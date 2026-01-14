WIN 1 of 10 Double Passes to Glen Moray’s Exclusive Celebration of Whisky and Golf

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 14 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you’re passionate about great Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the greatest game, Glen Moray has something very special in store for you!

On Wednesday, February 4th, Scotland’s leading purveyor of incredible drams will be taking over an amazing new Sydney-based virtual golf centre for an evening of guided tastings, stories that link whisky and golf as icons of Scottish culture, and four simulated rounds of the oldest golf course in the world: St. Andrews Old Course. Helmed by Glen Moray’s global brand ambassador, Iain Allan, guests can expect a fascinating exploration of this celebrated distillery, which was founded in 1897 and has been producing historic expressions ever since.

We have 10 double passes to give away, so read on to discover how you can win the chance to head along to an unforgettable evening that’s guaranteed to get you out of the rough and onto the green.

Glen Moray Welcomes You to GolfSpace

By combining whisky exploration with a truly immersive golf experience, this event, hosted at GolfSpace in Sydney’s inner-south suburb of Alexandria, will celebrate Glen Moray’s storied history, offering guests a truly unforgettable night. As both an introduction to Glen Moray’s distinctive single malts and a chance to experience the conviviality that whisky and golf share, the evening will be a one-of-a-kind celebration of Glen Moray’s Scottish heritage.

Not only does GolfSpace offer cutting-edge facilities for golfers of all abilities, but it’s the perfect place for Glen Moray to showcase its extraordinary range of world-class whiskies. At the venue’s heart lies its state-of-the-art simulators, which allow golfers to experience the world’s most legendary courses without spending hours flying to the other side of the world. These simulators provide an immersive, data-driven environment that’s rewarding regardless of whether you’re having a casual swing, sincerely trying to up your game, or simply enjoying a simulated round with friends.

Plus, this innovative golfing experience is all the better when it’s paired with a suite of the finest Single Malt Scotch Whiskies.

An Evening to Remember

With proceedings kicking off at 6:30 pm, guests will be greeted with a delicious Blush Highball Cocktail, made with Glen Moray’s Port Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and simultaneously treated to a retelling of Glen Moray’s history courtesy of Iain Allan.

Next, attendees will break off into teams and tackle holes 10 through 13 of St. Andrews Old Course. What’s more, each hole will be paired with a delightful Glen Moray dram, giving guests the chance to sample from the breadth of the distillery’s famous Explorer Range.

Finally, the evening will wrap with the chance to sample a selection of special casks that are unavailable in Australia and sure to surprise and delight guests. Iain Allan is bringing them with him specifically for the occasion, making this an exclusive experience Australian whisky lovers can’t afford to miss.

Giveaways Galore

Not only is Glen Moray giving away 10 double passes to this unforgettable evening, but there are three other ways you can win!

Online giveaway: We have one golf bag, golf balls, and a bottle of Glen Moray 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Keep an eye out for a social giveaway on Man of Many’s Instagram Channel!

On-the-night giveaway (for best team score): Each member of the winning team on the night will walk away with a whisky flask, golf balls, and other goodies.

Golf Space Dream Teams Season 2 Tournament: Finally, there’s another golf bag and a selection of Glen Moray Single Malt Scotch Whisky waiting to be claimed, which will be presented in person to the winning team.

To be in with your chance to win a double pass to this unmissable evening of whisky and golf, as well as the online giveaway, simply enter your details below. Good luck!