Win a Life-Changing Peaty Pilgrimage with Ardbeg Whisky!

To celebrate 25 years of the Ardbeg Committee, Scotland’s most iconic distillery is seeking out Australia’s biggest Ardbeg fans to go on the ultimate whisky pilgrimage. Read on to discover how you can win!

One of the most remarkable things about Ardbeg is the extreme devotion passionate fans have for this legendary whisky.

This unrivalled dedication is most clearly demonstrated by the establishment of the Ardbeg Committee, a community of dram diehards that has been going strong for 25 years. Self-described as a group “united in a taste for the extreme and enticed by the higher power of smoke”, the Ardbeg Committee is a welcoming home for lovers of peat, with members unlocking access to exclusive releases and community events, as well as fresh Ardbeg merchandise. 

Now, to celebrate the Committee’s remarkable quarter-century anniversary, our favourite Islay distillery is on a mission to discover Australia’s biggest Ardbeg fans. Once found, they’ll be rewarded with a prize no whisky lover could ever forget: a trip for them and a friend to Islay to stay at the distillery’s newly opened boutique hotel, Ardbeg House. The prize pack includes two premium economy flights, a three-night stay, and a world-class new whisky and hospitality experience on Islay.

Located in the bustling small town of Port Ellen, the 12-bedroom boutique hotel offers the ultimate in Scottish hospitality with a distinct Ardbeg twist, giving the lucky winners the opportunity to eat, sleep, drink, live, and breathe Ardbeg. 

How to Enter and Win!

From September 25th to November 30th, 2025, Australia’s most ardent Ardbeg aficionados are invited to share their smoky devotion by uploading a photo or short video (two minutes max) demonstrating their Ardbeg love to the Ardbeg Committee website. Once completed, there are two ways you can find yourself jetting around the world, bound for the home of peated whisky.

  1. The People’s Choice: One winner will be crowned by popular vote through Ardbeg’s Australian Committee website. Committee members can vote as many times and for as many entries as they like, although they can only vote once per entry.
  2. The Co-Committee Chair’s Pick: Ardbeg’s Co-Committee chairs, Gillian Macdonald and Bryony McNiven will deploy their expertise to discover the most committed Ardbeg lovers. 

To make sure you’re ready to help celebrate 25 years of Ardbeg’s flourishing community and can be in the running for this once-in-a-lifetime prize, be sure to sign up to the Ardbeg Committee below. Here’s to another 25 years celebrating the power of smoke!

