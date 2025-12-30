Home/Watches
The Wind Up – Watch News #343

Mr Dimitri Tsilioris
By Mr Dimitri Tsilioris - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Welcome back to the Wind Up, your regular go-to for all things new-watch related. In this week’s stacked edition, we’ll be highlighting a range of new watches from the likes of Panerai, Vacheron Constantin and Breguet.

As always, fellas, sit back and enjoy the read.

Panerai Luminor Marina Bronzo PAM01678
Panerai Luminor Marina Bronzo PAM01678 | Image: Panerai

Panerai Luminor Marina Bronzo PAM01678

For the first time, Panerai’s flagship Luminor Marina collection welcomes a bronze-cased reference into the fold in the new Luminor Marina Bronzo PAM01678. Panerai and bronze go way back, though. All the way back to 2011 with the very popular Luminor Submersible 1950 Bronzo PAM00382. And now, in 2025, we welcome the latest bronze-cased watch into the family.

The hefty bronze case is just the start of what is a very bold aesthetic. Paired with a luscious gradient blue dial with a sandwich layout and that immense crown-protecting mechanism, the Luminor Marina Bronzo PAM01678 is as much a statement piece as it is a capable 500m-water resistant diver.

  • Brand: Panerai
  • Model: Luminor Marina Bronzo PAM01678
  • Reference: PAM01678
  • Diameter: 44mm
  • Thickness: 13.70mm
  • Material: Bronze
  • Movement: P.980
  • Power Reserve: 72 hours
  • Price: USD17,500
Visit Panerai
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Classic 36mm
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Classic 36mm | Image: Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Classic 36mm

Measuring 36mm across and only 8.15mm in thickness, the new Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Classic 36mm is a call of sorts to the old ways of watchmaking. Diminutive sizes paired with classical design and finished off with absolutely exceptional technical abilities.

From the outset, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Classic 36mm is a super classical, very pure and very refined piece of wrist-faring excellence. The blued seconds hand breaks up a rather sterile dial, but it’s one that works well and truly in its favour. Love it.

  • Brand: Jaeger-LeCoultre
  • Model: Master Control Classic 36mm
  • Reference: Q4008520
  • Diameter: 36mm
  • Thickness: 8.15mm
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Movement: Calibre 899
  • Power Reserve: 70 hours
  • Price: USD8,950 (Limited to 500 pieces)
Visit Jaeger-LeCoultre
Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin
Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin | Image: Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin

Speaking of diminutive size, the new Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin from Vacheron Constantin is a throwback to yesteryear, where size mattered, but not in the way that you think. Measuring only 36.50mm wide, the new white gold and pink gold Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin models are perhaps the ultimate reflection of less really being more.

I love how there is minimal free dial real estate, with all of the perpetual calendar’s indicators filling up most of the dial. Nothing annoys me more than dead space on a dial when there doesn’t need to be. Vacheron is once again proving why 2025 is its year. Just lovely. 

  • Brand: Vacheron Constantin
  • Model: Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin
  • Reference: 4300Txx
  • Diameter: 36.50mm
  • Thickness: 8.43mm
  • Material: White gold or pink gold
  • Movement: Calibre 1120 QP
  • Power Reserve: 40 hours
  • Price: CHF86,500
Visit Vacheron Constantin
Breguet Experimentale 1
Breguet Experimentale 1 | Image: Breguet

Breguet Experimentale 1

Like Vacheron Constantin, Breguet has had a stellar year, celebrating a huge milestone in its illustrious history. To close off the year (unless they unveil one last surprise) is the immensely technical Experimentale 1. With its Breguet gold Marine-style case, lies one of the most intricate and forward-thinking movements released in recent years. 

The Breguet Hallmark certified Calibre 7250 holds some immense technical prowess. Two series-coupled barrels with four blued springs. Resistance to magnetic fields up to 600 gauss. A tourbillon regular with a constant-force magnetic escapement. Titanium escape wheels. NiP12 pallet-wheel. Breguet balance with flat silicon hairspring. A non-magnetic balance staff. Titanium tourbillon blanks. A beating frequent of 10 Hz. And a precision of +/- 1 second per day. Almost makes its hefty price tag seem cheap. Kidding.

  • Brand: Breguet
  • Model: Experimentale 1
  • Reference: E001BH/S9/5ZV 
  • Diameter: 43.50mm
  • Thickness: 13.30mm
  • Material: Breguet gold
  • Movement: Calibre 7250
  • Power Reserve: 72 hours
  • Price: CHF320,000 (Limited to 75 pieces)
Visit Breguet

Mr Dimitri Tsilioris

Mr Dimitri Tsilioris

