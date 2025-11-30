Black Friday Deals Banner
The Wind Up – Watch News #342

Mr Dimitri Tsilioris
By Mr Dimitri Tsilioris - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

The fortnight that was welcomed a fair share of unique, interesting, and novel watches, and in the latest edition of The Wind Up, we have the privilege of discussing them all.

Tudor’s Ranger collection expands, much to the very warranted demands of die-hards around the world. TAG Heuer unveils two super cool new Monaco Chronograph models, while Mido’s Multifort TV Big Date goes retro cool.

Happy reading, gents!

Mido
Mido Multifort TV Big Date S01E02 | Image: MIDO

Mido Multifort TV Big Date S01E02

Mido’s Multifort TV Big Date enters its second episode in the aptly named S01E02 reference. What remains is the distinctly familiar TV-shaped case, but what has changed is the dial. Something that many won’t immediately recognise, but for us old-timers, it’s likely something that would tug on those strings of nostalgia. Let me go back, though — since when did we become old-timers…

The Multifort TV Big Date S01E02’s dial is perhaps the most remarkable feature of the watch. It features the classic TV test card configuration, which would periodically appear when a TV channel went off the air. It’s made up of bold colours and geometric shapes in abstract patterns. Very much akin to a retro-styled design that is equal parts cool and different.

  • Brand: Mido
  • Model: Multifort TV Big Date S01E02
  • Reference: M049.526.33.081.01
  • Diameter: 40mm 
  • Thickness: 11.50mm
  • Material: Stainless steel 
  • Movement: Mido Calibre 80
  • Power Reserve: 80 hours
  • Price: AUD2,175
Untitled design 1
TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1 | Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1

The Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1 is TAG Heuer’s latest expansion-escapade of its most iconic collection. Lots of aesthetic flourishes and touches inspired by Formula 1 adorn the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1. Still, perhaps the most interesting feature of the watch itself isn’t something you would be familiar with. And that is saying something considering we’re talking about a rattrapante. 

TAG Heuer has utilised a technology called Selective Laser Melting, a technique commonly employed in the aerospace, medical, and automotive industries. The process itself is crazy complicated. Basically, it incorporates a system of parts that adds and builds on itself, with material being added to build the case. This is done with a Computer-Aided Design program to create an otherworldly case. Crazy stuff.

  • Brand: TAG Heuer
  • Model: Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1
  • Reference: CBW218B.FT8124
  • Diameter: 41mm  
  • Thickness: 15.20mm
  • Material: Titanium
  • Movement: Calibre TH81-00
  • Power Reserve: 55 hours
  • Price: CHF150,000 (Limited to 30 pieces)
Untitled design 4
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

If you’re looking for something that walks closer to convention and that won’t cost a small fortune, then the new Monaco Chronograph reference CBL218E.FT6312 might be the one for you. Inspired by night racing circuits that have become increasingly popular in Formula 1, the Monaco Chronograph sports a neon-stylised dial with hues of purple and blue throughout.

The Monaco Chronograph’s neon elements are actually filled with Super-LumiNova, meaning this thing will shine super bright in any low-lit environment. The colour theme extends to the rear as well. It’s a cool look that pairs well with Monaco’s design directive, which isn’t too out there either.

  • Brand: TAG Heuer
  • Model: Monaco Chronograph 
  • Reference: CBL218E.FT6312
  • Diameter: 39mm  
  • Thickness: 14mm
  • Material: Titanium
  • Movement: Calibre TH20-00
  • Power Reserve: 55 hours
  • Price: CHF11,000 (Limited to 600 pieces)
Tudor ranger 2
Tudor Ranger ref. M79930-0007 | Image: Tudor

Tudor Ranger 2025 Collection

You asked, Tudor listened. The Ranger is Tudor’s equivalent to Rolex’s Explorer. Like for like in more ways than one, the Ranger is a pragmatic, no-nonsense tank of a watch that is as comfortable at work as it is at play. Now, we have a new size and a new colour to look at. 

Before only a few days ago, the beloved Ranger was only available in a 39mm case with a black dial. Now, we have the same black dial model available in 36mm. But beyond that, and in true Tudor fashion, we have something that could be even better. Crafted with what the brand calls a “Dune White” dial, this new model has a lovely matte texture sandy-cream coloured dial and is also available with either a 36 or 39mm case. Can’t wait to check these out in the boutique. 

  • Brand: TUDOR
  • Model: Ranger
  • Reference: M79930-0007
  • Diameter: 36mm
  • Thickness: 11.0 mm
  • Material: Steel (satin / fully brushed stainless steel case)
  • Movement: Manufacture Calibre MT5400 (COSC)
  • Power Reserve: Approximately 70 hours
  • Price: S$4,890
  • Case thickness: 11.0 mm
Shop at Tudor

