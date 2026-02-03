Harry Styles Perfected the Cropped Blazer at the Grammys

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 3 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Harry Styles presented Album of the Year at the Grammys wearing a cropped Dior Bar Jacket.

The luxury jacket is crafted from grey virgin wool and retails for AUD$8,100.

Styles paired the shirtless blazer look with blue denim jeans and mint green leather mules.

The outfit features a fitted waist and satin details originally seen at Dior’s Summer 2026 show.

Spend five minutes in the depths of fashion social media, and your feed will suddenly be filled with fit and attractive men wearing cropped bowling shirts and baggy trousers. Most of them have spent the last year refining their taste, peddling a new start-up fashion brand with quotable blanks bearing phrases like “Batch Brew” or “Organic.” Still, there are very few fashion lessons to be learnt from these unbearably attractive fashion creators. No, most of us should be taking advice from an unconventional and playful dresser, someone more like Harry Styles.

The three-time Grammy award winner was a presenter at last night’s awards and popped out in a cropped Dior Bar Jacket in Grey Virgin Wool (AUD$8,100).

Without a tee underneath, he presented the Album of the Year award to Bad Bunny and perfectly executed the shirtless blazer. However, it was the jacket’s crop that caught our attention. Paired with Dior blue denim jeans and slim mint green leather mule ballet flats with a dainty triangular cutout and bow detail, the outfit was a standout amongst the best-dressed men at the awards. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Styles has been a Gucci fan for years, famously wearing a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue in 2020 and a Gucci ensemble when he co-hosted the Met Gala in 2019. However, with JW Anderson now leading the way, it seems the ‘As It Was’ singer is partial to a little Dior.

With Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Addison Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan, Doechii and Billie Eilish in the room, stylist Harry Lambert dressed Styles in a Dior Bar Jacket in Gray Virgin Wool, Dior blue denim jeans, and upcoming Dior slim mint green leather mule ballet flats.

We first saw the jacket at the Dior Summer 2026 Fashion Show, featuring satin details on the peak lapels, two contrasting buttons, and a fitted waist with side-flap pockets. Of course, with such a price tag, you get designer-level composition: the Made in Italy jacket is 100 per cent virgin wool, while everywhere else it’s 52 per cent viscose and 48 per cent cotton. It pairs perfectly with the Denim jeans in a playful, somewhat unserious way, made even better by the dainty Dior mules and white tube socks.

If there’s a takeaway from this outfit for the common man, it’s to choose trousers that suit your body type. Skinnier guys like Harry can get away with a straighter leg trouser like these Dior jeans, but more sturdy gents should choose an even wider leg that accentuates the width of the jacket and its aggressive crop. Just note that if you don’t have tattoos and a Harry Styles physique, a more traditional suit style might work better.

