Spotify Wrapped 2025: Every New Feature, Most Streamed Artists and Songs Revealed

Spotify Wrapped 2025 has arrived, and once again, it’s holding a mirror up to the musical habits of the world. It’s a collection of the good, the bad, and the aggressively repeatable.

This year’s edition arrives with more in-depth data stories, new AI-powered features (whether you asked for them or not), and a fresh look at the songs, artists and moments that defined listening in 2025 for Australia and the world.

Let’s find out what’s new, what’s changed and what the country (and the world) couldn’t stop streaming.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 | Image: Unsplash

What’s New in Spotify Wrapped 2025?

Spotify has retooled almost every part of the Wrapped experience, adding a stack of new personalised stories and interactive features that dig deeper into your year of audio than you can into a pile of records at your local Vinnies.

Clubs: Easily the most intriguing and in-depth feature yet, Wrapped groups listeners into one of six communities based on the emotional feel of their music. Spotify tags every track with descriptors, rolls those into six possible Clubs and assigns you to the one that best matches your overall mood and style.

The six Clubs are:

Cloud State Society

Grit Collective

Club Serotonin

Full Charge Crew

Cosmic Stereo Club

Soft Hearts Club

Each Club also gives you a role based on standout behaviour, such as discovery, loyalty or playlist creation. Roles include Leader, Scout, Archivist, Curator, Collector, Loyalist and more. Artists are also assigned to Clubs, based on the emotional tone of their catalogue.

Listening age: A new breakdown that compares the release eras you listen to most with others in your age group. Depending on your listening habits, expect a moment of self-reflection (or self-denial) here.

Fan Leaderboard: Fans who spent the year glued to one artist may now see how they rank globally. Bragging rights are firmly back in play. Who did you listen to most?

Top Albums: For the first time, Wrapped goes beyond individual songs to spotlight the albums you returned to again and again.

Authors Clips & Podcaster Clips: Writers and podcasters can now appear directly inside your Wrapped experience with short thank-you messages. Expect cameos from Dan Brown, Abby Jimenez and hosts like Steven Bartlett and Mel Robbins.

Listening Archive: Powered by AI, this new feature drops curated snapshots of your most memorable listening days, with up to five personalised mini-reports.

Wrapped Party: This brand-new interactive feature lets you relive your year in music live with friends inside the app.

And yes, the classics are back too: Top Genres, Top Songs, Top Artists Sprint, Top Song Quiz, and your personalised Top Songs 2025 playlist (now with play counts).

Spotify Wrapped 2025 | Image: Unsplash

Australia’s Top Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks of 2025

Australia’s Wrapped story blends global hits with homegrown staples, emerging talent and a wave of nostalgia that shows no sign of slowing down. Oh, and there’s K-pop, too.

Top Artists in Australia

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen The Weeknd Billie Eilish

Swift holds the top spot for the third consecutive year (can anyone defeat this musical juggernaut?), with the rest of the list reflecting Australia’s enduring appetite for global pop and R&B.

Top Local Artists in Australia

The Wiggles The Kid LAROI AC/DC Hilltop Hoods Tame Impala (debut) RÜFÜS DU SOL Royel Otis (debut) Sia (debut) Dom Dolla (debut) Spacey Jane (debut)

A strong showing for both legacy acts and emerging favourites, with several debuts highlighting the strength of Australia’s current music scene.

Top Songs in Australia

Ordinary – Alex Warren That’s So True – Gracie Abrams BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish back to friends – sombr APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

A mix of international chart-toppers and viral favourites, with Alex Warren’s breakout single leading the country’s listening for 2025.

Top Local Songs in Australia

Riptide – Vance Joy Don’t Dream It’s Over – Crowded House Somedays – Sonny Fodera NIGHTS LIKE THIS – The Kid LAROI Sweet Disposition – The Temper Trap

Australian classics continue to dominate, proving that nostalgia isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Top Albums in Australia

KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack) – KPop Demon Hunters Cast You’ll Be Alright, Kid – Alex Warren Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter So Close To What??? – Tate McRae SOS Deluxe: LANA – SZA

K-pop soundtracks and global pop releases dominated the year, with several albums making repeat appearances following strong performances in 2024.

Top Local Albums in Australia

THE FIRST TIME – The Kid LAROI Dream Your Life Away – Vance Joy Currents – Tame Impala Back In Black – AC/DC Kick – INXS

A blend of contemporary success stories, beloved classics, and some of Australia’s most influential acts.

Top Throwback Songs in Australia (Pre 2000)

Thunderstruck – AC/DC Highway to Hell – AC/DC Back in Black – AC/DC Don’t Dream It’s Over – Crowded House You Shook Me All Night Long – AC/DC Can’t Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue Torn – Natalie Imbruglia T.N.T – AC/DC Down Under – Men At Work Jessie’s Girl – Rick Springfield

AC/DC continues its reign, taking more than half of the top throwback positions and proving Australians will never tire of the Young brothers’ guitar-hero antics.

Most Discovered Artists in Australia

(Artists Australians streamed for the first time in 2025)

sombr Alex Warren HUNTR/X Chrystal Lola Young Ravyn Lenae Saja Boys Doechii ROSÉ Olivia Dean

In a bad omen for home-grown music, this Aussie-free list consists of rising international voices across a range of genres.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 | Image: Unsplash

Australia’s Top Podcasts and Audiobooks of 2025

Podcasts and audiobooks continued to shape how Australians learned, laughed and switched off throughout the year.

Top Podcasts in Australia

The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary of A CEO with Steven Bartlett The Mel Robbins Podcast Casefile True Crime Huberman Lab

Podcast listening was dominated by long-running favourites, with commentary, storytelling and self-improvement content among the most popular genres.

Top Local Podcasts in Australia

Casefile True Crime Hamish & Andy The Imperfects It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield ABC News Top Stories

Local listening reveals a steady appetite for true crime, comedy and honest conversations about mental health and modern life.

Top Audiobooks in Australia (Premium)

Fourth Wing – Rebecca Yarros Iron Flame – Rebecca Yarros A Court of Thorns and Roses – Sarah J. Maas Lights Out: An Into Darkness Novel – Navessa Allen Quicksilver – Callie Hart

Romantasy continues to dominate the audiobook charts, with Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J Maas cementing themselves as two of the year’s most prominent voices.

Global Top Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks of 2025

The global Wrapped story is one of superstar returns, blockbuster collaborations, alongside the continued rise of romantasy audiobooks. With more than 700 million listeners around the world, here is how the rest of the planet streamed in 2025.

Top Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift The Weeknd Drake Billie Eilish Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Ariana Grande Arijit Singh Fuerza Regida

Bad Bunny returns to number one for the fourth time, collecting more than 19.8 billion streams and taking the top global album.

Top Songs Globally

Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish APT. by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars Ordinary by Alex Warren DtMF by Bad Bunny back to friends by sombr Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI and KPop Demon Hunters Cast luther (with sza) by Kendrick Lamar and SZA That’s So True by Gracie Abrams Wildflower by Billie Eilish

A mix of cultural juggernauts, sleeper hits, and global crossover favourites shaped the year.

Top Albums Globally

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X and Saja Boys HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA Short n Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter MAYHEM by Lady Gaga You’ll Be Alright, Kid by Alex Warren I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen GNX by Kendrick Lamar Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

It was a standout year for returning favourites, with several albums holding their top-five positions for a second year.

Top Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett The Mel Robbins Podcast Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend with Theo Von Huberman Lab Crime Junkie Modern Wisdom On Purpose with Jay Shetty The Tucker Carlson Show

Joe Rogan remains at the top of the podcast pile as listeners worldwide leaned on the format to unpack cultural moments, controversies and shifting trends.

Top Audiobooks Globally (Premium)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Lights Out by Navessa Allen Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J Maas The House of My Mother by Shari Franke The Wedding People by Alison Espach A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J Maas Quicksilver by Callie Hart Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Fantasy and romantasy dominated the audiobook landscape, with backlist titles continuing to build a new canon of modern favourites.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 | Image: Unsplash

How To Access Your Spotify Wrapped 2025

Wrapped is now live for Free and Premium users. To access your personalised recap, you need to have streamed at least 30 songs for 30 seconds or more, and at least five different artists. Streams in Private Mode or excluded from your Taste Profile will not appear.

If it’s not showing up yet, update your app and look for the Wrapped feed at the top of your Home screen, or search for 2025 Wrapped.

The Evolution of Spotify Wrapped

Wrapped has undergone significant changes since its debut as Year in Music in 2015. What began as a simple summary of your top artists and tracks has grown into a full-blown cultural moment. It’s part personality test, part digital diary, and, for many, a yearly identity crisis. And with the Listening Age feature, now everyone’s questioning their age.

Spotify has introduced new ideas with every annual release, including Music Evolution, artist video messages, reimagined playlists, and, more recently, a suite of AI tools. Last year saw the introduction of personalised AI podcasts, an AI DJ and playlists designed to sound like your own private radio station. Mixed impressions aside, Spotify has made one thing clear: Wrapped is now a playground for experimentation in how we share and listen to music.

The company says features give fans “even more ways to indulge in what they love”, whether that’s understanding how their tastes changed throughout the year or receiving surprise messages from the creators they listened to most.

This year’s edition continues that evolution, pairing refreshed classics with new features built to dig deeper into our individual listening habits.

How Long Spotify Wrapped Collects Your Listening Data

Spotify does not publish the exact data window for Wrapped, but it confirmed that tracking begins on 1 January and continues until a few weeks before launch. Despite the long-running meme, the cutoff does not fall on 31 October. It typically lands in early to mid-November.

Anything played after that period will not appear in your Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped vs Apple Music Replay 2025

Spotify isn’t the only one handing out end-of-year receipts. Apple Music Replay also offers a personalised breakdown, but the two services take strikingly different approaches.

Apple Music Replay operates year-round, providing listeners with weekly statistics from February through December. Replay 2025 introduced new sections, including Discovery, Loyalty, and Comebacks, providing fans with ongoing insights into their listening habits.

Spotify Wrapped, by contrast, remains a once-a-year drop. It’s concentrated, stylised and intentionally social (just look at your Instagram feed whenever Wrapped goes live). The entire experience is built around interactive storytelling, punchy visuals, and a flood of data designed to be shared, compared, and questioned.

Where Apple leans into steady reflection all year long, Spotify goes for spectacle, ending the year with a bang. And with this year’s Clubs, Leaderboards and Listening Age (definitely our favourite new feature), Wrapped continues to push the idea of a recap that feels more like a personality portrait.

What Artists Do for Spotify Wrapped

For listeners, Spotify Wrapped is all about sharing. But for artists, it’s about promotion. With hundreds of millions of people opening the experience each year, Wrapped is one of the biggest visibility spikes an artist can get.

Spotify encourages musicians to upload a Wrapped Clip, a short thank you message or teaser that appears directly inside fans’ personalised stories, with more than 180,000 artists recording their own messages in 2024.

Artists can also refresh their profiles, update tour dates, feature merch and create Countdown Pages for upcoming releases.

The Impact of Spotify Wrapped

Wrapped has evolved from a neat year-in-review into a global ritual. It shapes December social feeds, introduces fans to artists they may have missed, and turns private listening habits into a shared cultural moment. For emerging musicians, appearing in someone’s Wrapped is a badge of honour. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of the gap between the music we think defines us and the tracks we actually played at 2 am.

Wrapped 2025 pushes that idea further, layering in new insights and interactive tools that make the experience more personal than ever.