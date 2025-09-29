Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
New on Binge Australia in October 2025

Dean Blake
By Dean Blake - Guide

Published:

Readtime: 11 min

It’s getting closer to Christmas, and you’ll feel that intensely while reading the list of what’s launching on Binge this October. The streaming service is dropping 22 Christmas movies this month, which feels like a sign of things to come—but thankfully it isn’t all that Binge is giving us! This month, you can look forward to the fantastic Steven Soderbergh spy thriller Black Bag, the Valentine-themed slasher flick Heart Eyes, and a metric ton of bingeable TV shows.

Here’s everything new on Binge Australia in October 2025.

Full Binge Release Schedule – October 2025

The full Binge release schedule is available below, detailing all of the programming, as well as a slew of sports, subscribers will get access to this month. We’ve included a couple recommendations of the best stuff the services has to offer this month to help you decide what to watch below.

Movies Coming to Binge in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
A Christmas Melody1 October
Vampires: The Turning1 October
And Now For Something Completely Different1 October
K-91 October
The Angel Tree1 October
Fright Night1 October
Murder by Death1 October
It Happened To Jane1 October
Always And Forever Christmas1 October
Hollywood Homicide1 October
Buster and Chauncey’s Silent Night1 October
High Ground2 October
Call Me Claus2 October
Heart Eyes2 October
The Christmas Aunt2 October
The Revenge of Frankenstein2 October
A Christmas Miracle2 October
Christmas on Division Street2 October
The Christmas Edition3 October
Christmas On The Vine3 October
Christmas Lost & Found3 October
Christmas In Conway3 October
Crown For Christmas3 October
Thank God It’s Friday3 October
Black Bag4 October
Dear Christmas6 October
House of the Dead 2: Dead Aim6 October
It’s Christmas, Eve7 October
Mississippi River Sharks7 October
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery7 October
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice7 October
Joe Dirt7 October
Just in Time for Christmas7 October
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design9 October
Vampire Bats9 October
Noel9 October
Santa Jaws9 October
Santa’s Boots9 October
A Sweet Christmas Romance10 October
You Light Up My Christmas10 October
On Strike For Christmas10 October
One Christmas Eve13 October
Dangerous Animals24 October
TV Series Coming to Binge in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Mr Mercedes: Seasons 1-31 October
Love It Or List It Australia: Season 61 October
The Daily Show: Season 301 October
The Great British Bake Off: Season 161 October
The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice: Season 161 October
Would I Lie To You?: Season 171 October
The Egyptian Mummies: Immortality Unwrapped: Season 11 October
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 61 October
House Hunters: All-Stars: Season 11 October
Royal Autopsy: Season 21 October
George Clarke’s Beautiful Builds: Season 11 October
France: The Postwar Recovery1 October
Chicago P.D.: Season 132 October
90 Day: Hunt For Love: Season 12 October
Killed Without A Trace: Season 12 October
Insight: Season 20252 October
Killer In My Village: Season 32 October
Great Coastal Railway Journeys: Season 32 October
Bloodline Detectives: Season 42 October
Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday: Season 32 October
Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend: Season 12 October
Gold Rush: White Water: Season 83 October
Taskmaster: Season 203 October
Surgeons: A Matter Of Life Or Death: Season 23 October
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Season 23 October
Police Interceptors: Season 18 & 193 October
Fake or Fortune: Season 123 October
The Sound And The Fury: Season 13 October
Cops Gone Bad: Season 13 October
Scanning History: Season 13 October
World’s Most Evil Killers: Season 93 October
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 193 October
Great British Railway Journeys: Season 153 October
Lost World Of Angkor Wat: Season 13 October
Grantchester: Season 93 October
Murdered At First Sight: Season 33 October
Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr: Season 63 October
Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef: Season 43 October
The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down: Season 13 October
The Serial Killer’s Apprentice5 October
Saturday Night Live: Season 516 October
The Great Entertainer6 October
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 106 October
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 96 October
James May’s Great Explorers: Season 16 October
Krapopolis: Season 36 October
Yes, Chef: Season 16 October
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 126 October
Taskmaster New Zealand: Season 66 October
Love It Or List It Toronto: Season 116 October
The Great American Bake Off: Season 77 October
Baby Surgeons: Season 17 October
D-Day Lost Films7 October
Brilliant Minds: Season 27 October
Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 107 October
Murderous Scissor Sisters: Season 17 October
Fall Of The Maya Kings7 October
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 4 & 58 October
Marlow Murder Club: Season 18 October
Inside The Four Seasons: Season 18 October
Trauma Rescue Squad: Season 19 October
October 8: The Fight For The Soul Of America9 October
Butchers Of LA: Season 19 October
In The Eye Of The Storm: Season 29 October
Sister Wives: Season 1310 October
Trauma Rescue Squad: Season 210 October
World’s Greatest Hotel: Season 110 October
Prue Leith’s Cotswolds Kitchen: Season 210 October
The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Season 813 October
Bombing Brighton: The Plot to Kill Thatcher13 October
Rise of the Nazis: Season 414 October
Ancient Aliens: Season 915 October
Long Lost Family: Born Without A Trace: Season 615 October
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: Season 116 October
Killer Kings: Season 116 October
Paramedics: Season 516 October
Who Do You Think You Are?: Season 2116 October
Paddy And Chris Road Trippin’: Season 117 October
Reunion Hotel: Season 120 October
Our Yorkshire Farm: Season 420 October
Blue Bloods: Season 1420 October
Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig: Season 220 October
Todd Talbot Builds: The Passive House Project21 October
Borderforce USA: The Bridges: Season 221 October
Prison Brides: Season 122 October
A&E: After Dark: Season 122 October
Botched: Season 822 October
Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Season 122 October
Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked23 October
Deadliest Catch: Season 2123 October
A&E: After Dark: Season 223 October
Dinner With Gavin Rossdale: Season 123 October
Running with Arnold24 October
Food Lab: Season 224 October
Film Club: Season 127 October
The Real Murders On Elm Street: Season 227 October
The Friday The 13th Murders: Season 127 October
Left Off The Map: Season 127 October
Nurses On The Ward: Season 127 October
Murder For Hire: Season 127 October
Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols: Season 128 October
The 100 Days: Season 128 October
Massive Engineering Mistakes: Season 629 October
Great Australian Walks: Season 129 October
New Zealand’s Best Homes With Phil Spencer: Season 229 October
Bloodline Detectives: Season 529 October
Izzy Does It: Season 130 October
Death of the Party: Season 230 October
Fortune Hotel: Season 231 October
Abandoned Engineering: Season 1231 October
Sports Coming to Binge in October 2025

CodeEventLive Date
SurfingWSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 31 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 42 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 53 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 64 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 111 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 212 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 313 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 414 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 515 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 616 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 717 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 818 October
WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 919 October
AFLWRound 8: Hawthorn Hawks v Fremantle Dockers2 October
Round 8: Melbourne Demons v Essendon Bombers3 October
Round 8: GWS Giants v St Kilda Saints4 October
Round 8: North Melbourne Kangaroos v Sydney Swans4 October
Round 8: Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions4 October
Round 8: Port Adelaide Power v Western Bulldogs4 October
Round 8: Richmond Tigers v Adelaide Crows5 October
Round 8: Geelong Cats v Carlton Blues5 October
Round 8: West Coast Eagles v Collingwood Magpies5 October
Round 9: Western Bulldogs v Essendon Bombers10 October
Round 9: Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles11 October
Round 9: Geelong Cats v GWS Giants11 October
Round 9: Hawthorn Hawks v Gold Coast Suns11 October
Round 9: Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide Power11 October
Round 9: Richmond Tigers v North Melbourne Kangaroos11 October
Round 9: Sydney Swans v Carlton Blues12 October
Round 9: St Kilda Saints v Collingwood Magpies12 October
Round 9: Fremantle Dockers v Melbourne Demons12 October
Round 10: Port Adelaide Power v Hawthorn Hawks17 October
Round 10: West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats17 October
Round 10: Melbourne Demons v Sydney Swans18 October
Round 10: North Melbourne Kangaroos v Adelaide Crows18 October
Round 10: GWS Giants v Fremantle Dockers18 October
Round 10: Carlton Blues v St Kilda Saints18 October
Round 10: Essendon Bombers v Brisbane Lions19 October
Round 10: Collingwood Magpies v Richmond Tigers19 October
Round 10: Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs19 October
Round 11: Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide Power24 October
Round 11: Sydney Swans v West Coast Eagles25 October
Round 11: Essendon Bombers v Hawthorn Hawks25 October
Round 11: Fremantle Dockers v Richmond Tigers25 October
Round 11: Brisbane Lions v Melbourne Demons25 October
Round 11: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats26 October
Round 11: North Melbourne Kangaroos v St Kilda Saints26 October
Round 11: Carlton Blues v GWS Giants26 October
Round 11: Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood Magpies26 October
NetballAustralia v South Africa: Game 14 October
Australia v South Africa: Game 28 October
Australia v South Africa Game 312 October
Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 117 October
Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 222 OCtober
Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 326 October
Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 429 October
SailingSailGP Spain4 October
Best New Series on Binge in October 2025

Mr. Mercedes: Seasons 1-3

Release Date: 1 October

It really feels like Steven King has his fingers everywhere at the moment, and Mr. Mercedes is yet another example. A trilogy of novels turned into a fantastic series (dropping here in its entirety), Mr. Mercedes follows a recently retired detective, Bill Hodges (played by Brendan Gleeson), who is haunted by his failure to capture a killer known as Mr. Mercedes who, as luck would have it, starts stalking Hodges. It’s a fascinating tale that veers closer to hardboiled detective tropes than the supernatural horror King is known for.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Release Date: 16 October

Speaking of serial killers, our obsession with true crime has well and truly morphed into a series of prestige docudramas telling the life story some of the most despicable people to ever walk the Earth, and this month its a focus on John Wayne Gacy. A man who killed more than 30 people across a 7 year timespan, Gacy’s known for his work as a clown which earned him the moniker ‘the Killer Clown’—though he never actually killed in makeup.

James May’s Great Explorers

Release Date: 6 October

James May, of Top Gear and The Grand Tour fame, takes us on a whirlwind trek around the globe as he outlines the lives and accomplishments of three of the greatest explorers of our history: Christopher Columbus, Sir Walter Raleigh, and Captain James Cook. He’s not only here to read history books, though. May continues in his usual approach of using hands-on experiments to understand how it all works, while keeping the whole thing entertaining to watch. Can’t wait.

Best New Movies on Binge in October 2025

This month, Binge will release a bunch of films to keep you entertained. Here are your highlights.

Heart Eyes

Release Date: 2 October

It may be the month of Halloween, but why not check out a cheeky Valentines-themed horror movie instead? For the past few years, couples are being murdered across the US on Valentine’s Day by an unknown serial killer. And, this year, the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ takes aim at co-workers Ally and Jay, who maybe have a thing going on? It’s too early to say, but what else could bring them together than being targeted by a murderer? It’s firmly tongue-in-cheek, but that just makes it more fun.

Black Bag

Release Date: 4 October

Somehow feeling both classic and modern, Black Bag delivers the kind of fantastic spy thriller we remember from our younger days. Featuring an all-star cast at the top of their game, as well as impeccable direction by Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is absolutely worth a look in. It follows British Intelligence agent George Woodhouse as he investigates a list of potential traitors, which happens to include his wife and several of his colleagues. Things get messy quickly, with plots within plots and personal betrayals galore.

Dangerous Animals

Release Date: 23 October

Imagine flying all the way to Australia only to get kidnapped by a Shark-obsessed killer? That’s the premise of Dangerous Animals, a survival horror film which pits American tourist Zephyr (Hassie Harrison) against tour boat captain and serial killer Tucker, who kidnaps her in the hopes of feeing her to sharks off the coast of Queensland, Australia. It’s all a bit silly, but would be a more ‘fun’ way to spend your Halloween than watching something more spooky if you’re afraid of the dark.

Things to Consider for Binge

If you are looking to up your streaming game with a little help from Binge, there are a few things to consider beforehand. From pricing and subscription to exclusivity and cancellation, here are the need-to-know facts about the streaming service.

Binge Cost

Binge has two membership options; the Basic package costs AUD$10 per month, which grants you one stream at a time, while the Premium membership costs AUD$22 per month and allows for four simultaneous streams. While Binge falls under the same Streamotion umbrella company as Kayo Sports, Binge, Kayo and news platform Flash all operate as separate products, meaning that you will be billed per membership.

Australian Only

Binge is only available in Australia. The platform is owned and operated by an Australian entity, which enters into nationwide broadcasting agreements with different distribution companies. Essentially, this means that Stan will be blocked outside of the country.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

ServiceMonthly PriceTrial PeriodCategory
Netflix$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99NoneMovies & TV
Prime Video$9.99 – $12.9930-day free trialMovies & TV
Apple TV+$12.997-day free trialMovies & TV
Disney+$15.99 – $20.99NoneMovies & TV
Warner Bros. Discovery Max$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
Kayo Sports$30 – $407-day free trialSports
Hayu$7.997-day free trialReality TV
Britbox$13.99 7-day free trialBritish Movies & TV
Paramount+$6.99 – $13.997-day free trialMovies & TV
BINGE$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)7-day free trialMovies & TV
Stan$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
DocPlay$8.9914-day free trialDocumentaries
