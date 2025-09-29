New on Binge Australia in October 2025
Published:
Readtime: 11 min
It’s getting closer to Christmas, and you’ll feel that intensely while reading the list of what’s launching on Binge this October. The streaming service is dropping 22 Christmas movies this month, which feels like a sign of things to come—but thankfully it isn’t all that Binge is giving us! This month, you can look forward to the fantastic Steven Soderbergh spy thriller Black Bag, the Valentine-themed slasher flick Heart Eyes, and a metric ton of bingeable TV shows.
Here’s everything new on Binge Australia in October 2025.
Full Binge Release Schedule – October 2025
The full Binge release schedule is available below, detailing all of the programming, as well as a slew of sports, subscribers will get access to this month. We’ve included a couple recommendations of the best stuff the services has to offer this month to help you decide what to watch below.
Movies Coming to Binge in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|A Christmas Melody
|1 October
|Vampires: The Turning
|1 October
|And Now For Something Completely Different
|1 October
|K-9
|1 October
|The Angel Tree
|1 October
|Fright Night
|1 October
|Murder by Death
|1 October
|It Happened To Jane
|1 October
|Always And Forever Christmas
|1 October
|Hollywood Homicide
|1 October
|Buster and Chauncey’s Silent Night
|1 October
|High Ground
|2 October
|Call Me Claus
|2 October
|Heart Eyes
|2 October
|The Christmas Aunt
|2 October
|The Revenge of Frankenstein
|2 October
|A Christmas Miracle
|2 October
|Christmas on Division Street
|2 October
|The Christmas Edition
|3 October
|Christmas On The Vine
|3 October
|Christmas Lost & Found
|3 October
|Christmas In Conway
|3 October
|Crown For Christmas
|3 October
|Thank God It’s Friday
|3 October
|Black Bag
|4 October
|Dear Christmas
|6 October
|House of the Dead 2: Dead Aim
|6 October
|It’s Christmas, Eve
|7 October
|Mississippi River Sharks
|7 October
|Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery
|7 October
|Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
|7 October
|Joe Dirt
|7 October
|Just in Time for Christmas
|7 October
|Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design
|9 October
|Vampire Bats
|9 October
|Noel
|9 October
|Santa Jaws
|9 October
|Santa’s Boots
|9 October
|A Sweet Christmas Romance
|10 October
|You Light Up My Christmas
|10 October
|On Strike For Christmas
|10 October
|One Christmas Eve
|13 October
|Dangerous Animals
|24 October
TV Series Coming to Binge in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Mr Mercedes: Seasons 1-3
|1 October
|Love It Or List It Australia: Season 6
|1 October
|The Daily Show: Season 30
|1 October
|The Great British Bake Off: Season 16
|1 October
|The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice: Season 16
|1 October
|Would I Lie To You?: Season 17
|1 October
|The Egyptian Mummies: Immortality Unwrapped: Season 1
|1 October
|The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 6
|1 October
|House Hunters: All-Stars: Season 1
|1 October
|Royal Autopsy: Season 2
|1 October
|George Clarke’s Beautiful Builds: Season 1
|1 October
|France: The Postwar Recovery
|1 October
|Chicago P.D.: Season 13
|2 October
|90 Day: Hunt For Love: Season 1
|2 October
|Killed Without A Trace: Season 1
|2 October
|Insight: Season 2025
|2 October
|Killer In My Village: Season 3
|2 October
|Great Coastal Railway Journeys: Season 3
|2 October
|Bloodline Detectives: Season 4
|2 October
|Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday: Season 3
|2 October
|Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend: Season 1
|2 October
|Gold Rush: White Water: Season 8
|3 October
|Taskmaster: Season 20
|3 October
|Surgeons: A Matter Of Life Or Death: Season 2
|3 October
|Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Season 2
|3 October
|Police Interceptors: Season 18 & 19
|3 October
|Fake or Fortune: Season 12
|3 October
|The Sound And The Fury: Season 1
|3 October
|Cops Gone Bad: Season 1
|3 October
|Scanning History: Season 1
|3 October
|World’s Most Evil Killers: Season 9
|3 October
|The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 19
|3 October
|Great British Railway Journeys: Season 15
|3 October
|Lost World Of Angkor Wat: Season 1
|3 October
|Grantchester: Season 9
|3 October
|Murdered At First Sight: Season 3
|3 October
|Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr: Season 6
|3 October
|Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef: Season 4
|3 October
|The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down: Season 1
|3 October
|The Serial Killer’s Apprentice
|5 October
|Saturday Night Live: Season 51
|6 October
|The Great Entertainer
|6 October
|The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 10
|6 October
|90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 9
|6 October
|James May’s Great Explorers: Season 1
|6 October
|Krapopolis: Season 3
|6 October
|Yes, Chef: Season 1
|6 October
|Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 12
|6 October
|Taskmaster New Zealand: Season 6
|6 October
|Love It Or List It Toronto: Season 11
|6 October
|The Great American Bake Off: Season 7
|7 October
|Baby Surgeons: Season 1
|7 October
|D-Day Lost Films
|7 October
|Brilliant Minds: Season 2
|7 October
|Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 10
|7 October
|Murderous Scissor Sisters: Season 1
|7 October
|Fall Of The Maya Kings
|7 October
|Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 4 & 5
|8 October
|Marlow Murder Club: Season 1
|8 October
|Inside The Four Seasons: Season 1
|8 October
|Trauma Rescue Squad: Season 1
|9 October
|October 8: The Fight For The Soul Of America
|9 October
|Butchers Of LA: Season 1
|9 October
|In The Eye Of The Storm: Season 2
|9 October
|Sister Wives: Season 13
|10 October
|Trauma Rescue Squad: Season 2
|10 October
|World’s Greatest Hotel: Season 1
|10 October
|Prue Leith’s Cotswolds Kitchen: Season 2
|10 October
|The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Season 8
|13 October
|Bombing Brighton: The Plot to Kill Thatcher
|13 October
|Rise of the Nazis: Season 4
|14 October
|Ancient Aliens: Season 9
|15 October
|Long Lost Family: Born Without A Trace: Season 6
|15 October
|Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: Season 1
|16 October
|Killer Kings: Season 1
|16 October
|Paramedics: Season 5
|16 October
|Who Do You Think You Are?: Season 21
|16 October
|Paddy And Chris Road Trippin’: Season 1
|17 October
|Reunion Hotel: Season 1
|20 October
|Our Yorkshire Farm: Season 4
|20 October
|Blue Bloods: Season 14
|20 October
|Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig: Season 2
|20 October
|Todd Talbot Builds: The Passive House Project
|21 October
|Borderforce USA: The Bridges: Season 2
|21 October
|Prison Brides: Season 1
|22 October
|A&E: After Dark: Season 1
|22 October
|Botched: Season 8
|22 October
|Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Season 1
|22 October
|Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked
|23 October
|Deadliest Catch: Season 21
|23 October
|A&E: After Dark: Season 2
|23 October
|Dinner With Gavin Rossdale: Season 1
|23 October
|Running with Arnold
|24 October
|Food Lab: Season 2
|24 October
|Film Club: Season 1
|27 October
|The Real Murders On Elm Street: Season 2
|27 October
|The Friday The 13th Murders: Season 1
|27 October
|Left Off The Map: Season 1
|27 October
|Nurses On The Ward: Season 1
|27 October
|Murder For Hire: Season 1
|27 October
|Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols: Season 1
|28 October
|The 100 Days: Season 1
|28 October
|Massive Engineering Mistakes: Season 6
|29 October
|Great Australian Walks: Season 1
|29 October
|New Zealand’s Best Homes With Phil Spencer: Season 2
|29 October
|Bloodline Detectives: Season 5
|29 October
|Izzy Does It: Season 1
|30 October
|Death of the Party: Season 2
|30 October
|Fortune Hotel: Season 2
|31 October
|Abandoned Engineering: Season 12
|31 October
Sports Coming to Binge in October 2025
|Code
|Event
|Live Date
|Surfing
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 3
|1 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 4
|2 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 5
|3 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 6
|4 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 1
|11 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 2
|12 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 3
|13 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 4
|14 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 5
|15 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 6
|16 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 7
|17 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 8
|18 October
|WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 9
|19 October
|AFLW
|Round 8: Hawthorn Hawks v Fremantle Dockers
|2 October
|Round 8: Melbourne Demons v Essendon Bombers
|3 October
|Round 8: GWS Giants v St Kilda Saints
|4 October
|Round 8: North Melbourne Kangaroos v Sydney Swans
|4 October
|Round 8: Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions
|4 October
|Round 8: Port Adelaide Power v Western Bulldogs
|4 October
|Round 8: Richmond Tigers v Adelaide Crows
|5 October
|Round 8: Geelong Cats v Carlton Blues
|5 October
|Round 8: West Coast Eagles v Collingwood Magpies
|5 October
|Round 9: Western Bulldogs v Essendon Bombers
|10 October
|Round 9: Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles
|11 October
|Round 9: Geelong Cats v GWS Giants
|11 October
|Round 9: Hawthorn Hawks v Gold Coast Suns
|11 October
|Round 9: Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide Power
|11 October
|Round 9: Richmond Tigers v North Melbourne Kangaroos
|11 October
|Round 9: Sydney Swans v Carlton Blues
|12 October
|Round 9: St Kilda Saints v Collingwood Magpies
|12 October
|Round 9: Fremantle Dockers v Melbourne Demons
|12 October
|Round 10: Port Adelaide Power v Hawthorn Hawks
|17 October
|Round 10: West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats
|17 October
|Round 10: Melbourne Demons v Sydney Swans
|18 October
|Round 10: North Melbourne Kangaroos v Adelaide Crows
|18 October
|Round 10: GWS Giants v Fremantle Dockers
|18 October
|Round 10: Carlton Blues v St Kilda Saints
|18 October
|Round 10: Essendon Bombers v Brisbane Lions
|19 October
|Round 10: Collingwood Magpies v Richmond Tigers
|19 October
|Round 10: Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs
|19 October
|Round 11: Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide Power
|24 October
|Round 11: Sydney Swans v West Coast Eagles
|25 October
|Round 11: Essendon Bombers v Hawthorn Hawks
|25 October
|Round 11: Fremantle Dockers v Richmond Tigers
|25 October
|Round 11: Brisbane Lions v Melbourne Demons
|25 October
|Round 11: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats
|26 October
|Round 11: North Melbourne Kangaroos v St Kilda Saints
|26 October
|Round 11: Carlton Blues v GWS Giants
|26 October
|Round 11: Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood Magpies
|26 October
|Netball
|Australia v South Africa: Game 1
|4 October
|Australia v South Africa: Game 2
|8 October
|Australia v South Africa Game 3
|12 October
|Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 1
|17 October
|Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 2
|22 OCtober
|Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 3
|26 October
|Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 4
|29 October
|Sailing
|SailGP Spain
|4 October
Best New Series on Binge in October 2025
Mr. Mercedes: Seasons 1-3
Release Date: 1 October
It really feels like Steven King has his fingers everywhere at the moment, and Mr. Mercedes is yet another example. A trilogy of novels turned into a fantastic series (dropping here in its entirety), Mr. Mercedes follows a recently retired detective, Bill Hodges (played by Brendan Gleeson), who is haunted by his failure to capture a killer known as Mr. Mercedes who, as luck would have it, starts stalking Hodges. It’s a fascinating tale that veers closer to hardboiled detective tropes than the supernatural horror King is known for.
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Release Date: 16 October
Speaking of serial killers, our obsession with true crime has well and truly morphed into a series of prestige docudramas telling the life story some of the most despicable people to ever walk the Earth, and this month its a focus on John Wayne Gacy. A man who killed more than 30 people across a 7 year timespan, Gacy’s known for his work as a clown which earned him the moniker ‘the Killer Clown’—though he never actually killed in makeup.
James May’s Great Explorers
Release Date: 6 October
James May, of Top Gear and The Grand Tour fame, takes us on a whirlwind trek around the globe as he outlines the lives and accomplishments of three of the greatest explorers of our history: Christopher Columbus, Sir Walter Raleigh, and Captain James Cook. He’s not only here to read history books, though. May continues in his usual approach of using hands-on experiments to understand how it all works, while keeping the whole thing entertaining to watch. Can’t wait.
Best New Movies on Binge in October 2025
This month, Binge will release a bunch of films to keep you entertained. Here are your highlights.
Heart Eyes
Release Date: 2 October
It may be the month of Halloween, but why not check out a cheeky Valentines-themed horror movie instead? For the past few years, couples are being murdered across the US on Valentine’s Day by an unknown serial killer. And, this year, the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ takes aim at co-workers Ally and Jay, who maybe have a thing going on? It’s too early to say, but what else could bring them together than being targeted by a murderer? It’s firmly tongue-in-cheek, but that just makes it more fun.
Black Bag
Release Date: 4 October
Somehow feeling both classic and modern, Black Bag delivers the kind of fantastic spy thriller we remember from our younger days. Featuring an all-star cast at the top of their game, as well as impeccable direction by Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is absolutely worth a look in. It follows British Intelligence agent George Woodhouse as he investigates a list of potential traitors, which happens to include his wife and several of his colleagues. Things get messy quickly, with plots within plots and personal betrayals galore.
Dangerous Animals
Release Date: 23 October
Imagine flying all the way to Australia only to get kidnapped by a Shark-obsessed killer? That’s the premise of Dangerous Animals, a survival horror film which pits American tourist Zephyr (Hassie Harrison) against tour boat captain and serial killer Tucker, who kidnaps her in the hopes of feeing her to sharks off the coast of Queensland, Australia. It’s all a bit silly, but would be a more ‘fun’ way to spend your Halloween than watching something more spooky if you’re afraid of the dark.
Things to Consider for Binge
If you are looking to up your streaming game with a little help from Binge, there are a few things to consider beforehand. From pricing and subscription to exclusivity and cancellation, here are the need-to-know facts about the streaming service.
Binge Cost
Binge has two membership options; the Basic package costs AUD$10 per month, which grants you one stream at a time, while the Premium membership costs AUD$22 per month and allows for four simultaneous streams. While Binge falls under the same Streamotion umbrella company as Kayo Sports, Binge, Kayo and news platform Flash all operate as separate products, meaning that you will be billed per membership.
Australian Only
Binge is only available in Australia. The platform is owned and operated by an Australian entity, which enters into nationwide broadcasting agreements with different distribution companies. Essentially, this means that Stan will be blocked outside of the country.
Streaming Services Price Comparison
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Trial Period
|Category
|Netflix
|$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Prime Video
|$9.99 – $12.99
|30-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Apple TV+
|$12.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Disney+
|$15.99 – $20.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Warner Bros. Discovery Max
|$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|Kayo Sports
|$30 – $40
|7-day free trial
|Sports
|Hayu
|$7.99
|7-day free trial
|Reality TV
|Britbox
|$13.99
|7-day free trial
|British Movies & TV
|Paramount+
|$6.99 – $13.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|BINGE
|$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Stan
|$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|DocPlay
|$8.99
|14-day free trial
|Documentaries
