It’s getting closer to Christmas, and you’ll feel that intensely while reading the list of what’s launching on Binge this October. The streaming service is dropping 22 Christmas movies this month, which feels like a sign of things to come—but thankfully it isn’t all that Binge is giving us! This month, you can look forward to the fantastic Steven Soderbergh spy thriller Black Bag, the Valentine-themed slasher flick Heart Eyes, and a metric ton of bingeable TV shows.

Here’s everything new on Binge Australia in October 2025.

Full Binge Release Schedule – October 2025

The full Binge release schedule is available below, detailing all of the programming, as well as a slew of sports, subscribers will get access to this month. We’ve included a couple recommendations of the best stuff the services has to offer this month to help you decide what to watch below.

Movies Coming to Binge in October 2025

Title Release Date A Christmas Melody 1 October Vampires: The Turning 1 October And Now For Something Completely Different 1 October K-9 1 October The Angel Tree 1 October Fright Night 1 October Murder by Death 1 October It Happened To Jane 1 October Always And Forever Christmas 1 October Hollywood Homicide 1 October Buster and Chauncey’s Silent Night 1 October High Ground 2 October Call Me Claus 2 October Heart Eyes 2 October The Christmas Aunt 2 October The Revenge of Frankenstein 2 October A Christmas Miracle 2 October Christmas on Division Street 2 October The Christmas Edition 3 October Christmas On The Vine 3 October Christmas Lost & Found 3 October Christmas In Conway 3 October Crown For Christmas 3 October Thank God It’s Friday 3 October Black Bag 4 October Dear Christmas 6 October House of the Dead 2: Dead Aim 6 October It’s Christmas, Eve 7 October Mississippi River Sharks 7 October Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery 7 October Jesse Stone: Thin Ice 7 October Joe Dirt 7 October Just in Time for Christmas 7 October Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design 9 October Vampire Bats 9 October Noel 9 October Santa Jaws 9 October Santa’s Boots 9 October A Sweet Christmas Romance 10 October You Light Up My Christmas 10 October On Strike For Christmas 10 October One Christmas Eve 13 October Dangerous Animals 24 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

TV Series Coming to Binge in October 2025

Title Release Date Mr Mercedes: Seasons 1-3 1 October Love It Or List It Australia: Season 6 1 October The Daily Show: Season 30 1 October The Great British Bake Off: Season 16 1 October The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice: Season 16 1 October Would I Lie To You?: Season 17 1 October The Egyptian Mummies: Immortality Unwrapped: Season 1 1 October The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 6 1 October House Hunters: All-Stars: Season 1 1 October Royal Autopsy: Season 2 1 October George Clarke’s Beautiful Builds: Season 1 1 October France: The Postwar Recovery 1 October Chicago P.D.: Season 13 2 October 90 Day: Hunt For Love: Season 1 2 October Killed Without A Trace: Season 1 2 October Insight: Season 2025 2 October Killer In My Village: Season 3 2 October Great Coastal Railway Journeys: Season 3 2 October Bloodline Detectives: Season 4 2 October Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday: Season 3 2 October Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend: Season 1 2 October Gold Rush: White Water: Season 8 3 October Taskmaster: Season 20 3 October Surgeons: A Matter Of Life Or Death: Season 2 3 October Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Season 2 3 October Police Interceptors: Season 18 & 19 3 October Fake or Fortune: Season 12 3 October The Sound And The Fury: Season 1 3 October Cops Gone Bad: Season 1 3 October Scanning History: Season 1 3 October World’s Most Evil Killers: Season 9 3 October The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 19 3 October Great British Railway Journeys: Season 15 3 October Lost World Of Angkor Wat: Season 1 3 October Grantchester: Season 9 3 October Murdered At First Sight: Season 3 3 October Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr: Season 6 3 October Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef: Season 4 3 October The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down: Season 1 3 October The Serial Killer’s Apprentice 5 October Saturday Night Live: Season 51 6 October The Great Entertainer 6 October The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 10 6 October 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 9 6 October James May’s Great Explorers: Season 1 6 October Krapopolis: Season 3 6 October Yes, Chef: Season 1 6 October Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 12 6 October Taskmaster New Zealand: Season 6 6 October Love It Or List It Toronto: Season 11 6 October The Great American Bake Off: Season 7 7 October Baby Surgeons: Season 1 7 October D-Day Lost Films 7 October Brilliant Minds: Season 2 7 October Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 10 7 October Murderous Scissor Sisters: Season 1 7 October Fall Of The Maya Kings 7 October Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 4 & 5 8 October Marlow Murder Club: Season 1 8 October Inside The Four Seasons: Season 1 8 October Trauma Rescue Squad: Season 1 9 October October 8: The Fight For The Soul Of America 9 October Butchers Of LA: Season 1 9 October In The Eye Of The Storm: Season 2 9 October Sister Wives: Season 13 10 October Trauma Rescue Squad: Season 2 10 October World’s Greatest Hotel: Season 1 10 October Prue Leith’s Cotswolds Kitchen: Season 2 10 October The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Season 8 13 October Bombing Brighton: The Plot to Kill Thatcher 13 October Rise of the Nazis: Season 4 14 October Ancient Aliens: Season 9 15 October Long Lost Family: Born Without A Trace: Season 6 15 October Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: Season 1 16 October Killer Kings: Season 1 16 October Paramedics: Season 5 16 October Who Do You Think You Are?: Season 21 16 October Paddy And Chris Road Trippin’: Season 1 17 October Reunion Hotel: Season 1 20 October Our Yorkshire Farm: Season 4 20 October Blue Bloods: Season 14 20 October Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig: Season 2 20 October Todd Talbot Builds: The Passive House Project 21 October Borderforce USA: The Bridges: Season 2 21 October Prison Brides: Season 1 22 October A&E: After Dark: Season 1 22 October Botched: Season 8 22 October Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Season 1 22 October Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked 23 October Deadliest Catch: Season 21 23 October A&E: After Dark: Season 2 23 October Dinner With Gavin Rossdale: Season 1 23 October Running with Arnold 24 October Food Lab: Season 2 24 October Film Club: Season 1 27 October The Real Murders On Elm Street: Season 2 27 October The Friday The 13th Murders: Season 1 27 October Left Off The Map: Season 1 27 October Nurses On The Ward: Season 1 27 October Murder For Hire: Season 1 27 October Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols: Season 1 28 October The 100 Days: Season 1 28 October Massive Engineering Mistakes: Season 6 29 October Great Australian Walks: Season 1 29 October New Zealand’s Best Homes With Phil Spencer: Season 2 29 October Bloodline Detectives: Season 5 29 October Izzy Does It: Season 1 30 October Death of the Party: Season 2 30 October Fortune Hotel: Season 2 31 October Abandoned Engineering: Season 12 31 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

Sports Coming to Binge in October 2025

Code Event Live Date Surfing WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 3 1 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 4 2 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 5 3 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Portugal Day 6 4 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 1 11 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 2 12 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 3 13 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 4 14 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 5 15 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 6 16 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 7 17 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 8 18 October WSL Tour Challenger Series: Brazil Day 9 19 October AFLW Round 8: Hawthorn Hawks v Fremantle Dockers 2 October Round 8: Melbourne Demons v Essendon Bombers 3 October Round 8: GWS Giants v St Kilda Saints 4 October Round 8: North Melbourne Kangaroos v Sydney Swans 4 October Round 8: Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions 4 October Round 8: Port Adelaide Power v Western Bulldogs 4 October Round 8: Richmond Tigers v Adelaide Crows 5 October Round 8: Geelong Cats v Carlton Blues 5 October Round 8: West Coast Eagles v Collingwood Magpies 5 October Round 9: Western Bulldogs v Essendon Bombers 10 October Round 9: Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles 11 October Round 9: Geelong Cats v GWS Giants 11 October Round 9: Hawthorn Hawks v Gold Coast Suns 11 October Round 9: Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide Power 11 October Round 9: Richmond Tigers v North Melbourne Kangaroos 11 October Round 9: Sydney Swans v Carlton Blues 12 October Round 9: St Kilda Saints v Collingwood Magpies 12 October Round 9: Fremantle Dockers v Melbourne Demons 12 October Round 10: Port Adelaide Power v Hawthorn Hawks 17 October Round 10: West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats 17 October Round 10: Melbourne Demons v Sydney Swans 18 October Round 10: North Melbourne Kangaroos v Adelaide Crows 18 October Round 10: GWS Giants v Fremantle Dockers 18 October Round 10: Carlton Blues v St Kilda Saints 18 October Round 10: Essendon Bombers v Brisbane Lions 19 October Round 10: Collingwood Magpies v Richmond Tigers 19 October Round 10: Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs 19 October Round 11: Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide Power 24 October Round 11: Sydney Swans v West Coast Eagles 25 October Round 11: Essendon Bombers v Hawthorn Hawks 25 October Round 11: Fremantle Dockers v Richmond Tigers 25 October Round 11: Brisbane Lions v Melbourne Demons 25 October Round 11: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats 26 October Round 11: North Melbourne Kangaroos v St Kilda Saints 26 October Round 11: Carlton Blues v GWS Giants 26 October Round 11: Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood Magpies 26 October Netball Australia v South Africa: Game 1 4 October Australia v South Africa: Game 2 8 October Australia v South Africa Game 3 12 October Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 1 17 October Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 2 22 OCtober Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 3 26 October Constellation Cup Australia v New Zealand Game 4 29 October Sailing SailGP Spain 4 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

Best New Series on Binge in October 2025

Mr. Mercedes: Seasons 1-3

Release Date: 1 October

It really feels like Steven King has his fingers everywhere at the moment, and Mr. Mercedes is yet another example. A trilogy of novels turned into a fantastic series (dropping here in its entirety), Mr. Mercedes follows a recently retired detective, Bill Hodges (played by Brendan Gleeson), who is haunted by his failure to capture a killer known as Mr. Mercedes who, as luck would have it, starts stalking Hodges. It’s a fascinating tale that veers closer to hardboiled detective tropes than the supernatural horror King is known for.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Release Date: 16 October

Speaking of serial killers, our obsession with true crime has well and truly morphed into a series of prestige docudramas telling the life story some of the most despicable people to ever walk the Earth, and this month its a focus on John Wayne Gacy. A man who killed more than 30 people across a 7 year timespan, Gacy’s known for his work as a clown which earned him the moniker ‘the Killer Clown’—though he never actually killed in makeup.

James May’s Great Explorers

Release Date: 6 October

James May, of Top Gear and The Grand Tour fame, takes us on a whirlwind trek around the globe as he outlines the lives and accomplishments of three of the greatest explorers of our history: Christopher Columbus, Sir Walter Raleigh, and Captain James Cook. He’s not only here to read history books, though. May continues in his usual approach of using hands-on experiments to understand how it all works, while keeping the whole thing entertaining to watch. Can’t wait.

Best New Movies on Binge in October 2025

This month, Binge will release a bunch of films to keep you entertained. Here are your highlights.

Heart Eyes

Release Date: 2 October

It may be the month of Halloween, but why not check out a cheeky Valentines-themed horror movie instead? For the past few years, couples are being murdered across the US on Valentine’s Day by an unknown serial killer. And, this year, the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ takes aim at co-workers Ally and Jay, who maybe have a thing going on? It’s too early to say, but what else could bring them together than being targeted by a murderer? It’s firmly tongue-in-cheek, but that just makes it more fun.

Black Bag

Release Date: 4 October

Somehow feeling both classic and modern, Black Bag delivers the kind of fantastic spy thriller we remember from our younger days. Featuring an all-star cast at the top of their game, as well as impeccable direction by Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is absolutely worth a look in. It follows British Intelligence agent George Woodhouse as he investigates a list of potential traitors, which happens to include his wife and several of his colleagues. Things get messy quickly, with plots within plots and personal betrayals galore.

Dangerous Animals

Release Date: 23 October

Imagine flying all the way to Australia only to get kidnapped by a Shark-obsessed killer? That’s the premise of Dangerous Animals, a survival horror film which pits American tourist Zephyr (Hassie Harrison) against tour boat captain and serial killer Tucker, who kidnaps her in the hopes of feeing her to sharks off the coast of Queensland, Australia. It’s all a bit silly, but would be a more ‘fun’ way to spend your Halloween than watching something more spooky if you’re afraid of the dark.

Things to Consider for Binge

If you are looking to up your streaming game with a little help from Binge, there are a few things to consider beforehand. From pricing and subscription to exclusivity and cancellation, here are the need-to-know facts about the streaming service.

Binge Cost

Binge has two membership options; the Basic package costs AUD$10 per month, which grants you one stream at a time, while the Premium membership costs AUD$22 per month and allows for four simultaneous streams. While Binge falls under the same Streamotion umbrella company as Kayo Sports, Binge, Kayo and news platform Flash all operate as separate products, meaning that you will be billed per membership.

Australian Only

Binge is only available in Australia. The platform is owned and operated by an Australian entity, which enters into nationwide broadcasting agreements with different distribution companies. Essentially, this means that Stan will be blocked outside of the country.

Streaming Services Price Comparison