First Look at Sophie Turner as ‘Lara Croft’ in Amazon’s Upcoming Tomb Raider Series

Sophie Turner’s first look as Lara Croft reveals a grounded, practical aesthetic.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as the series creator, writer, and executive producer.

The cast features Jason Isaacs, Bill Paterson, and newcomer Sigourney Weaver.

Fans reacted with nostalgia, debating technical details and the character’s legacy.

Two new franchise games are also confirmed for release through 2027.

We finally have a first look at Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, X-Men, etc.) as ‘Lara Croft’ in the upcoming Tomb Raider series that’s rumoured to premiere on Prime Video sometime in late 2026.

It’s the first official look that we’ve had at the English actress, and the internet has reacted in the only way they know how. People argued about polygons (triangles, specifically), dinosaurs (or a lack thereof), and whether this Lara would survive a poorly timed jump without ragdolling into oblivion. Which, honestly, feels right.

Still, Tomb Raider has never been about calm fandom. The series was built on improbable leaps, questionable physics and a generation of players who still think locking the butler in the freezer was completely normal behaviour. If a Lara Croft reveal doesn’t cause a mild meltdown, it probably isn’t doing its job.

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft | Image: Supplied

It’s impressive to see that the look itself doesn’t overthink things, even in an AI era. There is no cartoon exaggeration or dialled-up cosplay energy. It’s simply a practical, recognisable take on Lara’s silhouette. The tank, the harness, the holsters (akimbo pistols, here we go), even the lightly unhinged sunglasses. It’s unmistakably Lara Croft, without taking us back to 1996.

Though we wouldn’t mind having our old PlayStation and CRT TV back.

Speaking of the past, it’s impossible to introduce a new Lara Croft without mentioning the last live-action version of the character. Of course, we’re talking about Angelina Jolie’s early-2000s take that leaned hard into swagger, scale, and pure movie-star confidence. Turner’s version, at least from this first look, feels more grounded. Even if we still expect plenty of big action set pieces and death-defying stunts.

Turner, for her part, sounds very aware of the weight of the role: “I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft,” she said. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands.”

Lara Croft’s Iconic Low-Poly Look | Image: Crystal Dynamics

What We Know So Far About Tomb Raider

Alongside Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, Amazon has confirmed a mix of familiar Tomb Raider faces and new characters created for the series.

Confirmed Cast and Characters

On the canon side, Jason Isaacs plays Lara’s uncle, Atlas DeMornay; Bill Paterson is Winston, the Croft family butler; and Martin Bobb-Semple takes on Zip, Lara’s long-time tech support.

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

as Lara Croft Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip

as Zip Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay

as Atlas DeMornay Bill Paterson as Winston

New Characters Created for the Series

New additions include Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, a powerful figure keen to exploit Lara’s talents, alongside Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Celia Imrie, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, and August Wittgenstein in newly created roles.

Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis

as Evelyn Wallis Jack Bannon as Gerry

as Gerry John Heffernan as David

as David Celia Imrie as Francine

as Francine Paterson Joseph as Thomas Warner

as Thomas Warner Sasha Luss as Sasha

as Sasha Juliette Motamed as Georgia

as Georgia August Wittgenstein as Lukas

Behind the scenes, creative control rests with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge. Jonathan Van Tulleken joins as director and executive producer.

While there’s still no word on when Tomb Raider will actually land, the franchise is already moving on multiple fronts. Two new games were confirmed at last month’s Game Awards, with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis due in 2026 and Tomb Raider: Catalyst following in 2027.

Either way, we’re excited to see what’s next. Perhaps a clip of Sophie Turner executing a flawless backwards somersault?