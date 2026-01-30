Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
The white lotus season 3
MOVIES & TV

The White Lotus Season 4 Cast has been Confirmed, Including One Aussie

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

HBO Max has officially confirmed the core cast for The White Lotus Season 4, with the announcement made via the streamer’s X account. No teaser trailer, no character hints, just a short message confirming reservations at the Four Seasons Saint-Tropez.

The confirmed cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Caleb Jonte Edwards, and Marissa Long. Some of those names had been reported earlier, but this is the first time HBO has formally locked them in. The lineup also includes a local connection, with the relatively unknown Caleb Jonte Edwards cast following a guest role in Stan’s Black Snow.

What we do know is where they’ll be spending at least part of the season. Filming is set to take place in France, with the main location confirmed as Château de La Messardière, a hilltop palace hotel overlooking Saint-Tropez.

Beyond that, details are thin. HBO hasn’t confirmed character roles, how the cast will be grouped, or whether the story will stick largely to one location or move between multiple European settings. There have been reports of filming elsewhere in France, including Paris, with rumours of a Cannes Film Festival tie-in, but nothing official has been spelled out yet.

The white lotus season 4 château de la messardière 1
Hilltop views over Saint-Tropez and the Mediterranean coastline | Image: Les Airelles

Still, a few hints have slipped out. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter over the summer, executive producer David Bernad said Season 4 would “speak to culture” in a way that feels timely, adding that while he couldn’t say much more, he was confident viewers would be happy with the direction it’s heading.

Creator Mike White has also suggested the new season may shift its visual and tonal language. Last year, he said he wanted to move away from the show’s familiar “crashing waves against rocks” vernacular, hinting that Season 4 could feel different even if the formula remains intact.

The confidence isn’t surprising. The White Lotus was renewed for a fourth season last January, a full month before Season 3 had even begun airing. That early call proved justified. The Season 3 finale drew 6.2 million total viewers, marking a 51 per cent jump over the Season 2 finale and delivering the strongest ratings the series has seen so far.

White lotus composer cristóbal tapia de vee
Composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer | Image: IMBD

Outside the cast, one confirmed change behind the scenes is that composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, whose theme music became inseparable from the show’s identity, won’t be returning. Tapia de Veer has since described his exit as the result of a creative breakdown, telling The New York Times that he and White had their “last fight forever”.

White, for his part, has pushed back on the idea of a feud, calling Tapia de Veer’s decision to discuss the situation publicly “a bitch move” during an interview with The Howard Stern Show. According to White, the tension largely came down to creative notes and revisions, rather than any personal falling-out.

There’s still no release date. Based on previous production timelines, Season 4 is unlikely to arrive before 2027, though HBO hasn’t committed to a window either way.

For now, all we really have is a confirmed cast, a very expensive hotel, and a few carefully chosen hints about where the show might be heading next. Which, historically, is exactly where The White Lotus likes to begin.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Side of a pair of feet wearing black boots
SNEAKERS & SHOES

10 Best Australian Boots Brands to Give You a Leg Up

Masters of the universe 1
MOVIES & TV

First Look: Masters of the Universe Trailer Goes All In on He-Man Nostalgia

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Peter Claffey as 'Dunk' and Dexter Sol Ansell as 'Egg' in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
MOVIES & TV

Is ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Worth Watching? The Reviews Are In

Apple airtag 2nd generation feature
TECH

5 Reasons to Upgrade to Apple AirTag 2

Jannick sinner
SPORT

2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Xbox developer direct 8
GAMING

Everything Announced at Xbox Developer Direct 2026

Star wars maul shadow lord 4
MOVIES & TV

We’ve Finally got a First Look at ‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Daniel Craig holding a gun
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

V8 toyota supra 5
CARS

V8-Powered Toyota GR Supra Revealed Before 2026 Supercars Debut

Best whiskies over $200
DRINKS

5 Whiskies Over $200 that are Actually Worth Splurging On