The final siren, Prime Video
MOVIES & TV

What’s New on Prime Video in February 2026

Jacob Osborn
This February, Prime Video celebrates Valentine’s Day with a slew of romantic fare across TV and film. And if you’re already rolling your eyes, fret not, because the streamer will also release gripping thrillers, a Paul McCartney documentary, and copious sports action. Then we have the original series 56 Days, which combines romantic drama with brutal crime, giving viewers the best of two worlds. Here’s everything coming your way on Prime Video, followed by highlights.

Full Prime Video Release Schedule – February 2026

TitleRelease Date
Relationship GoalsFebruary 4
Shadow ForceFebruary 8
The TravellersFebruary 10
A Big Bold Beautiful JourneyFebruary 10
Cross Season 2February 11
Love Me Love MeFebruary 13
Jesy Nelson: Life After Little MixFebruary 13
Four Lettters of LoveFebruary 17
56 DaysFebruary 18
RoofmanFebruary 18
The CEO ClubFebruary 23
The BluffFebruary 25
Man On The RunFebruary 27
VanishedFebruary 27
RelayFebruary 28
TogetherFebruary 28
Best New Movies on Prime Video in February 2026

From original movies to cinematic milestones, Prime Video has something for everyone. Here’s a quick look at some upcoming highlights.

Relationship Goals

Release date: 4 February

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland and rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith have come a long way from their musical roots, if this romantic comedy is anything to go by. Rowland plays an accomplished TV producer who’s next in line to run a popular morning show. Not so fast, says her ex Jarrett Roy (Smith), as he vies for the very same position. With help from a popular book, the two former flames ignite fresh sparks.

Love Me Love Me

Release date: 13 February

The private school romantic thriller sub-genre might be a tad overstuffed these days, but surely it has room for one more entry (’tis the season of romance, after all). It comes to us from director Roger Kumble, who explored similar terrain with the 1999 satire Cruel Intentions and the hit series Pretty Little Liars. The story follows a girl named June to an elite school in Italy, where she’s torn between two suitors and their very different worlds.

The Bluff

Release date: 25 February

Prime Video is bringing back the pirate movie with this gritty swashbuckler, in which Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays ex-pirate Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. While forging a new life in the Cayman Islands, Bodden’s past catches up to her in the form of a vengeance-seeking captain (Karl Urban) and his ruthless buccaneers. Will we catch this flick when it lands? Aye, maybe!

Best New TV Shows on Prime Video in February 2026

Prime Video is constantly releasing new series across every genre, and this February is no exception. Here’s a closer look at some of the best series content coming your way.

Cross Season Two

Release date: 11 February

The latest adaptation of James Patterson’s beloved book series enters its second season to somewhat muted anticipation. Aldis Hodge returns to the fold as D.C. Homicide Detective Alex Cross, who has the unique ability to understand the minds of deadly criminals. This time around, a ruthless vigilante is picking off corrupt billionaires, making for a complex ethical debate. Nevertheless, Cross is on the case.

56 Days

Release date: 18 February

We’re picking up Gone Girl vibes from this eight-part thriller series, based on a 2021 novel by Catherine Ryan Howard. What begins as a torrid romance becomes something much darker with the discovery of an unidentified corpse. Did Oliver Kennedy (Avan Jogia) brutally murder his girlfriend (Dove Cameron), or is there more to this story than first meets the eye? Watch to find out!

Vanished

Release date: 27 February

Having recently starred in the comedic thriller series The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco takes one step closer to the darkness with this upcoming mystery. She plays a married woman named Alice, whose boyfriend (Sam Claflin) inexplicably disappears during a train ride in Paris. Her search for answers reveals dark secrets about the man she thought she knew, and plunges her straight into the heart of a dangerous conspiracy.

Best New Documentaries and Specials on Prime Video in February 2026

From full-contact sports to genius songwriters, Prime Video takes you behind the scenes this December. Here are your highlights.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Release date: starting 7 February

The tenth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicks off in early February and spans 55 matches across venues in India and Sri Lanka. Stream the action live on Prime Video as the world’s top cricket teams go head to head, with the final taking place on 8 March.

The CEO Club

Release date: 23 February

This upcoming docuseries chronicles seven female CEOs as they navigate their professional and personal lives. Serena Williams, Winnie Harlow, and Thalía are three of the high-profile figures who welcome viewers into their world. Don’t miss it.

Final Siren: Inside the AFL

Daynezorko
Brisbane Lions veteran Dayne Zorko in The Final Siren. | Pic: Prime Video

Release date: 27 February

In the mould of Drive to Survive and Break Point comes this four-part docuseries about the Australian Football League (AFL). Go behind the scenes with six of the league’s biggest stars as they compete at the highest level, with Premiership victory in their sights.

Man On The Run

Release date: 27 February

After his legendary run in The Beatles, Paul McCartney embarked on a similarly formidable solo career (both under his own name and as the leader of Wings). But as this documentary reveals, the path to solo success was paved with struggle. Previously unseen archival footage and candid interviews bring the story to life as you’ve never seen – or heard – it before.

