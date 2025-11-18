Here’s Every Game Nominated for ‘The Game Awards’ 2025

Every December former video game journalist Geoff Keighley, alongside a panel of industry judges, present the best games that dropped in the year that was: that’s right, The Game Awards are back, and airing 11 December, 2025.

While the awards are the main draw for the gaming industry at large, viewers tend to tune in for Keighley’s tendency to drop massive announcements and trailers for upcoming games—last year saw the reveal of The Witcher 4, Elden Ring Nightreign, and Interstellar: The Heretic Prophet, for example. Who knows what they’ve got in store for us this year?

Still, it’s worth celebrating some of the amazing games that came out in 2025. Indie darling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has 12 nominations across multiple categories, while Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has 7. Representing our local makers is Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight: Silksong, with 5 nominations—including the big one, Game of the Year.

If you want to have your say in the voting process, you can head to The Game Awards‘ website, sign up, and vote for what you think are the best of 2025.

While we’ll definitely update this story with winners (and trailers) once the show is done and dusted, for now, check out the nominees below:

‘The Game Awards’ 2025 Award Categories

‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ (2025) | Image: Kojima Productions

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo

Hades II, Supergiant Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong, Team Cherry

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch Production/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades II, Supergiant Games

Split Fiction, Hazelight Studios/EA

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver

Silent Hill F, NeoBards Entertainment/Konami

‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ | Image: Team Cherry

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades II, Supergiant Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong, Team Cherry

Best Score & Music

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb, Hades II

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yotei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6, Battlefield Studios/EA

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Silent Hill F, NeoBards Entertainment/Konami

Ghost of Yotei | Image: Sucker Punch Productions

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill F

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft

Atomfall, Rebellion

Doom: The Dark Ages, id Software/Bethesda Softworks

EA Sports FC 26, EA Canada/EA Romania/EA

South of Midnight, Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios

Games for Impact

Consume Me, Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable

Despelote, Julian Cordero/Sebastian Valbuena/Panic

Lost Records: Blood & Rage, Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod

South of Midnight, Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios

Wanderstop, Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive

No Man’s Sky | Image: Hello Games

Best Ongoing

Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix

Fortnite, Epic Games

Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix

Fortnite, Epic Games

Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games

Best Independent Game

Absolum, Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu

Ball X Pit, Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital

Blue Price, Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Hades II, Supergiant Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong, Team Cherry

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Price, Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Despelote, Julian Cordero/Sebastian Valbuena/Panic

Dispatch, AdHoc Studio

Megabonk, Vedinad

Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games

Persona 5: The Phantom X, Black Wings Game Studios/Sega

Sonic Rumble, Ravio Entertainment/Sega

Umamusume: Pretty Derby, Cygames Inc.

Wuthering Waves, Kuro Games

Best VR / AR Game

Alien: Rogue Incursion, Survios

Arken Age, VitruviusVR

Ghost Town, Fireproof Games

Marvel’s Deadpool VR, Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios

The Midnight Walk, MoonHood/Fast Travel Games

Doom: The Dark Ages | Image: ID Software

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6, Battlefield Studios/EA

Doom: The Dark Ages, id Software/Bethesda Softworks

Hades II, Supergiant Games

Ninja Gaiden 4, Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, Lizardcube/Sega

Best Action / Adventure

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hollow Knight: Silksong, Team Cherry

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks

Split Fiction, Hazelight Studios/EA

Best RPG

Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

The Outer Worlds 2, Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Best Fighting

2XKO, Riot Games

Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Capcom

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, SNK Corporation

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Digital Eclipse/Atari

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Donkey Kong Bonanza | Image: Nintendo

Best Family

Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo

Lego Party!, SMG Studios/Fictions

Lego Voyagers, Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive

Mario Kart World, Nintendo

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Sonic Team/Sega

Split Fiction, Hazelight Studios/EA

Best Sim/Strategy

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Square Enix

Jurassic World Evolution 3, Frontier Developments

Sid Meier’s Civilisation VII, Firaxis Games/2K

Tempest Rising, Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms

The Alters, 11 Bit Studios

Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios/Sega

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26, EA Canada/EA Romania/EA

F1 25, Codemasters/EA

Mario Kart World, Nintendo

Rematch, Sloclap/Kepler Interactive

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Sonic Team/Sega

‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ | Image: FromSoftware Inc.

Best Multiplayer

ARC Raiders, Embark Studios

Battlefield 6, EA

Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment

PEAK, Aggro Crab/Landfall

Split Fiction, Hazelight Studios/EA

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie, Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros

Devil May Cry, Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix

The Last of Us: Season 2, HBO/PlayStation Productions

Until Dawn, Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions

Lucia & Jason in Grand Theft Auto VI | Image: Rockstar

Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light, IO Interactive

Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games

Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom

The Witcher IV, CD Projekt Red

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

Moistcr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2, Valve

DOTA 2, Valve

League fo Legends, Riot

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Moonton

Valorant, Riot

Best eSports Athlete

Brawk – Brock Somerhalder, Valorant

Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon, League of Legends

F0rsaken – Jason Susanto, Valorant

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe, Street Fighter

Menard – Saul Leonardo, Street Fighter

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut, Counter-Strike 2

Best eSports Team