Everything We Know About ‘The Witcher’ Season 4: Official Trailer, Release Date, and More

By Shubhendu Vatsa - News Published: 8 Oct 2025

After months of silence following the announcement that the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ would be continuing without star Henry Cavill, and bringing in Liam Hemsworth to take up the role of the Butcher of Blaviken, we’ve finally got a good look at what we can expect from Geralt’s next adventure with the launch of the first official trailer. We also finally got a release date, with season 4 dropping on 30 October, 2025. Mark your calendars!

The streaming giant ‘s first official teaser showcases Hemsworth’s Geralt, to predictably mixed reactions online. Following up Cavill’s masterful performance was always going to be a tall order, but it seems Hemsworth has his work cut out for him to win over fans of the series.

The Man of Steel actor famously played the White Wolf for three epic seasons, before waving goodbye to the role in October 2022. The news came as a shock to fans worldwide, with his exit after the third season dragged out over two parts over the summer of 2023. Now, his replacement gets a chance to shine and fans aren’t entirely convinced.

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Official Trailer

For fans of the hit book-turned-game-turned-series, updates regarding of The Witcher‘s fourth season have been few and far between. The new instalment was filmed in the UK, with production rolling concurrently for the fifth and final season. While no plot details have been shared, the upcoming two seasons of the TV series will complete the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s remaining books, covering ‘Baptism of Fire‘, ‘The Tower of the Swallow‘, and ‘Lady of the Lake‘.

The roughly two-and-a-half minute long trailer for The Witcher gives us our best look yet at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt.

Lawrence Fishburn as Regis, Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, and Danny Woodburn as Zoltan in ‘The Witcher’ | Image: Netflix

Liam Hemsworth’s New Look in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich commented on Hemsworth’s appearance, saying, “His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us.”

As far as the design of Geralt’s new look goes, it seems to take inspiration from Witcher 3’s Wolf School Gear, which featured a padded and armoured jacket rather than the more traditional black leather armour of Cavill’s rendition. Geralt was raised a member of the Wolf School of Witchers in the hidden castle of Kaer Morhen, rather than the seperate Bear, Griffon, Cat, Viper and Manticore Schools, which each found ways to apply the legendary Witcher training to different methods of mercenary work.

Talking about his new role, Liam Hemsworth said in a previous statement, “As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Lawrence Fishburn as Regis in ‘The Witcher’ | Image: Netflix

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Cast

Joining the cast for The Witcher season four are Hemsworth, alongside Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, Joey Batey as minstrel Jaskier, Cassie Clare as the witch Philippa Eilhart, and Mahesh Jadu as the mage Vilgefortz of Roggeveen. Netflix has also announced several newcomers for season four, including Laurence Fishburne as fan-favourite Barber-surgeon Regis, Sharlto Copley as infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy as Emhyr’s court advisor and high-ranking spy Skellen, and Danny Woodburn as dwarf Zoltan.

Here’s the full cast list as we know it so far:

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

Freya Allen as Cirilla

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Cassie Claire as Phillippa Eilhart

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen

Danny Woodburn as Zoltan

Lawrence Fishburn as Regis

Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart

James Purefoy as Skellen

Meng’er Zhang as Milva

Eemon Farren as Cahir

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Mimi M Khayisa as Fringilla

Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen

Bart Edwards as Emhyr

Hugh Skinner as Radovid

James Purefoy as Skellen

Christelle Elwin as Mistle

Fabian McCallum as Kayleigh

Juliette Alexandra as Reef

Ben Radcliffe as Giselher

Connor Crawford as Asse

Aggy K. Adams as Iskra

Linden Porco as Percival Schuttenbach

Therica WIlson-Read as Sabrina

Rochelle Rose as Margarita

Safiyya Ingar as Keira

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Freya Allen as Cirilla in ‘The Witcher’ | Image: Netflix

What Do We Expect to Happen in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4?

For the uninitiated, The Witcher stems from a Polish book series detailing the life of Geralt of Rivia; told over the course of nine novels. Though not every one of the novels is part of the main storyline, with a few prequels and short story collections thrown in, they each build on the last to create an incredibly vivid fantasy world.

While Netflix’s first season was based largely on the somewhat disconnected short stories found across The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny books, season two dove head first into the main novel’s storyline by adapting Blood of Elves. The third season took things in something of a different direction, though, by partially pulling from Time of Contempt, while also adding quite a few new twists that completely throw the established canon out the window.

This makes it unlikely that this upcoming fourth season will map perfectly to Time of Contempt‘s follow-up, Baptism of Fire, but there will likely be some overlap. In fact, thanks to that handy cast list above, we can see quite a few familiar names from that book as well as its own follow up The Tower of the Swallow, meaning we do have some idea where the show is headed.

Spoilers for Baptism of Fire, and The Tower of the Swallow below.

Following on from the events of season 3, Ciri is missing, Geralt is wounded, and Yennefer has more important things to worry about. Geralt, alongside his bard ally Jaskier, will team up with an elven rebel named Milva, a dwarven warrior and old friend of Geralt, Zoltan Chivay, and Regis—a mysterious man with a past I won’t spoil here. There’s queens, druids, and assassins galore in Geralt’s future, but we won’t spoil all the fun here.

Ciri has settled into a new life, running with a band of outlaws known as ‘the Rats’, but eventually realises she is being tracked by a famous bounty hunter, Leo Bonhart. Her escape, and quest to reclaim her birthright, will eventually lead Ciri to the steps of the mythical Tower of the Swallow, setting up the already confirmed fifth season to finish up the series by adapting Sapkowski’s final book (chronologically), The Lady of the Lake.

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Teaser | Image: Entertainment Weekly

Social Media Reacts to Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Teaser

The Witcher fandom is freaking out (in a good and bad way) about the first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. Lots of people are still bummed Henry Cavill left, worried nobody can play the White Wolf like him. On top of that, some fans aren’t thrilled with how Netflix has been handling the whole Witcher IP, saying they’ve strayed too far from the books.

One user on reddit said, “Liam doesn’t deserve all the hate, but the same can’t be said for the show itself. It’s a shame to see so much potential go to waste”—a comment which has over 900 likes, signalling a frustration in the Witcher fandom toward Netflix’s handling of the show.

Cavill famously left the show over creative differences, frustrated with the series’ showrunners lack of respect for the source material. Rather than stick closely to the Andrzei Sapkowski novels, the shows’ writers decided to change a number of important events and characters for the show—something which, eventually, led Cavill to exit.

Thankfully, fans of the series seem to not be projecting their frustration onto Hemsworth himself.

“I feel bad that Liam will get all the hate that really should be aimed at the writers and showrunner. I actually think Liam looks like Geralt quite a lot. But the show is awful and ruined a great opportunity,” another reddit user said.

Only time will tell if Hemsworth can fill Geralt’s boots and the upcoming season four lives up to the franchise’s high expectations. Netflix’s The Witcher season 4 returns on October 30, 2025.