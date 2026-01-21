Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 6
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The Salomon S/LAB Phantasm 3 Promises To Shave 18 Seconds Off Your Next 2 Hour Marathon

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

  • Salomon claims the S/LAB Phantasm 3 can shave up to 18 seconds off a two-hour marathon, based on aerodynamic modelling.
  • Co-developed with Swiss Side, the carbon-plated racer is designed to reduce drag by up to 28 per cent compared to the previous model.
  • Priced at AUD $379.99, it sits firmly in specialist race-day territory.
  • Available now via salomon.com.au and Salomon stores across Australia.

Salomon has put a clear number on its latest race shoe. With the new S/LAB Phantasm 3, the brand claims it can save up to 18 seconds over a two-hour marathon.

This isn’t a shoe that feels faster. It is.

Working with Swiss Side, the aerodynamics specialists better known for Formula 1 and elite cycling, Salomon reshaped the upper and midsole to reduce drag by up to 28 per cent compared to the previous model.

As Salomon performance footwear product marketing manager, Gatien Airiau explains, the idea has been in the works for years. “The foot of a runner can go up to twice the speed of the runner themselves,” he says. “At that speed, improving the aerodynamics of the shoe has a real impact over a full marathon.” Based on Salomon’s calculations, the shape of the S/LAB Phantasm 3 alone could account for up to 18 seconds saved at a two-hour marathon pace.

Even if that figure is theoretical, the level of engineering required to quantify seconds gained through shoe aerodynamics is what stands out here. Running shoes rarely talk in numbers this specific.

Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 8
Multi-angle view of the S/LAB Phantasm 3 | Image: Supplied

Salomon S/LAB Phantasm 3 Release Information

  • Release date: Available now
  • Price: AUD $379.99
  • Model: S/LAB Phantasm 3
  • Weight: 199g (UK 8.5)
  • Stack height: 39mm / 33mm
  • Drop: 6mm
  • Plate: Full-length carbon Energy Blade
  • Availability: salomon.com.au and Salomon stores across Australia

So how does Salomon achieve this incredible feat? It starts with the shape of the shoe itself.

The upper features a seamless, lace-covering construction that smooths airflow from the foot to the ankle. The midsole avoids sharp edges entirely, rounding everything off to reduce turbulence. Inside, there’s PEBA-based optiFOAM+ for resilience, paired with a full-length, spoon-shaped carbon Energy Blade and an aggressive rocker geometry. It all sits just under World Athletics’ 40mm stack height limit, landing at 39mm.

At $379.99 AUD, the S/LAB Phantasm 3 is very much a specialist tool. It’s available now via salomon.com.au and Salomon stores across Australia, for runners who already care about where their seconds come from.

Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 5
Top-down view of the lace-covering upper design | Image: Supplied
Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 4
Alternate side profile of the S/LAB Phantasm 3 | Image: Supplied
Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 3
Outsole view showing the full-length carbon Energy Blade | Image: Supplied
Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 2
Rear view highlighting the seamless upper and sculpted heel | Image: Supplied
Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 1
Side profile of the Salomon S/LAB Phantasm 3 | Image: Supplied
Salomon s:lab phantasm 3 sneakers 7
Wind tunnel visualisation of the aerodynamic design | Image: Supplied

Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
