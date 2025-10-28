BMW Reminds Us That the Future of Attainable Sports Cars Isn’t Dead (Yet)

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 28 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

BMW sells around 100 stylish, sporty, and feature-packed 2 Series Coupés a month in Australia, but all I’m ever told is that the era of the attainable sports car is dead.

The updated model arrived in Australia towards the end of last year, and while the brand dropped the most affordable 220i Coupé from the line-up (previously $61,900 before on-road costs), plenty of value can still be found. Our pick of the line-up remains the in-line four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo 230i Coupé variant (from AUD$76,900 plus on-roads) that produces 190 kW (258 hp) and sends it all to the rear tyres for a 0-100km/h time of 5.8 seconds. However, the 6-cylinder M240i xDrive Coupé 285 kW (387 hp) variant is what we’ve been driving for this review.

You can pick one up for $99,900 before on-road costs and options, and you’re getting a lot of metal for your money at this price. It’s considerably cheaper than the flagship BMW M2 ($123,900 before on-roads). Yet, the famous B58 straight-six TwinPower Turbo engine under the bonnet produces a healthy 285 kW (387 hp) of power and sends it to all four wheels for a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds, 0.3 seconds slower than the M2.

The facelifted new model retains the standard M Sport Package, but the side skirts and the lower part of the rear apron are now finished in the vehicle’s body colour, replacing black. Meanwhile, the diffuser insert is in high-gloss black to provide a contrasting effect at the rear. It looks particularly handsome, and no large kidney grilles can be found here.

Continuing with the design, M high-gloss Shadowline is also part of the standard equipment roster for both variants, adding a premium touch to the overall aesthetic.

M240i xDrive variants take things further by adding a specific version of the M-specific design features, where the exterior mirror caps are now finished in high-gloss black. You’ll also find an M badge in the lower air intake to show off the M240i xDrive’s positioning as a “member of the BMW M family.” Controversial to say? Well, that depends on who you ask. Of all the ‘M-Lite’ models, I believe the M240i xDrive has the strongest argument to be considered an M family member.

You can’t get a current-generation BMW M2 with an all-wheel-drive configuration, which certainly isn’t bad. However, it places the M240i xDrive in an interesting position as the only small, relatively attainable sports car you could drive in all-weather conditions.

We don’t consider snow or ice when buying cars here, and you’re more likely to see a 40-degree day in winter than a snowstorm. Still, the reassurance the xDrive system provided during the heavy rain storm I encountered while driving the car in Sydney was a blessing in disguise. There’s also the familiarity of the all-wheel-drive platform to buyers who might be looking to upgrade from a performance hot hatch like a Volkswagen Golf R. Finally, and more fun, is knowing that the car will launch every time you need to duck into a gap in traffic.

When it comes time to push the M240i xDrive along twisty roads, the vehicle’s 1,765kg curb weight does come into play, and it’s never particularly happy about being thrown into corners on a tight and twisty road. The chassis setup also comes into play here, and it’s more prone to understeer than the rear-wheel drive M2 Coupé.

If you’re after a pure driving experience, the lighter and more nimble 230i Coupé would still be my pick of the range. With a 1,600kg curb weight, it has a 165kg weight advantage over the M240i xDrive, and the rear-wheel drive layout makes it incredibly fun to drive. With speed limits constantly being reduced along our favourite roads, you can use more of the right pedal because the 190kW, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine isn’t quite as torquey through the RPM range.

Finally, any review that doesn’t mention the gorgeous sound produced by the B58 inline 6-cylinder turbocharged engine isn’t worth its weight.

You’ll spend most of your time driving to work and back, so it’s worth mentioning that the headline change to the interior of the 2025 2 Series Coupé range is the integration of BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect. This keeps the large, floating touchscreen in front of you, but improves usability with air conditioning, seat and steering wheel heating, and quick access.

Despite reducing the number of physical buttons and controls, the brand has kept key controls in the cockpit, including new control knobs on the air vents in the centre of the dashboard and on the driver’s and passenger’s sides, which allow the direction of the airflow to be adjusted by turning and tilting.

Nine colour themes are available for the ambient lighting, which now includes new waterfall lighting integrated into the covers of the central air vents. M fine-brushed Aluminium is standard, but you can also choose M Carbon Fibre for a racier feeling that looks fantastic when combined with the new black version of Vernasca leather trim that features red accents.

The synthetic leather-look Sensatec upholstery on Sport seats is now standard on the 230i, while M Sport seats upholstered in ‘Vernasca’ leather are standard on the M240i xDrive. I found the previous-generation seats quite uncomfortable, especially in the lumbar region. However, having driven a few hundred kilometres during my test drive, the current seats are perfectly comfortable for longer journeys. I’m not sure what BMW changed exactly, but they’re better.

Finally, a new M leather steering wheel with a flat bottom completes the interior specification. It is comfortable but still a little thick for smaller hands. It features a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position and contrasting stitching in the distinctive colours of BMW M GmbH because this is a sports car, and it wouldn’t be one without a red centre marker.

Throughout my time with the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, I constantly reminded myself that this sports car experience won’t last forever.

The model has already been facelifted once, and while the brand could continue to produce the exact vehicle for the next decade, it’s not a volume mover despite strong sales here in Australia. Overseas markets like the U.K. have already received the updated 2026 M240i xDrive, which now comes with a mild-hybrid 48V system to help it meet strict European emissions regulations. The increase in power to 288KW (392 bhp) and weight (1,830kg) is a significant change in the vehicle’s weight. What that means for Australian buyers is yet to be announced.

If I put my enthusiast hat on, times are changing, emissions regulations are getting stricter, and it seems now is the time to buy a BMW sports car.

With Fire Red metallic and Skyscraper Grey now added to the colour list alongside Zandvoort Blue, which was previously reserved for the high-performance BMW M2 Coupé, there’s an increasingly rare colour palette to choose from, too. Check out the configurator on the BMW website below to specify your 2-Series Coupé.