34 Best Places to Play Two-Up in Sydney

While paying your respects to our veterans at the ANZAC Day dawn service is the most important way of recognising and honouring our veterans, two-up is how we keep the day going here in Australia. There’s nothing quite like beer, sun, and mates to make this public holiday extra special.

The simple game, which involves betting on the flip of two coins, has maintained its appeal through the ages thanks to its simplicity and fun.

People come from near and far to find the best place for the all-important coin toss, and luckily, we’ve narrowed down the best places in Sydney to play two-up this ANZAC Day.

Best Places to Play Two-Up in Sydney at a Glance

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Now you’ve read our favourite places to play two-up near you, let’s check out the complete list.

The Australian Heritage Hotel | Image: Anna Kucera

1. The Australian Heritage Hotel, The Rocks

Two-up hours: from 12pm

One of Sydney’s oldest pubs, The Australian Heritage Hotel, remains one of the biggest ANZAC Day celebrations in the city. The venue boasts one of the largest outdoor two-up arenas, with games taking over Cumberland Street from midday through to sundown. You can rock up straight after dawn service, with doors open from 7am, plus a BBQ and sausage sizzle from 7am, outdoor bars, and live entertainment and DJs running until late.

Address: 100 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9247 2229

Visit The Australian Heritage Hotel The Australian Heritage Hotel Menu

Forrester’s | Image: Supplied

2. Forrester’s, Surry Hills

Two-up hours: from 12pm

Whether it’s the Super Bowl, ANZAC Day, or any other important public holiday event, we can always count on Forrester’s in Surry Hills to put on a fantastic show. This year, the doors will open at 10:30am, before two-up starts around midday. Enjoy live tunes from local artists along with $9 schooners of Mountain Culture, Status Quo and Australian Premium Lager, with $1 from each donated to Legacy.

Address: 336 Riley St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Phone: (02) 8033 2665

The Glenmore | Image: Supplied

3. The Glenmore, The Rocks

Two-up hours: from 12pm until late

Just around the corner from The Australian Heritage Hotel, The Glenmore is another great place to check out on ANZAC Day for some quality two-up. Head on down from one of Sydney’s best rooftop bars (with DJs) to the street and check out the show. Doors open from 8am, with two-up from 12pm, followed by live performances, rooftop DJs, refreshing drinks and some of our favourite pub grub in all of The Rocks.

Address: 96 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9395 5151

Greenwood Hotel | Image: Supplied

4. Greenwood Hotel, North Sydney

Two-up hours: from 12pm until late

Doors open at 10:30 am, and if other years are to follow, this is going to be one of the biggest two-up games on Sydney’s Lower North Shore. Two up kicks off from midday, there are DJs from 4 pm, and to top it all off, you can catch the NRL ANZAC round live and loud on the big screen in the southern courtyard, with AFL also showing throughout the day.

Located in: Greenwood Plaza

Address: The Greenwood Plaza Rooftop, 36 Blue St, North Sydney NSW 2060

Phone: (02) 9964 9477

Harbord Hotel | Image: Supplied

5. Harbord Hotel, Freshwater

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

Proudly hosting some of the best two-up games on Sydney’s Northern Beaches for decades, the Harbord Hotel will open its doors from 10 am this ANZAC Day. The venue will host live music, including a special marching band parade through the crowd, while patrons enjoy their famous car park BBQ, serving loaded hot dogs, brisket rolls, and ice-cold beers throughout the day.

Address: 29 Moore Rd, Freshwater NSW 2096

Watson’s EQ | Image: Supplied

6. Watson’s EQ, Moore Park

Two-up hours: from 10am until late

If there’s a place to combine footy and two-up, it could be Watson’s EQ. Head to the courtyard from 10 am to play and enjoy the ANZAC Day NRL game, streamed live on the big screen. Don’t forget to grab yourself a bacon and egg roll, a good old sausage sizzle, or one of their signature burgers, which will be up for grabs too.

Address: Entertainment Quarter, The, 1 Bent St, Moore Park NSW 2021

Phone: 1300 440 263

Visit Watson’s EQ Watson’s EQ Menu

Verandah Precinct | Image: Supplied

7. Verandah Bar, Sydney CBD

Two-up hours: from 12pm until late

The Verandah Bar opens from 9am on ANZAC Day for those who want to start early with a post-march feed. The BBQ fires up from 9am, raising funds for Legacy, while two-up starts from 11am in the CBD’s biggest 2UP arena. You can also settle in for the footy on the big screen from 4pm, making it an easy all-day option in the city.

Address: 55/65 Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9239 5888

The Buena | Image: Supplied

8. The Buena, Mosman

Two-up hours: from 12pm until late

It’s the Yabby Racing that keeps us coming back to Mosman for ANZAC Day every year, but it’s the two-up that sweetens the deal. Doors open from 10am, with two-up hosted by Mark Evans from midday, NRL and AFL live throughout the day, and a DJ from 6pm.

Address: 76 Middle Head Rd, Mosman NSW 2088

Phone: (02) 9969 7022

The Richmond Inn | Image: Supplied

9. The Richmond Inn, Richmond

Two-up hours: from 12pm until late

The Richmond Inn is keeping Sydney’s west happy on ANZAC Day with a $5 sausage sizzle, NRL Live and Loud on the Stadium Screen, and The Last Post at dusk. And of course, they’re throwing one of the best two-up games in Sydney for good measure.

Address: 90 March St, Richmond NSW 2753

The Log Cabin | Image: Supplied

10. The Log Cabin, Penrith

Two-up hours: from 12pm until late

The Log Cabin is serving up the biggest 2UP arena in Sydney’s west this ANZAC Day from 12pm. It’s all about honouring the veterans at this waterfront pub, with beers in the beer garden from 10am, 2UP from midday and an epic afterparty from 5pm.

Address: 20 Memorial Ave, Penrith NSW 2750

Phone: (02) 4711 3324

Northies Cronulla Hotel | Image: Supplied

11. Northies Cronulla Hotel, Cronulla

Two-up hours: from 12pm until late

The games start at midday at Northies in Cronulla, but the pub opens from 10am, so you can come in early for a cheeky pint. We recommend hanging around for acoustic sessions in the main bar from 1pm to 4pm before the NRL action hits the big screens throughout the venue afterwards. Plus, DJs in Old Joe’s from 6pm – late and a live band in the Sports Bar from 9:30pm – late.

Address: Kingsway & Elouera Rd, Cronulla NSW 2230

Phone: (02) 9523 6866

BrewDog South Eveleigh | Image: Supplied

12. BrewDog, South Eveleigh

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

This South Eveleigh craft beer institution is one of the more underrated places to play two-up this ANZAC Day, which is why we like it. Head out to the sprawling beer garden, try your luck, and enjoy more than 40 brews on tap while you place your bets.

Address: Bay 1 Locomotive Workshops, South Eveleigh NSW 2015

Phone: (02) 8865 8345

Paddo Inn | Image: Supplied

13. Paddo Inn, Paddington

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

Head to Paddo Inn to gather and commemorate this ANZAC Day. Doors open from 10am, with two-up kicking off from midday. You’ll find food specials available all day, cold schooners, cocktails and more, while the venue will also be raising funds for Legacy with a Karma Keg. The venue itself is on the smaller side of things, but if you don’t get in around midday, check out some of the neighbouring pubs as they have great overflow.

Address: 338 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021

Phone: (02) 9380 5913

Clock Hotel | Image: Supplied

14. Clock Hotel, Surry Hills

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

This Surry Hills staple has been one of the best places to play two-up in Sydney since the Two-up tradition’s earliest days. They’re taking over Collins Street again this year to host the biggest 2UP ring in Surry Hills, with games from midday, ice-cold drinks from the street bar, a BBQ running through the afternoon and DJs until late. Plus, $1 from every pint or schooner sold from the VB Karma Keg will be donated to Legacy.

Snag a spot in the courtyard if you’re willing to place some bets, or get in on the action from the balcony with fishing rods. They won’t be taking bookings, so get in early.

Address: 470 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Phone: (02) 9331 5333

Harbord Diggers | Image: Supplied

15. Harbord Diggers, Freshwater

Two-up hours: from 12pm until 6pm

Freshie locals and visitors alike descend upon this Freshwater headland pub in the thousands, making it one of the biggest Two-up events on the Northern Beaches. The commemorative ceremony kicks off from 8am on the Ocean Terrace with a march, wreath-laying ceremony and live performances.

One thing to note: from 11am, Harbord Diggers shifts to an 18+ ticketed event.

Two-up runs from 12pm to 6pm, hosted by resident ringmaster Matty V Vandenbergh, with DJ Tiny Dancer from 6pm to 8:30pm. A portion of sales and ticket proceeds will be donated to veterans’ charities.

Address: 88 Evans St, Freshwater NSW 2096

Phone: (02) 9105 4888

Visit Harbord Diggers Harbord Diggers Menu

Kings Cross Hotel | Image: Supplied

16. Kings Cross Hotel, Potts Point

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

For the all-Australian two-up experience, Kings Cross Hotel is one of the best places to play two-up in Sydney. Two-up kicks off from midday in the main bar, with food specials running throughout the day and the ANZAC Day Cup shown live and loud in the sports bar. They’ll also be raising funds for Legacy with a Karma Keg of Carlton Draught, so you can guarantee it will be a good time.

Address: 244-248 William St, Potts Point NSW 2011

Phone: (02) 9331 9900

Royal Hotel Paddington | Image: Supplied

17. Royal Hotel Paddington, Paddington

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

With two arenas, an indoor one and an outdoor one, the Royal Hotel Paddington is undoubtedly one of the best places to play two-up in Sydney. The Royal’s legendary ANZAC Day street party returns this year with doors from 9am, B&E rolls early, and two-up kicking off from 10am across both rings. There’ll also be an outdoor Aussie BBQ, bars, DJs from 5pm until midnight, and The Last Post at 6pm, with donations collected for Legacy throughout the day. No bookings, walk-ins only, so get there early.

Address: 237 Glenmore Rd, Paddington NSW 2021

Phone: (02) 9331 2604

The Sackville Hotel | Image: Supplied

18. The Sackville Hotel, Rozelle

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

Rozelle’s infamous for ANZAC Day two-up festivities, having been embedded in the traditionally working-class town’s historic lineage. Taking place in their huge car park, join in for classic, unpretentious fun, with grandstand seating and a Balter beer bar.

This year, one of Sydney’s favourite and largest 2UP rings runs from midday to sundown, with an ANZAC Day menu, tinnie bars, cocktail bars, live music and DJs keeping things going. They’ll also be raising funds for Legacy, with $1 from every pint or schooner of Carlton Draught sold via the Karma Keg donated to the cause.

Address: 599 Darling St, Rozelle NSW 2039

Phone: (02) 9555 7555

Visit The Sackville Hotel The Sackville Hotel Menu

19. The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

Boasting the biggest two-up arena in the Eastern suburbs, the infamous Sheaf will be taking things up a notch with stadium seating, grab-and-go Aussie snacks, a tinnie bar, and of course, DJs all night long. Doors open from 8am, with two-up kicking off from 12pm in the beer garden. They’ll also be raising funds for Legacy with a Karma Keg of Balter XPA, with $1 from every pint or schooner sold donated to the cause. Expect the afterparty to roll on with DJs from 6pm until late.

Address: 429 New South Head Rd, Double Bay NSW 2026

Phone: (02) 9327 5877

The Woollahra Hotel | Image: Supplied

20. The Woollahra Hotel, Woollahra

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

Head to The Woollahra Hotel this ANZAC Day as they turn the terrace into the ultimate Two-up circle. There will also be tasty food, footy live and loud from 4pm and DJs from 6pm — all you need for a cracking day and plenty of schooners.

Address: 116 Queen St, Woollahra NSW 2025

Phone: (02) 9327 9777

Erskineville Hotel | Image: Supplied

21. Erskineville Hotel, Erskineville

Two-up hours: from 12 pm until late

The humble Erko has an incognito beer garden that not many people seem to know exists, but for those who do, it makes for the perfect backdrop to flip some coins this ANZAC Day. Doors open from 10am, with a special game of two-up kicking off at midday. There’ll also be ice-cold tinnies and an ANZAC Day menu to keep you fuelled for the day, while $1 from every pint or schooner sold from the VB Karma Keg will be donated to Legacy Australia. Have a drink, play some two-up and show your appreciation for our Aussie and Kiwi heroes.

Address: 102 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville NSW 2043

Phone: (02) 8587 4400

22. The Dolphin, Surry Hills

Two-up hours: from 10 am until late

For one of the best places to play two-up in Surry Hills, head to The Dolphin, where you will find the biggest two-up ring in the suburb. Once again, the dining room is being transformed into Surry Hills’ biggest 2UP ring, hosted by Sammy Sirianni and David ‘Champy’ Champ, with doors open from 10am. The venue will also have the return of the coveted ‘RSL’ rissole sandwich, a terrace sausage sizzle firing all day, and a short menu of Dolphin favourites. Donations on the day will go to Legacy Sydney, and with no bookings available, walk-ins only, it’s worth getting in early.

Address: 412 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Phone: (02) 9331 4800

Visit The Dolphin The Dolphin Menu

The Keg & Brew | Image: Supplied

23. The Keg & Brew, Surry Hills

Two up hours: from 12 pm

The Keg & Brew will host a cracker of a two-up session on ANZAC Day. Doors open from 8am with a full breakfast menu, before two-up runs from midday until sunset on the rooftop. There’ll also be $11 pints of Stone & Wood, Hahn SuperDry and XXXX, food specials running all day, live sport on the big screens and rooftop DJs from 6pm as the day rolls on.

Address: 26 Foveaux St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Phone: (02) 9212 1740

Jackson’s on George | Image: Supplied / Jackson’s on George

24. Jackson’s on George, Sydney CBD

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

If you’re looking for a rooftop to play two-up at this ANZAC Day, Jackson’s on George has you covered. This hotel is located right in the middle of the Sydney CBD and has the city’s largest rooftop two-up ring ready for the occasion.

Doors open from 10am, perfect for the nearby ANZAC celebrations in Circular Quay, with the public bar and rooftop open all day.

Expect Aussie beers, Reschs, and more to be poured throughout the day. Rooftop two-up starts from 12pm, there are $7 schooners for veterans all day, DJs from midday until 1am, and donations proudly going to Legacy Australia.

Address: 176 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: 10 am – Late, Friday the 25th of April

Phone: (02) 8027 9997

Felon’s Manly | Image: Supplied / Felon’s Manly

25. Felon’s Manly, Manly

Two-up hours: from 10 am

With a sausage sizzle on the jetty from 8am to 11am and two-up from 11am, Felon’s Manly is the place to be on the Northern Beaches for ANZAC Day, with Felons Manly and the Barrel Room open from 11am and fundraising support for Harbord Diggers.

The day might start with a sausage sizzle, but it rolls on with limited-release beers on tap and live music by Plump DJs in the Barrel Room later in the afternoon. Book a table or walk in on the day.

While you’re here, try a couple of the venue’s brews, including the Grapefruit Radler 4.0% with bright grapefruit aromas and an invigorating profile of juicy or the Dulce De Leche Porter 4.7% which is an English-style porter with dulce de leche, cocoa, gooey caramel aromas melt and a smooth profile of creamy milk chocolate, toasted malts and dulce de leche. Ooft!

Located in: Manly Wharf

Address: E Esplanade, Manly NSW 2095

Phone: (02) 9977 1266

Pumphouse | Image: Supplied

26. Pumphouse, Darling Harbour

Two-up hours: from 10 am

Pumphouse is going all out for two-up in Sydney this ANZAC Day. The doors will be open from 10am, and guests are invited to enjoy a game of two-up from 10am alongside $10 schooners of Sydney Lager and Newtowner Pale Ale from 10am to 3pm, with $1 from every schooner donated to Mates4Mates.

Compared to many venues, these guys have prepared a serious menu with an ANZAC Day cocktail ($22) plus $8 meat pies and sausage rolls, while the BBQ on the lower terrace will be serving from 11am to 3pm. Aussie classic tunes will be playing throughout the day.

Address: 17 Little Pier St, Darling Harbour NSW 2000

The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre | Image: Supplied

27. The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre, Marrickville

Two up hours: from 12 pm

The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre is getting in on the action on ANZAC Day, with two-up being played from noon. Joining some of Sydney’s other great venues, the folks here are also getting behind a great cause, donating $1 from every schooner of Hawke’s lager to Legacy, which supports the families of Australian Defence Force men and women.

Address: 290 Remembrance Driveway, Cawdor, NSW 2570

Phone: (02) 4655 8413

Camden Valley Inn, Cawdor | Image: Supplied

28. Camden Valley Inn, Cawdor

Two up hours: from 12 pm

Located in Cawdor, NSW, Camden Valley Inn has become the go-to ANZAC Day destination for locals, and this year’s celebration is set to be one of its biggest yet. Doors open from 12pm, with two-up kicking off from midday as Camden Rugby Club takes over the venue for the day.

Expect cold beers, pop-up bars and a lively crowd, with live music from 4pm to 8pm to carry things into the afternoon. There’ll also be a complimentary ANZAC Day brooch with every signature cocktail jug, and no bookings are required, so just walk in.

Address: 8-12 Sydney St, Marrickville NSW 2204

Phone: (02) 9069 5583

Taphouse, Darlinghurst | Image: Supplied

29. Taphouse, Darlinghurst

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

A go-to post-dawn service hangout, Taphouse delivers an action-packed two-up ring paired with crowd-pleasing Chinese eats, 20+ beers on tap and a Euro-inspired rooftop for soaking up the mid-autumn sun. Doors open from 11am, with two-up from midday, $9 schooners of Mountain Culture Status Quo and Australian Premium Lager (with $1 donated to Legacy), plus Roosters vs Dragons live and loud from 4pm.

Address: 122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Phone: (02) 8313 1909

Woolly Bay Hotel & Arturo’s Rooftop, Woolloomooloo | Image: Supplied

30. Woolly Bay Hotel & Arturo’s Rooftop, Woolloomooloo

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

A full-venue takeover that moves from tradition downstairs to rooftop revelry above, expect a seamless blend of commemoration, cold beers and sunset sessions.

Woolly Bay Hotel opens from 10am, with two-up from 12pm, $5 VB schooners for servicemen and women from 10am to 2pm, live music from 5:30pm, and AFL ANZAC Day footy live and loud.

Arturo’s Rooftop opens from 12pm, with DJs from 4pm and a Sunset Hour from 4:30pm to 5:30pm featuring $15 spritzes.

Address: 2 Bourke St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011

Phone: (02) 9357 1177

Bungalow 8, Darling Harbour | Image: Supplied

31. Bungalow 8, Darling Harbour

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

Don’t miss one of the largest two-up rings in Darling Harbour, hosted by seasoned auctioneer Patrick Derrig and running all afternoon from midday. Doors open from 10am, with free bacon and egg rolls for active service members and veterans until sold out, while DJs kick on from 3pm until late.

Address: 3 Lime St, Sydney NSW 2000 (Located in King Street Wharf, Darling Harbour)

Phone: (02) 8322 2006

Cargo Bar, Darling Harbour | Image: Supplied

32. Cargo Bar, Darling Harbour

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

Cargo is running a full-throttle ANZAC Day lineup, starting with two-up by the water before rolling into a late-night session. Doors open from 10am, with $10 breakfast burgers from 11am until sold out. Two-up runs from 12pm to 6pm, hosted by Jonnie S and A-Shuffle, before DJs take over from 6pm to 3am.

Address: 52-60 The Promenade, Sydney NSW 2000 (Located in King Street Wharf, Darling Harbour)

Phone: (02) 8322 2005

The Squire’s Landing, Circular Quay | Image: Supplied

33. The Squire’s Landing, Circular Quay

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

Harbour views meet heritage brews at The Squire’s Landing, where a forecourt two-up ring hosted by MC Skinny keeps things lively from midday. Doors open from 10am, with Brewhouse bookings available from 10am to 11am, walk-ins welcome from 11am, and live music running throughout the day.

Address: Northern end of the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay W, The Rocks NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8014 5663

Red Lion Hotel, Rozelle | Image: Supplied

34. Red Lion Hotel, Rozelle

Two-up hours: from 12 pm

A neighbourhood favourite with a French twist, Red Lion Hotel pairs classic two-up with the option of a long lunch or dinner at Bistro Red Lion By Manu. Doors open from 10am, with two-up from midday, live music from 6pm to 9pm, ANZAC Day footy live and loud, plus Bistro service for lunch from 12pm to 3pm and dinner from 5:30pm to 11pm.

Address: 726 Darling St, Rozelle NSW 2039

Phone: (02) 8077 1030

Alternatives to These Two Up Venues

The venues we’ve included above are the best of the best for two-up in Sydney. However, there are plenty of other venues worth visiting, including the following options:

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