You Can Have the Best Steak, Chicken, Seafood, and More Delivered Right to Your Door

Good Chop is a premium and flexible meat and seafood subscription service, and by using the code MM-CJ130, you can save USD$130 across your first four boxes!

Everyone knows the importance of including high-quality protein in their diet, but actually putting that into practice can be more of a chore than it sounds. Racing between your local butcher, fishmonger, and supermarket to get everything you need is always a hassle, and it takes a heavy toll on your bank balance, too. 

Fortunately, Good Chop is here to help. Conveniently delivering excellent meat and seafood sourced from local American farms and fisheries to your door, Good Chop’s range is also extraordinarily good value; base plan prices have remained unchanged since 2021, despite meat and seafood prices in the US having increased significantly over the last three years. 

Good Chop Delivery
Good Chop Delivery | Image: Good Chop

Your Protein, Your Way

Rest assured, Good Chop’s offering is not a one-size-fits-all solution to your protein needs. Upon visiting the service’s website, you’ll discover customisable boxes with a variety of over 100 menu items to choose from. These range from USDA Choice and Prime steaks (including ribeyes, NY strip, filet mignon, and top sirloin), 100 per cent grass-fed beef, organic chicken, responsibly raised pork, wild-caught seafood, and more.

Further, all of Good Chop’s meats are born, bred, and raised in the USA, while the fish on offer is either wild caught off US coasts or sustainably supplied by US farms. With steaks as good as those served by the nation’s best steakhouses and fish that’s tastier than you’ll encounter at most seafood restaurants, Good Chop has you covered for any occasion. From easy weeknight dinners and backyard barbecues to cozy date nights at home and nutritious meals for the kids, you’re sorted without having to leave the house. 

Good Chop Delivery
Good Chop Delivery | Image: Good Chop

Choose Your Plan

To get the ball rolling on your newly convenient, protein-filled future, choose from Good Chop’s three plan sizes (see the options below) and decide whether you want to receive a delivery every two, four, or six weeks. 

From there, you can personalise your order by picking from the more than 100 meat and seafood cuts we touched on above. Plus, you can complete your meals with sides and desserts that you’ll love.

Good Chop Delivery
Good Chop Delivery | Image: Good Chop

Good Chop Plans:

Medium:

  • Good for individuals and couples
  • Up to 36 portions or 14 lbs
  • USD$149

Large:

  • Good for mid-size families
  • Up to 72 portions or 28 lbs
  • USD$269

Extra Large:

  • Good for big families
  • Up to 108 portions or 42 lbs
  • USD$359
Good Chop Delivery
Good Chop Delivery | Image: Good Chop

Good Chop backs every order with a 100 per cent satisfaction money-back guarantee, so you really have nothing to lose. Plus, don’t forget to use the code MM-CJ130 to save USD$130 across your first four boxes!

