The One With The Friends-Themed McDonald’s Meal

By Rob Stott - News Published: 27 Jan 2026

Some things in life are eternal: Death, taxes, and the quiet luxury of ordering in a McDonald’s Big Mac Meal with a full-strength Coke, and comfort-watching a few classic episodes of Friends on the couch after a big Saturday night. If that sounds like you, then you’re in for a treat.

The good folks at Macca’s have announced that the limited edition Friends meal, complete with Monica’s famous marinara sauce as well as six collectibles, will be available in stores and on the MyMacca’s app this week.

Friends fans can order a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal all served up in special Friends-themed packaging. If you’re keen on getting a taste of Monica’s famous marinara sauce from Season 2, Episode 13 (The One After the Super Bowl), you’ll need to order the nuggets, and it’s only while stocks last, so get in quick. Sadly it won’t be served inside a handbag. IYKYK.

Meanwhile, if it’s the collectibles you’re after, you’ve got plenty to choose from. The set includes:

Ross with his pet monkey, Marcel

Rachel serving coffee at Central Perk

Monica in full chef mode

Phoebe with her guitar (hello, Smelly Cat)

Chandler and Joey with their beloved chick and duck duo

Along with the food and collectibles, Macca’s has also added some Friends-themed games to the MyMacca’s app. They include ultimate Friends trivia, a Soduku-style puzzle based on Central Perk, and Pivot!, which any true Friends fan could probably take a guess at.

It’s all available at McDonald’s from Wednesday, January 28. Get in quick.