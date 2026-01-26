Home/Culture/Food
McDonald's Friends collaboration
FOOD

The One With The Friends-Themed McDonald’s Meal

Rob Stott
By Rob Stott - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Some things in life are eternal: Death, taxes, and the quiet luxury of ordering in a McDonald’s Big Mac Meal with a full-strength Coke, and comfort-watching a few classic episodes of Friends on the couch after a big Saturday night. If that sounds like you, then you’re in for a treat.

The good folks at Macca’s have announced that the limited edition Friends meal, complete with Monica’s famous marinara sauce as well as six collectibles, will be available in stores and on the MyMacca’s app this week.

Friends fans can order a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal all served up in special Friends-themed packaging. If you’re keen on getting a taste of Monica’s famous marinara sauce from Season 2, Episode 13 (The One After the Super Bowl), you’ll need to order the nuggets, and it’s only while stocks last, so get in quick. Sadly it won’t be served inside a handbag. IYKYK.

Meanwhile, if it’s the collectibles you’re after, you’ve got plenty to choose from. The set includes:

  • Ross with his pet monkey, Marcel
  • Rachel serving coffee at Central Perk
  • Monica in full chef mode
  • Phoebe with her guitar (hello, Smelly Cat)
  • Chandler and Joey with their beloved chick and duck duo
Friends maccas collectibles

Along with the food and collectibles, Macca’s has also added some Friends-themed games to the MyMacca’s app. They include ultimate Friends trivia, a Soduku-style puzzle based on Central Perk, and Pivot!, which any true Friends fan could probably take a guess at.

It’s all available at McDonald’s from Wednesday, January 28. Get in quick.

Rob Stott

Editor-in-Chief

Rob Stott

Rob Stott is the Editor in Chief at Man of Many, leading the editorial direction and content strategy for Australia’s largest independent men’s lifestyle publication.
