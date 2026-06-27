Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 27 June, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 27 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites is back to brighten up your Saturday, as we celebrate the products, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the week.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and curious on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift. This week features an incredible whisky, the PJ experience, and some fresh new kicks. Here we go!

Clif Bloks Orange | Image: Supplied

Clif Bloks Orange: The Endurance Chews Fuelling My HYROX Training

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

My brother-in-law runs ultra marathons, the sort of distances that make a HYROX sound like a warm-up, so when he told me to stop messing about with pre-workout and try these instead, I paid attention. I’ve got my first HYROX coming up, and the training has been brutal, so I gave them a go.

I had a couple of the Clif Bloks Orange about half an hour before my cardio session on Monday, then again today, and it was honestly a bit weird. No wired, jaw-clenching buzz like a scoop of pre-workout gives you, just steady energy that seemed to last for hours. I got through my sets a lot easier, and the bit that threw me was not feeling completely cooked at the end.

The orange ones carry 25mg of caffeine that comes from green tea extract rather than the synthetic stuff, plus a hit of fast carbs and electrolytes that’s clearly doing the heavy lifting for endurance work. They’re chewy, taste like an orange lolly, and the packet tears open one-handed mid-session.

I’ve never done a HYROX, so I’m no authority on race-day fuelling, but I’m sold enough that I’m throwing two packets in my bag for the race itself. If you fancy a crack at one, or you’re just deep in a training block, they’re worth a look.

Disclosure: I bought these myself from Amazon. No brand relationship.

Favourite Article of the Week: HYROX Workouts: Everything You Need to Know About the Viral Training Competition

Favourite Video of the Week: How To Do A Backflip with Dominic Di Tommaso (Red Bull Zero Excuses Strava Challenge)

Talisker Magma 47-Year-Old | Image: Supplied

Talisker Magma 47-Year-Old

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

This week, I was fortunate enough to score a seat at an intimate dinner in Sydney to celebrate the launch of Magma, which, at almost half a century in the making, is Talisker’s oldest expression to date. After spending most of the last 47 years in refill American oak hogsheads, the whisky spent its final four months before bottling inside new American oak casks that have been toasted using local volcanic rocks.

The end result is a creamy-smooth, silky texture with a lightly sweet, unusually mineral initial taste, and an undeniable hint of salt that nods to Talisker’s seaside home on Scotland’s Isle of Skye. At almost AUD$9,000, a bottle is a little out of my price range, but it was a privilege to experience such a unique dram. Paired with a five-course dinner at innovative chef Josh Niland’s three-hatted St Peter restaurant in Paddington, it was a night of fine dining and exquisite whisky I won’t soon forget.

Favourite Article of the Week: A very happy 25th Birthday to my favourite film franchise, The Fast and the Furious

Favourite Video of the Week: British football legend Gary Lineker on the Socceroos’ refugees, and the beauty of the World Cup

VB ‘Thirst Class’ | Image: Harry Parsons / Man of Many

VB ‘Thirst Class’ Private Jet Experience

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some pretty incredible things, but my recent trip to Melbourne for State of Origin Game 2 with our friends at VB is going to be hard to top. To celebrate the launch of the new VB 3.5% Mid Strength beer, the VB team invited me on board their ‘Thirst Class’ private jet for an interstate footy trip like no other.

The concept is simple but brilliant, built around the new beer’s messaging: for when the day is done, but the job isn’t. We departed from Bankstown Airport on an incredibly impressive private jet, adorned with VB Thirst Class detailing. Sharing the cabin with a few lucky fans who scored their seats through a recent VB Mid Strength giveaway and NSW legend Matt Cooper, the flight itself was an absolute highlight. Enjoying a couple of cold VB Mid Strengths and swapping yarns at 30,000 feet is a certain type of travel that sets the bar remarkably high. Having touched down in Melbourne, we headed straight to the MCG just in time for the kick-off of Origin Game 2 to cheer on the Blues. Whilst vibes were high literally and figuratively, the game itself was a tough watch; however, the overall experience certainly dulled the feeling of defeat.

After an epic game at the ‘G and a quick stay at the Crown Hotel, we were back on the jet bright and early. It was an absolute whirlwind of a trip, but doing it with good company and cold beers made it completely unforgettable. Huge thanks to the VB team for the hospitality; it’s going to be very tough going back to flying commercial after this. Check out the content we captured on the day here.

Disclosure: VB invited Harry to attend this experience.

Favourite Article of the Week: Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Order Pricing, Bonuses, and “Code in a Box” Release Revealed

Favourite Video of the Week: VB ‘Thirst Class’ Experience

Hey Dude Paul Pro Classic | Image: Supplied

Hey Dude Paul Pro Classic

Marcus Hurley – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

I’m going through a realisation stage. I have realised I have too many shoes. I am running out of room for my shoes. I have a problem.

So that’s my confession, but I just procured a pair of Paul Pro Classics from Hey Dude, and their slick design and comfort have already been a welcome addition to my growing shoe stack.

Slip-on shoes, for me, generally go one of two ways… Either they fit like a glove, or they awkwardly slide off the back of my heel as I walk around the world. Thankfully, these fall firmly into the glove category. They are ridiculously lightweight, and the stretch canvas upper gives my feet plenty of breathing room. Without a hint of hyperbole, the insoles make it feel like I’m strolling around Surry Hills on clouds.

As I continue my personal battle with the number of shoes I have and try to ensure they meet the bottom of my jeans in an aesthetically pleasing way, the Paul Pro Classics nail the blend of a relaxed lifestyle shoe with clean styling. If you are looking to refresh your casual footwear rotation with something low-maintenance, comfortable, and stylish, these are well worth throwing into the mix.

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Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 | Image: Rob Edwards / Man of Many

TUDOR Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee”

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

I was pretty thrilled (you might say I was abuzz – sorry) when Tudor announced this number at the start of the month. Not so much for that vibrant yellow dial (although I am certainly appreciative of its bold hue), but for the new 39-mm size it brings to Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono range.

Having encountered the watch in the flesh at a showcase on Wednesday evening, I’m happy to report that Tudor has absolutely nailed this piece in terms of both aesthetics and dimensions, producing what I would consider its most wearable chronograph. While the diameter measurement gets all the attention, it’s actually the reduction in thickness from 14.4 mm to a mere 13.1 mm that I found most noticeable.

The result of this change is a wonderfully svelte release that I hope to spend some more time with in the very near future. It’s an absolute winner.

Favourite Article of the Week: The New Hublot Summer Collection Harnesses Noughties Pastel Power

Favourite Video of the Week: Mido Ocean Star