Home/Watches
Big bang summer multi coloured ceramic 42mm
WATCHES

The New Hublot Summer Collection Harnesses Noughties Pastel Power

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • The Hublot Summer collection is back, celebrating the “Art of Pastel”
  • The collection is designed to celebrate the Mediterranean summer
  • It features six new watches, led by two Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic releases
  • Also launched are a Big Bang Titanium Peach Ceramic 42MM model and three Big Bang Ceramic 33MM models in peach, mint green, and petrol blue

Remember when pastels were all the rage? From Kanye West to David Beckham, anyone with an eye for fashion in the late noughties was swanning about in ensembles that pulled from this pale palette. Hublot certainly hasn’t forgotten. The Swiss watchmaker is bringing this trend back with the latest instalment of its annual Hublot Summer collection, which debuted in 2017. This year, it consists of a new range of ceramic releases that Graduation-era Kanye would snap up in a heartbeat.

The launch arrives under the banner of the “Art of Pastel” and features six new references, drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean summer and harnessing shades the maison describes as “sun-washed”. The idea is to deploy these softer tones while maintaining the brand’s high-tech edge, creating something of a juxtaposition. It’s an approach that will likely delight Hublot devotees while doing little to convert sceptics.

The collection’s twin standard-bearers are a pair of multi-coloured Big Bang Summer models — a 44-mm tourbillon and 42-mm chronograph (AUD$175,000 and AUD$50,800, respectively). These sport a combination of mint, pink, and sky-blue hues, which soften the hyper-engineered nature of Hublot’s watchmaking style, and are joined by a 42-mm peach-toned titanium ceramic release (AUD$35,500) as well as a trio of considerably more compact 33-mm models in peach, mint green, and petrol blue shades (AUD$23,000).

Big bang summer multi coloured ceramic chronograph - tourbillon
Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic Chronograph & Tourbillon | Image: Supplied

Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic Chronograph & Tourbillon

The Big Bang Summer models leading this pastel charge are not the kind of watch most would wear every day, but you could argue the same about many of Hublot’s releases. That said, they do look like they’d be right at home on your wrist as you watch the sun set over the Mediterranean.

Both watches are limited editions: 200 pieces of the 42-mm chronograph and just 10 of the 44-mm tourbillon. They boast a sculpted case in microblasted and polished pink and mint green ceramic, framed by a sky-blue ceramic bezel. The former offers a matching sky-blue caseback, while the latter’s transparent pink sapphire crystal dial can be admired from both sides of the watch, thanks to its exhibition caseback.

Highly technical in their construction, the chronograph is powered by the HUB1280 movement (more on that in a moment), while the tourbillon packs the HUB6035, which features 72 hours of power reserve and is designed to offer extreme accuracy while showcasing the kind of mechanical transparency that makes watch nerds swoon.

Each piece is accompanied by interchangeable straps featuring Hublot’s One-Click system, making it easy to swap between the sky blue, mint green and pink options. The straps are also fitted with a titanium deployant buckle clasp.

Big bang summer multi coloured ceramic 44mm key specs
Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic 44MM | Image: Supplied

Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic 44MM Key Specs

  • Reference: 429.ERG.6610.RX
  • Case Diameter: 44 mm
  • Case Thickness: 14.4 mm
  • Case Material: Microblasted and polished pink and mint-green ceramic
  • Water Resistance: 300 metres
  • Movement: HUB6035 manufacture automatic tourbillon movement
  • Power Reserve: Approx. 72 Hours
  • Number of Jewels: 26
  • Limited to: 10 pieces
  • Price: AUD$175,000
Big bang summer multi coloured ceramic 42mm key specs
Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic 42MM | Image: Supplied

Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic 42MM Key Specs

  • Reference: 441.ERG.6610.RX
  • Case Diameter: 42 mm
  • Case Thickness: 14.5 mm
  • Case Material: Microblasted and polished pink and mint-green ceramic
  • Water Resistance: 100 metres
  • Movement: HUB1280 UNICO manufacture self-winding chronograph flyback movement with column wheel
  • Power Reserve: Approx. 72 Hours
  • Number of Jewels: 43
  • Limited to: 200 pieces
  • Price: AUD$50,800
Big bang titanium peach ceramic 42mm
Big Bang Titanium Peach Ceramic 42MM | Image: Supplied

Big Bang Titanium Peach Ceramic 42MM

For those of you who find the tri-coloured models a little much, but still want your wristwear to come with the kind of technical edge Hublot’s known for, the 42-mm Big Bang Titanium Peach Ceramic should fit the bill (provided you like this particular shade).

It’s powered by the same HUB1280 self-winding chronograph movement as its multi-shade sibling, offering 72 hours of power reserve and featuring five patents, including dual oscillating clutches, a constant-pressure minute counter system, a zero-friction ratchet blocker and a fine balance wheel adjustment system.

Further, the titanium case offers 100 metres of water resistance and acts as a foundation on which Hublot’s peach detailing across the bezel, skeletonised dial, hands, and rubber strap can pop.

Big bang titanium peach ceramic 42mm
Big Bang Titanium Peach Ceramic 42MM | Image: Supplied

Big Bang Titanium Peach Ceramic 42MM Key Specs

  • Reference: 441.NCU.5920.RX
  • Case Diameter: 42 mm
  • Case Thickness: 14.5 mm
  • Case Material: Satin-finished and polished titanium
  • Water Resistance: 100 m
  • Movement: HUB1280 UNICO manufacture self-winding chronograph flyback movement with column wheel
  • Power Reserve: Approx. 72 Hours
  • Number of Jewels: 42
  • Price: AUD$35,500
Big bang peach ceramic 33mm
Big Bang Peach Ceramic 33MM | Image: Supplied

Big Bang Ceramic 33MM (Peach, Mint Green, Petrol Blue)

Hublot’s Big Bang Summer collection for 2026 is rounded out by three 33-mm monochromatic ceramic models in peach, mint, and petrol blue (the only non-pastel release in the new collection).

Powered by the HUB1120 self-winding movement, which offers a 40-hour power reserve and helps keep the case thickness to just 10.55 mm, each of these is a svelte affair (particularly compared to the hefty dimensions of the rest of the collection).

Plus, in a first for the 33-mm incarnation of the Big Bang, these references don’t feature diamonds. If you ask me, that works in their favour, giving them a more universal appeal than their jewel-studded contemporaries.

Big Bang Ceramic 33MM
Big Bang Ceramic 33MM | Image: Supplied

Big Bang Ceramic 33MM Key Specs

  • Reference: 485.CUP.5920.RX (Peach), 485.GS.5271.RX (Mint Green), 485.ES.5171.RX (Petrol Blue)
  • Case Diameter: 33 mm
  • Case Thickness: 10.55 mm
  • Case Material: Polished Ceramic
  • Water Resistance: 100 metres
  • Movement: HUB1120 self-winding
  • Power Reserve: Approx. 40 Hours
  • Number of Jewels: 18
  • Price: AUD$23,000

Pricing & Availability

If you’re looking to revisit the pastel-loving spirit of those late-noughties glory days, the new Hublot Summer “Art of Pastel” collection could be just the ticket. Alternatively, you could scour your local op-shop for some 20-year-old staples, but a visit to your local Hublot boutique will almost certainly be more fun.

The Hublot Summer “Art of Pastel” range is available now, with prices ranging from AUD$23,000 to AUD$175,000. Discover more via the link below.

Visit Hublot

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many’s Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

More about Rob
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Balenciaga silver bracelet resembling a hose clamp with engraved logo and screw detail.
CULTURE

Balenciaga’s $1,300 Hose Clamp Is Industrial Fashion Gone Mad

Apple wallet ios27 updates 1
TECH

With iOS 27, Apple Fixes the Most Annoying Thing About Apple Wallet

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

The 40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Activewear feature image
STYLE

From Athleisure to Athluxury: 10 Best Premium Activewear Labels For Men

Qantas a350 ulr project sunrise 0028 fc and bc stills 0005
TRAVEL

Inside Qantas’s Project Sunrise ‘World’s Longest Flight’ A350-1000ULR Cabins

10 best blouson jackets for men the most underrated office workwear layer 2
STYLE

10 Best Blouson Jackets for Men: The Most Underrated Office Workwear Layer

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Mcu chronological order how to watch every marvel movie and series in the timeline
MOVIES & TV

MCU Chronological Order: How to Watch Every Marvel Movie and Series in the Timeline

Longines master collection
WATCHES

Longines’ Hot Streak Continues with the New Master Collection

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Roger federer oliver peoples r19
STYLE

The Designer Accessories Every Well-Dressed Man Should Have On His Radar

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Pitti uomo 2026 men's fashion trends
CULTURE

The Best Street Style Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026 Prove a Relaxed Fit is Still King

Bmw m concept neue klasse feature
CARS

2028 BMW M3 Details Confirmed, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Palace skateboards x nike for the three lions 0000 generative fill
STYLE

10 Best World Cup Fashion Collaborations That Are Actually Worth Your Money

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube