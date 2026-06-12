Buy an Electric Car to Experience Fuel Freedom

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 12 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Filling up at the servo has always come with some uncertainty. Petrol prices go up and down seemingly on a whim, and while they may have stabilised in the wake of recent turbulence, pricing-and-availability anxiety never truly goes away. That is, until you make the decision to go electric.

Doing so unshackles you from the rollercoaster that is the international fuel market and delivers some very welcome peace of mind. The fact that it’s better for the environment is now just one of many compelling reasons why ditching fuel is the way to go.

With the latest generation of electric cars pushing the envelope on all fronts, there’s never been a better time to embrace the future of motoring. And if you want one that blends immaculate styling with high performance, the latest technology, and more, nothing beats the Polestar 4. Plus, with the end of the financial year upon us, you can save $10,000 on select models for a limited time!

Polestar 4 | Image: Polestar

Peak Performance

As the winner of the Best Electric Vehicle Under $90k at Drive Car of the Year, the Polestar 4 is a phenomenal all-rounder that delivers the elevated performance to back up its sporty looks. Designed for those who want their daily drive to feel anything but ordinary, it launches from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 3.8 seconds and delivers 544 horsepower, while a range of up to 620 km provides the confidence that you’ll make it to wherever you’re headed.

Sharp handling, suspension, and steering tuned by Polestar engineers help you feel connected to every curve, imbuing your drive with a feeling of intentionality rather than just going through the motions, whether you’re exploring Australia’s scenic coastline or simply tackling your daily commute.

Polestar 4 | Image: Polestar

Design and Sustainability

The Polestar 4 is a certified multitasker, caressing your eyes while its performance lifts your heart rate. With its Scandinavian minimalism and subtly muscular proportions, it has a distinct look that’s guaranteed to turn heads, whether it’s cruising up the freeway or parked at your local supermarket. From the understated aggression of the front end with Polestar’s signature dual-blade headlights, to the full-width rear light bar, each design choice helps create a vehicle that’s somehow both futuristic and classically sporty.

These deft aesthetic touches continue inside, with a solar system-inspired lighting system with coloured LEDs that shift the cabin’s atmosphere depending on your mood. The interior embraces the wraparound look of a coupé, ensuring that climbing aboard is always a thrill. It’s also undeniably luxurious thanks to the materials used, whether you opt for the perforated Nappa leather, the Tailored Knit made of 89 per cent recycled PET plastic, or the bio-attributed MicroTech.

This commitment to sustainability is evident throughout the Polestar 4, with a battery pack manufactured in facilities using renewable electricity and aluminium that’s either recycled or produced using renewable energy. The car’s carpets incorporate recycled fishing nets, while parts of the body, subframe, brakes, and seats use recycled steel from post-consumer and post-industrial waste. Further, over 85 per cent of the Polestar 4 is recyclable at the end of life.

Polestar 4 | Image: Polestar

Cutting-Edge Technology

As you might expect, a car this advanced in design and materials is also filled to the brim with the latest technology. That includes built-in Google software (Google Maps, voice-activated Google Assistant, and integration with Google Home), a 15.4-inch frameless centre display, and an optional uber-premium sound system from the masters of audio at Harman Kardon.

Then there’s the Polestar app, through which you can interact with your car directly from your smartphone. With the touch of a button, you can remotely set climate timers, check the battery status, and even lock and unlock your car.

Polestar 4 | Image: Polestar

The Time is Now

With the uncertainty now surrounding fuel, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a Polestar 4. You’ll not only get to reclaim your peace of mind, but you’ll also score yourself an incredibly stylish, advanced, and fun vehicle. And remember, with Polestar’s end of the financial year promotion, you can score one of these incredible vehicles for a whopping AUD$10,000 off. Discover more via the link below.