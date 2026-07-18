Staff Favourites: 5 Things We Loved This Week (July 19, 2026)

By Rob Stott - News Updated: 19 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

1. ‘The Odyssey’ – An Epic Masterpiece

Jackson Langford – Digital Editor

Like almost everyone else, I succumbed to the hype around Christopher Nolan’s take on The Odyssey. Unlike almost everyone else, I had virtually zero knowledge of the story behind the epic, so I went in almost blind. Sue me, I was a Shakespeare guy. But, avoiding spoilers for a nearly-3,000-year-old text? Not bad if I say so myself.

Imagine my complete fascination then, when I parked myself at Sydney’s IMAX theatre with lukewarm popcorn and a Coke Zero, and stared slack-jawed at what was almost three hours of filmmaking and storytelling masterwork. Is this what people in the ’20s felt like when they saw their first talkie? It is so ambitious and unapologetic in its scale, yet it finds the most human elements of the world’s most famous story and spotlights them in a way that echoes our world in 2026.

Nolan also assembled the greatest army for the job (mostly, sorry Tom Holland!) Ludwig Goransson’s relentless, eruptive score keeps you tense the whole way through, with cuts to silence feeling like calm in Poseidon’s storm. The way cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema displays Ithaca, Troy and the dangerous islands in-between makes Odysseus and co. feel so vulnerable to their circumstances and to the Gods. But the acting is what makes this a home-run. Anne Hathaway gives a masterclass as the patient-but-scorned Penelope, Matt Damon delivers the best performance of his career as Odysseus, and Zendaya offers a poised-until-heartwrenching turn as goddess Athena. Samantha Morton, Himesh Patel, Lupita N’yongo, and Robert Pattinson were all astounding.

And, when John Leguizamo wins his Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his turn as the faithful servant Eumaeus, trace your mind back to reading this for the first time. Mark my words.

Props to Nolan for adapting such an epic text without cutting corners. I’m sure Homer, and his lovely wife Marge, would love it.

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2. Kira Table Lamp – The Piece We Refused to Let Slip Us By

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

We’re deep into doing up the house at the moment. The new carpet is down, the blinds and curtains are up, the walls are painted, and now we’re slowly working through the furniture (turns out that’s the slow, expensive bit nobody warns you about). The entryway was the one spot my fiancée Jemma had strong opinions on, and she landed on this Kira Table Lamp from RJ Living early in the process.

Then, obviously, the Walnut/Cream colourway sold out everywhere – RJ Living included. But after a bit of digging, I managed to find the exact same lamp still in stock through Wall to Wall.

It’s a genuinely nice piece up close. The scalloped cream shade softens what would otherwise be a pretty stark walnut base, and the curve in the stand gives it a mid-century shape without trying too hard. Warm, low light, perfect for an entryway. Not something you’d read a book under, but exactly the mood you want walking in the front door.

If you’re doing a reno of your own and need something for the entryway or a side table, this one’s worth the hunt. Just move fast if you spot the colour you want in stock.

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3. Zuum Energy Gum – My Morning Coffee Replacement

Hannah Maher – Sales & Partnerships coordinator

I’ll admit it I had no idea energy gum was even a thing.

Like most people, if I needed a caffeine hit I’d reach for a coffee or, if I was heading out for a run, a running gel. So when someone handed me a pack of Zuum Energy Gum, I honestly didn’t know what to expect. Turns out, it’s exactly what it sounds like: chewing gum infused with caffeine that gives you a quick energy boost without needing to drink anything.

What makes it different is that the caffeine starts being absorbed immediately as you chew, so it kicks in faster than waiting for a coffee to do its thing. It’s become my go-to before a run, especially on those early mornings when I don’t feel like drinking a whole coffee before heading out. I’ve also found myself reaching for it during that mid-afternoon slump at work when I need a bit of a reset but can’t justify another cappuccino.

The convenience is probably what won me over the most. A pack lives in my gym bag, another in my work bag, and because it’s just gum, there’s nothing to prepare, carry or clean up. It’s one of those products that’s genuinely useful once you know it exists.

The funny thing is, it’s been hiding in plain sight. You can pick it up at Woolies, Chemist Warehouse and most petrol stations, yet I’d somehow never noticed it before.

There are a few flavours to choose from, but for me the original mint is the best bet. Simple, fresh and exactly what I want before a workout.

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4. Cathay Pacific Aria Suite – Business Class Turned Up to 11

Elliott Basby – Commercial Director

I was lucky enough to head to Hong Kong earlier this year for the 50th anniversary of the Rugby Sevens. The tournament had been on my bucket list for years, and it definitely lived up to the hype. More on that experience coming soon. But for now, I need to talk about how I got there – flying business class with Cathay Pacific in their new Aria Suite cabin.

The new suite takes everything you’d expect from a premium business class experience – stunning design, generous space, thoughtful storage and exceptional service – and adds a whole new level of comfort and privacy. This is business class turned up to 11.

The ability to fully lie flat was new to me, but something I could quickly get used to. Having the space to properly stretch out makes such a huge difference.

The privacy was another standout. Travelling solo, the suite doors and enclosed design created a relaxed, personal space where I could properly switch off. I started the journey fully intending to get some work done, but the temptation to just sit back and enjoy the experience was too strong. How often do you get to put your feet up on a plane, settle into a fully flat bed and enjoy award-winning entertainment on a 4K ultra high-definition screen? The first movie on my list was Sinners. Brilliant.

From the champagne on arrival to the thoughtful service and incredible food offering, every detail felt carefully considered. My flight home featured a menu designed by Duddell’s, the Michelin-starred Hong Kong institution that I was lucky enough to visit during my stay – a great way to keep the experience going even after I’d left.

This was easily one of the most memorable flying experiences I’ve had. The little touches made such a big difference and turned the journey to Hong Kong into part of the adventure, rather than simply a way to get there.

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Elliott travelled as a guest of Cathay Pacific

5. Kathmandu x Inspired Unemployed Collab – Epiq Steele

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

A collab that no one saw coming, but one that makes a lot of sense. The Inspired Unemployed co-founders have been long-time fans of Kathmandu, and now they’re partnering with the company’s Head of Design and Head of Product Management to whip up a pretty serious down jacket.

I was given a jacket for review and was able to put it to the test rather quickly on a recent trip to Young in the NSW South Western Slopes, where I experienced 5°C weather (felt like zero). But wearing this jacket, I didn’t feel that cold at all.

I have been trialling the next boxy Men’s Epiq Jacket, which features 600-fill power duck down. It was like wearing a doona on the go, all whilst being incredibly light. The Internal stretch cuffs that comfortably seal around your wrists were such a welcome addition; it’s one feature I hadn’t experienced in a jacket in the past, but it makes huge difference. These colder months tend to bring rain, and the jacket does a surprisingly good job at repelling water. This is not a rain jacket, but in my experience it can easily survive a dash through a downpour.

I appreciate the subtle design of the Epiq Steele. But if you’re more inclined to make a statement, the Epiq Falcon is more your flavour. Same great features with a bold fluorescent yellow colour and sewn-on patches. The lads have done well here. This jacket will be a regular rotation during the colder months.

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