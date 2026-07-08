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Stan original series poster boy becoming zyzz 10
ENTERTAINMENTMOVIES & TV

‘Becoming Zyzz’: A New Doco Decodes the Original Looksmaxxer

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • Stan has announced Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz, premiering on 5 August.
  • The documentary revisits the rise and legacy of Australian bodybuilder Aziz “Zyzz” Shavershian.
  • It premieres on the 15th anniversary of Shavershian’s death at age 22.
  • The film features unseen family archives, private footage, official documents and interviews with those closest to him.
  • The story lands as young men’s confidence, body image and online influence are under renewed scrutiny.

Remember Zyzz? For a certain group of Australian men now in their 20s and 30s, Aziz “Zyzz” Shavershian lives in a very specific part of the brain. It probably sits right next to SuperWog videos on YouTube, the shift from MySpace to Facebook, gym singlets, your first festival photo, that ACA segment with Corey Worthington, and a strange belief that “aesthetics” might fix everything.

It all felt a little ridiculous watching everyone skip leg day. But the whole thing was far more influential than a lot of us probably realised at the time.

Now Stan is going back to that world with Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz, a new documentary premiering on 5 August, 15 years after Shavershian’s death at just 22 years old. The film looks at how a young Australian bodybuilder built a viral persona before influencers became an industry, and how that persona outlived him.

Years before young men were talking about looksmaxxing, jawlines and whatever Clavicular is up to, Zyzz had already turned self-transformation into content. I don’t think Stan is giving us some random nostalgia hit with this documentary. Between our Male Confidence Index and Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, it feels like this is arriving at exactly the right moment, even if it is slightly uncomfortable.

From Aesthetics Meme to Early Influencer Blueprint

What I find most strange about looking back at Zyzz now is that the language has changed more than the behaviour. Back then, the language was “aesthetics”, “u mirin?” and “we’re all gonna make it”. Now it’s looksmaxxing, bonesmashing, gym edits, jawline discourse and influencers explaining self-improvement through a ring light.

The trailer makes the connection between Zyzz and the “aesthetic era” pretty hard to miss. At one point, someone says Shavershian “was onto the algorithm before the algorithm was a thing”.

Anyone growing up at that time knows the Zyzz meme carried weight. Shavershian was building a character, posting the transformation, feeding the response and turning confidence itself into content before most people knew what that job looked like.

Stan original series poster boy becoming zyzz 2
Image: Stan

‘My Little Brother Aziz’

But that leads to the first uncomfortable part of the story: when the character starts to become a fantasy that young men desire. Get bigger, look better, be louder. It was all around us growing up. For a generation that was essentially guinea pigs for the kind of attention social media could provide, it was a pretty powerful offer, even if it arrived wrapped in gym-bro absurdity.

Now Stan is returning to his story to ask what happens when that persona grows faster than the person behind it. The trailer cuts from the mythology and memes seared into our brains to something much more human: his brother, Said ‘Chestbrah’ Shavershian.

“Behind that persona was my little brother Aziz,” he says in the trailer.

Behind every old Zyzz clip, remix and gym meme was a young Australian bloke who became internet-famous before there was much of a playbook for surviving it.

Stan original series poster boy becoming zyzz 1
Aziz “Zyzz” Shavershian and Said “Chestbrah” Shavershian | Image: Stan

What ‘Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz’ Covers

The Stan Original documentary Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz features unseen family archives, private footage, official documents and interviews with those closest to Shavershian. It also looks at the circumstances surrounding his death in 2011, which is where the story shifts again from internet memory into something more serious.

Beyond the obvious reminder of the 2010s, this is what makes the documentary worth watching. Zyzz is easy to remember as a meme, a physique, a catchphrase or, for plenty of young men at the time, a form of inspiration. But Stan appears to be pushing toward the harder question: what happens when the persona becomes bigger than the person carrying it?

Fifteen years on, the language has evolved, the bodies look different, and the platforms have multiplied, but the aesthetic loop remains very much alive: body, confidence, attention, comparison, persona, repeat. Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz premieres on 5 August, only on Stan.

Stan original series poster boy becoming zyzz 9
Image: Stan

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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