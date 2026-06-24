GTA 6 Pre-Order Pricing, Bonuses, and “Code in a Box” Release Revealed

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 25 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Retail price for the standard physical edition of GTA VI is AUD$129.95.

Premium Ultimate Edition is hitting local shelves and digital storefronts at AUD$159.95.

Physical copies won’t include a disc; buyers will receive a physical box with a digital download code.

Boxes will be available from November 12 (before the 19th launch) to offset the download size.

Securing a pre-order unlocks the exclusive Vintage Vice City Pack across all editions.

The gaming industry’s been inching toward an all-digital, premium-priced future for years, and Rockstar Games is finally ripping the band-aid off. Looking at the confirmed pricing and physical distribution model for Grand Theft Auto 6, the era of the AUD$99 standard-edition triple-A is officially dead and buried. The upcoming trip back to Leonida in GTA VI is going to cost you, but the real shock for long-time collectors is exactly what you get when you hand over your cash at the counter.

Instead of fighting the rising cost of triple-A development, Rockstar is leaning right into it. The standard edition of GTA 6 has landed at Australian retailers with an official recommended retail price of AUD$129.95. That means there’s a painful new baseline for major releases across the board for gamers, but what’s really going to drive consumer conversation over the coming months is the physical release strategy. If you’re hoping to pop a plastic disc into your PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’re entirely out of luck.

Here’s the complete breakdown of how the official pricing, editions, and physical realities will be with the release of GTA VI in Australia.

Image: Supplied / Rockstar

GTA VI Pre-order Pricing and Bonus Inclusions

Rockstar knows exactly how to drive early adoption. Pre-orders are officially live, and anyone who locks in a copy receives the Vintage Vice City Pack across all editions. This pack’s a hit of nostalgia for GTA fans, dropping you into the game with a ’55 Vapid Stanier, the Shore Court Garage, retro outfits for Jason and Lucia, and a custom weapon pattern.

There’s also an aggressive push to keep players inside the digital ecosystem. If you pre-order a digital copy directly through the PlayStation or Microsoft stores, Rockstar’s throwing in a free month of GTA+. This premium subscription puts a $500,000 monthly deposit into your GTA Online bank account, boosts Shark Card cash by 15%, and gives you access to a rotating library of classic titles.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what’s included in each edition:

Grand Theft Auto 6: Standard Edition (AUD$129.95):

Full access to Grand Theft Auto 6 (digital download code, even if you buy the physical plastic case) Vintage Vice City Pack (Pre-Order Bonus): Unlocks the ’55 Vapid Stanier vehicle Shore Court Garage Retro outfits for Jason and Lucia Custom weapon pattern.

1-Month GTA+ Subscription (Digital Pre-Order Bonus) if pre-ordered on PlayStation or Microsoft.

Grand Theft Auto 6: Ultimate Edition (AUD$159.95):

Full access to Grand Theft Auto 6 via a digital download code.

Vintage Vice City Pack (Pre-Order Bonus): Unlocks the ’55 Vapid Stanier Shore Court Garage Retro outfits for Jason and Lucia Custom weapon pattern

1-Month GTA+ Subscription (Digital Pre-Order Bonus) if pre-ordered on PlayStation or Microsoft.

Premium Vehicles: ’95 Grotti Cheetah ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy Shitzu Squalo Boat Dinka Enduro

Custom Weapons: Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers Girardi ES9 and Klose K17 pistols

Exclusive Locations: Grants map access to Rideout Customs Sara’s Unisex Salon Stock 305 streetwear shop Electric Fang Tattoo

Gated Missions: Unlocks day-one access to the PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store raid Classic Car Collection side commission



Image: Supplied / Rockstar Image: Supplied / Rockstar Image: Supplied / Rockstar

Where to Buy GTA 6 in Australia

If you’re hunting down a physical copy, the main brick-and-mortar players in the local market are EB Games and JB Hi-Fi. EB Games is currently taking pre-orders for the standard edition at an official A$129.95, which you can secure by putting down a AUD$10.00 deposit.

JB Hi-Fi has also officially launched its pre-order pages, listing the standard edition across both PS5 and Xbox Series X at AUD$129.00. Just keep in mind that buying from either of these physical retailers means you’re walking out with a plastic case containing a digital download code. Luckily, they’re handing these boxes out starting November 12, so you can pre-load the massive file size before launch. If you prefer home delivery, you can also secure your physical pre-order through Amazon AU.

Those who don’t want to head in-store can bypass the retail queues entirely. Digital pre-orders are officially live on both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store. Buying direct from these digital storefronts is the only way to score the free one-month subscription to GTA+, making it the smarter route if you’re planning to dive heavily into the online multiplayer ecosystem. Whether you go digital or pick up a box from your local shops, locking in your order guarantees you the exclusive Vintage Vice City Pack bonus.

Image: Supplied / Rockstar

Is the Ultimate Edition Worth It?

If you’re willing to drop AUD$159.95 on the Ultimate Edition, Rockstar’s unlocking a bunch of day-one content. Unlike standard cosmetic packs, this premium tier gates off specific side missions and exclusive locations from standard players. How important that is for the sake of the gameplay remains to be seen.

With the inclusions listed above, the Ultimate Edition is stacked, but it’s clearly designed to give big spenders a massive head start in both aesthetic flair and vehicle access.

Whether you stick to the standard AUD$129.95 edition or upgrade to the premium tier, the reality of modern gaming is clear to us. You’re paying more, you’re not getting a disc, and your internet connection better be ready for November 12th, 2026, when pre-order downloads start ahead of the 19th November, 2026 release date.