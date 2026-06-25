GTA 6 Release Date: Everything We Know About the Vice City Sequel

By Eleni Thomas - News Updated: 25 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min The Lowdown: GTA 6 has a concrete release date, so here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated game, including the plot, setting, and more. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

After over a decade of waiting, Rockstar Games will soon be releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 – perhaps the most hyped game in the history of all gaming. GTA 6 is gearing up to be a record-breaking title. More than a decade after GTA 5’s initial release, Rockstar Games will return players to an iconic location. With a brand-new story, a new generation of protagonists, and potentially the biggest open-world game ever made.

After years of leaks, rumours, delays and internet detective work, Rockstar has slowly begun to pull back the curtain on GTA 6. While there’s still plenty we don’t know, there’s now enough official information to paint a clearer picture. A portrait, albeit an abstract one, of what players can expect from GTA 6.

From its release date and setting to protagonists, gameplay features and everything in between, here’s everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

GTA 6’s official release date is November 19, 2026. At launch, GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar has not yet announced a PC release date.

That might disappoint PC players, but it’s hardly surprising. Rockstar has traditionally released Grand Theft Auto games on consoles before bringing them to PC. GTA 5 launched on consoles in 2013 before arriving on PC in 2015. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 released on consoles prior to its PC launch.

Thanks to a litany of delays and barely any updates throughout 2025, many were anticipating that GTA 6 would be hit with yet another delay. However, new details about the game, including pricing and pre-orders opening, have all but cemented that gamers will finally be able to get their hands on GTA 6 this November.

While delays are never easy to swallow, Rockstar has a long history of pushing games back when necessary. Both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 experienced delays before release, ultimately launching to critical acclaim and record-breaking sales.

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GTA 6 Setting: A Return to Vice City

GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami. However, this isn’t simply a remake or recreation of the city seen in the 2002 classic. Rather, it’s a massive expansion poised to be an experience unlike any we’ve had before in the GTA franchise.

Vice City looks very different to what players may remember, but the essence is still largely the same. It has been completely rebuilt for modern hardware and now forms part of the larger state of Leonida, GTA 6’s equivalent of Florida. From what we’ve seen so far, Leonida extends well beyond the city limits. Players will be able to explore beaches, wetlands, small towns, highways, industrial zones and sprawling countryside across an enormous map.

The second trailer highlighted just how diverse the region appears to be. One moment, players are cruising through neon-lit city streets; the next, they’re navigating swamps filled with alligators or driving through rural communities far removed from Vice City’s urban chaos.

Florida’s unique culture seems to be a major inspiration throughout the game. Viral internet personalities, spring break-style beach parties, wildlife and bizarre local news stories all appear to influence the world Rockstar is creating.

If GTA 5 captured the excesses of Los Angeles and Southern California, GTA 6 looks set to do the same for modern-day Florida.

Image: Rockstar Games

How Big Is the GTA 6 Map?

Rockstar hasn’t revealed the map’s exact size, but early impressions suggest GTA 6 could feature the largest open world in the franchise’s history. The inclusion of Vice City, along with multiple surrounding regions, immediately indicates a significant increase in scale compared to previous games.

What’s arguably more important than raw size, however, is density.

Footage showcases bustling streets packed with pedestrians, traffic-heavy highways, crowded beaches and lively nightlife districts. Rockstar appears focused on creating a world that feels genuinely alive rather than simply expansive for its own sake.

The state of Leonida also seems designed to encourage exploration. Distinct regions with their own personalities could help ensure travelling across the map remains interesting long after players complete the main story.

Whether GTA 6 ultimately surpasses GTA 5 in sheer square kilometres still needs confirming. However, it certainly looks to become Rockstar’s most ambitious world to date, filled with highly intelligent NPCs who will remember any and all actions the player takes while playing.

What Is the Plot of GTA 6?

While the setting of GTA 6 has been widely discussed, the plot is in many ways the final piece of the puzzle, with Rockstar releasing very little so far. That said, some major plot details have been confirmed, allowing us to begin filling in the gaps in the plot of GTA 6.

For the first time in Grand Theft Auto history, the series will feature a female protagonist as one half of its central duo. GTA 6 follows Lucia and Jason, a criminal couple whose story appears heavily inspired by the real-life legend of Bonnie and Clyde.

Based on the trailers released so far, the pair becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy spanning the state of Leonida, forcing them to rely on each other to survive. Rockstar’s official description states that after “an easy score goes wrong,” Jason and Lucia find themselves pulled into a larger criminal network spanning the entire state.

While Rockstar is keeping many details under wraps, the relationship between the two protagonists appears to be a major focus of the story. Trust, loyalty and survival seem likely to drive much of the narrative, as is the way in most GTA games. Rather than focusing solely on the rise of a single criminal mastermind, GTA 6 looks set to explore the dynamics of a couple navigating crime together while facing pressure from law enforcement, rival gangs and larger criminal organisations.

As always, expect plenty of twists, betrayals and larger-than-life characters along the way.

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GTA 6 Protagonists: Who Are Lucia and Jason?

Lucia is already shaping up to be one of Rockstar’s most interesting protagonists, one who has been the centre of major discussion (and controversy) since her reveal.

The first trailer opens with her in prison, immediately raising questions about her past and connection to the criminal underworld. Rockstar describes Lucia as someone who has spent her life fighting against difficult circumstances and is now determined to create a better future for herself.

Jason, meanwhile, appears to have a more complicated relationship with crime. According to Rockstar’s character description, he’s spent time with drug runners and criminals but seems to be seeking a more stable life before circumstances drag him deeper into Leonida’s underworld. Together, the pair represent two different perspectives on crime and survival.

While previous GTA games have featured multiple protagonists, GTA 6 seems poised to place greater emphasis on the bond between its leads rather than simply switching perspectives between separate storylines, as stated on the official Rockstar Games GTA 6 page.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

If Rockstar can successfully balance action, humour and emotional storytelling, Jason and Lucia could become the most memorable protagonists the franchise has ever produced.

Image: Rockstar Games

What New Gameplay Features Can We Expect?

Rockstar is still keeping many gameplay details secret, but the trailers and leaks have offered a few clues. One area that appears to have improved significantly is NPC behaviour. Crowds seem larger and more reactive than in any previous Rockstar game, helping to create a more immersive world.

Vehicles also appear more detailed, with improved damage systems and more realistic handling. While GTA always balances realism with accessibility, GTA 6 appears to lean slightly further toward authenticity without sacrificing the arcade-style fun.

Trailers and screenshots also suggest social media will play a significant role in the game’s world. Viral videos, livestreams, and internet culture appear deeply woven into everyday life throughout Leonida, potentially offering Rockstar a fresh avenue for satire, much like previous games that mocked celebrity culture, politics, and consumerism. With rumours that GTA 6 will feature an ever-moving, uniquely built social media platform within the game, the lines between real life, satire and video game platforms could be blurred in a way we’ve never experienced before.

Police interactions are another area generating significant speculation. Leaks have suggested more advanced law enforcement systems, potentially requiring players to think more carefully about crimes rather than simply outrunning a wanted level. Until Rockstar releases a dedicated gameplay showcase, however, many of these details remain speculative.

Image: Rockstar Games

Will GTA 6 Have Online Multiplayer?

While Rockstar hasn’t fully unveiled its multiplayer plans, it’s almost certain that GTA 6 will eventually receive a successor to GTA Online. The original GTA Online became one of the most successful live-service games ever created.

Given that success, there’s little chance Rockstar abandons multiplayer. The real question is how ambitious the next iteration will be.

Many fans expect a significantly larger online world, more persistent player-driven systems and deeper role-playing elements. Improved character customisation, expanded businesses and larger player counts also seem likely.

Rockstar may choose to reveal these plans closer to launch, allowing the single-player campaign to remain the primary focus of marketing for now.

Why Is GTA 6 Such a Big Deal?

It’s easy to forget just how much gaming has changed since GTA 5 first launched in 2013. At the time, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hadn’t even arrived. Since then, we’ve seen not one, but two console generations. The rise of live-service gaming, major advances in graphics technology and countless shifts in the wider entertainment industry.

Despite all that change, GTA 5 remained one of the industry’s biggest games. Its longevity (and almost constant re-releases) only increases anticipation for GTA 6.

Rockstar isn’t simply releasing another sequel. It’s following one of the most successful entertainment products ever created. Expectations are enormous, and the entire gaming industry will be watching closely when the game finally launches.

Whether GTA 6 lives up to more than a decade of anticipation remains to be seen. However, everything shown so far suggests Rockstar is aiming to redefine the open-world genre once again.

GTA 6: The Bottom Line

After over a decade of waiting, GTA 6 is finally within sight. The return to Vice City, the introduction of dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, a sprawling Florida-inspired setting, and Rockstar’s trademark attention to detail all point to one of the biggest gaming releases of the decade.

There’s still plenty we don’t know. Particularly about gameplay systems and multiplayer plans. However, from what we do know, there is no denying the foundations are already in place for something special.

For now, fans only need to keep one date in mind: November 19, 2026. For all details regarding how to pre-order GTA 6, as well as pricing, check out our