Australians Might Need An Actual Licence To Play ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 10 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on 19 November 2026

Australian players may face age checks for R18+ online access due to the country’s online safety laws

A driver’s licence or photo ID could be one way to verify age, but it may not be the only option.

Grand Theft Auto 6 might be the most anticipated video game release in recent history, but for Australian players, there could be one extra step before jumping online: proving you’re old enough to play.

If GTA 6 is classified R18+ for online play in Australia, Rockstar Games may be required to verify that users are adults before allowing access to age-restricted online content.

Australia’s online safety laws could require local GTA 6 players to complete mandatory age verification checks, particularly when accessing online multiplayer features. The important thing here is classification. eSafety says users must complete some form of age assurance to access online games classified R18+ by the Australian Classification Board, while other games do not require age checks.

It’s a massive change from the old days when you’d have to convince another teenager behind the counter at EB Games that you were as old as you said you were. That is, if you weren’t able to sway your parents to just buy the game for you, as plenty of my friends did from GTA III to Vice City and San Andreas.

Before the privacy panic sets in, not every Australian player will necessarily need to upload a driver’s licence just to start the single-player campaign. At this stage, Rockstar has not confirmed exactly how age verification will work for GTA 6 in Australia or whether checks will apply to the campaign, online features or both.

What we do know is that a driver’s licence may be one form of ID used to verify age, though other age-assurance methods also exist. eSafety also says any age-assurance measures must comply with Australian privacy laws and are managed by the service being used, not the Australian Government.

GTA 6 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest launches gaming has ever seen, with fans waiting for more than a decade since Grand Theft Auto V arrived in 2013. Ironically, anyone who was 12 when GTA V arrived is now old enough to be waved through without much fuss.

For Australian players, though, the online side of GTA 6 could arrive with a very real-world checkpoint. Before stealing cars, causing chaos, or simply driving around listening to whatever nonsense is playing on the radio, some players may first need to prove they are old enough to be there in the first place.

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