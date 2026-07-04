Man of Many’s Staff Favourites: 5 Things We Loved This Week (July 5, 2026)

By Rob Stott - News Updated: 5 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites is back to brighten up your Sunday, as we celebrate the products, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the week.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and curious on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. So we collect them here in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your week a lift.

This week features an incredible whisky, something to give your health a boosy, and your next big binge-watch. Here we go!

1. Callington Mill Blue Lake Lodge Single Malt

Rob Stott – Editor in Chief

In my first six months in the Editor in Chief’s chair here at Man of Many, I’ve been fortunate enough to try some of the best whiskies the world has to offer. But time and time again, I find myself returning to Tasmania to find the perfect dram.

Whether it’s Lark, Sullivans Cove, or Hellyers Road, there’s no doubt the Apple Isle’s distilleries aren’t just competing with the world’s heavyweights – they’re coming out on top. This week, I got a taste of the Callington Mill Blue Lake Lodge Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky, and you can notch up another win for Tassie.

Bottled at 46% ABV, this expression undergoes a highly unusual maturation sequence – starting in sherry and bourbon casks before finishing in Australian tawny casks that are left exposed to the elements. Located 1,042 metres above sea level near Arthur’s Lake, three specific barrels are left to brave the harsh Tassie landscape permanently.

Utilising a solera-style approach, a portion of these barrels is siphoned off for each annual release before the casks are replenished and left to battle the elements for another 12 months. The result is an ever-evolving, complex whisky that captures Tasmania’s raw climate perfectly.

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2. Under Armour HeatGear

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

I have been training for Hyrox and looking for every advantage I can get in my training regimen, and the most recent addition has been the UA HeatGear compression gear. The sweat-wicking has been impressive, with little to no impact on sweat weighing down the clothing. As the clothing is tight to the skin, as compression gear should be, I was worried that it would make me overheat. The strategic mesh panels that dump excess heat exactly where you need it most have kept my body temperature regulated during those high-intensity sessions.

The compression shorts are a real highlight for me, as I have been doing a lot of running. The ultra-tight, second-skin fit actively supports my leg muscles, and it was immediately noticeable how much it helps reduce muscle fatigue and heavy legs. Because they feature a 4-way stretch construction, they move perfectly with my body, meaning no restrictions. I have tried compression shorts in the past and found the limited movement to be a bugbear, and these shorts remove that issue.

These have quickly become a game-changer for my hybrid training. If you need gear that amplifies your workout sessions, these are an absolute must-have in your rotation.

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Harry was gifted the Under Armour Heatgear for review.

3. Alone: World Championship – The Ferro Rod Mistakes Making Grown Men Cry

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I’ve been glued to Alone: World Championship on Stan the past fortnight, rooting for Nero Buys, the Aussie ex-SASR bloke turned outdoor youth mentor, and Poldi, the 24-year-old Kiwi kayak instructor from Hokitika. Both still standing in the Arctic while half the field’s tapped out. My one gripe: new episodes only drop once a week, which, for a show this addictive, is borderline cruel.

What gets me, watching from the couch with zero survival skills of my own, is how many contestants talk themselves out of the one thing that matters most. One bloke deliberately left his ferro rod behind, backing himself to start a fire with a bow drill instead. Pure purist’s ego, and pure armchair warrior thinking. I wouldn’t last a night in my own backyard with a lighter and dry kindling, so who am I to judge, but even I know you don’t gamble your only reliable ignition source for street cred.

Then there’s the American who did it worse. Dropped his ferro rod straight into his own fire and burned through it on day four, right after hauling in a 40-pound beaver that should’ve set him up for weeks. No fire, no way to dry out or cook, gone within days.

Lesson for the rest of us: work out the one piece of gear your whole plan depends on, then protect it like your life depends on it. On that show, it does. First rule of survival.

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4. Good Street Daily SuperGreens

Aussie brand Good Street landed on my radar after one of the team members, Ryan, sent over a bag for me to try. If you’ve been looking for an easy way to sneak some extra nutrients into your morning routine without ruining your breakfast, Good Street is worth a look. Their Daily SuperGreens are locally made and completely free of artificial colours, sweeteners, and fillers that plague many superfood mixes. Instead, the blend relies on a mix of heavy hitters like kale, spirulina, chlorella, and broccoli, alongside native Australian ingredients like muntries (emu apples) and old man saltbush.

As it’s only been a few days since trying it out, I can’t speak to any grand long-term health transformations just yet, but it’s earned its keep as a fantastic smoothie booster. It lends a nice, grounded, earthy flavour and a touch of texture to my morning blend without overpowering it. It’s an easy, no-nonsense way to get a daily hit of nutrient-dense superfoods.

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5. Therapuss with Jake Shane

If you haven’t listened to Therapuss before, it’s a comedy interview podcast where creator Jake Shane sits down with celebrities, comedians and creators for conversations that feel more like catching up with friends than a traditional interview. The episodes are completely unfiltered, full of chaotic humour, unexpected stories and the kind of conversations that often go off on the best tangents.

I’ve been listening to Therapuss lately because it’s one of the few podcasts that genuinely makes me laugh out loud (yes I have been that person laughing to myself on the train… more than once). Jake has a way of making every conversation feel completely unfiltered and effortless, but there’s also a surprising amount of depth mixed in with the chaos.

I love that it gives you the chance to hear celebrities tell stories in their own words – from what’s happening in their lives to behind-the-scenes moments and hilarious anecdotes you just don’t get from a photo or short video on Instagram. It makes them feel so much more relatable, and I always finish an episode feeling like I understand the person behind the public image a little better.

Whether you’re after a good laugh on your commute or just want something easy to throw on while you’re walking or at the gym, I’d definitely recommend giving it a listen.

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