Home/Tech
Unihertz titan 2 elite smartphone 6
TECH

Unihertz Titan 2 Elite Reinvents the BlackBerry Formula for 2026

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Unihertz has opened pre-orders for the Titan 2 Elite, billed as the world’s smallest 5G QWERTY physical-keyboard smartphone
  • The compact Android 16 phone pairs a 4.03-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a physical keyboard that also works as a touchpad and shortcut surface
  • Prices start at USD$489.99 (approx. AUD$700) for the Titan 2 Elite and USD$579.99 (AUD$850) for the Titan 2 Elite Pro, with shipping listed for August

Remember the BlackBerry? I saw them everywhere as a kid in the early 2000s; every dad had one. Compact computers pulled out of pockets and suit jackets, thumbs firing away across those tiny physical keyboards, important correspondence happening over BBM. These were not flip phones or Nokia bricks. They looked like the future of the mobile phone. And while my own dad swore against ever having one, it wasn’t long before the iPhone arrived and the whole business world started moving from typing to tapping.

Now, in 2026, Unihertz is trying to bring that form factor back with the Titan 2 Elite, which it calls the world’s smallest 5G QWERTY physical-keyboard smartphone. But here’s where it gets interesting. That physical keyboard is also a touchpad. That means you can type, scroll, move the cursor and launch shortcuts without covering half the screen.

In other words, Unihertz may have found a way to make the BlackBerry idea feel useful again.

Unihertz Titan 2 Elite Key Details:

  • Display: 4.03-inch AMOLED
  • Resolution: 1080 × 1200
  • Refresh rate: 120Hz
  • OS: Android 16
  • Standard model: Dimensity 7400, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Pro model: Dimensity 8400, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
  • Dimensions: 117.8 × 75 × 10.4mm
  • Weight: 163g
  • Battery: 4050mAh
  • Charging: 33W
  • Rear cameras: 50MP main + 50MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C
  • Keyboard: Physical QWERTY with touchpad, scrolling, cursor and shortcut features
  • Price: From USD$489.99
  • Shipping: August
Order from Unihertz

Why the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is Bringing Back Physical Keys

When Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, the message was pretty clear: your thumbs would learn. And he was right. Touchscreens are excellent for almost everything phones are built to do these days. Scrolling, watching, pinching, swiping left or right, ordering food, video calling and dismissing notifications you haven’t bothered to turn off. In a world where we consume so much content day in and day out, it’s no wonder glass won.

Writing is a little different, though. The second you need to get actual words onto a phone screen, the drawbacks show up. The keyboard consumes half the display, your thumbs float over a flat pane of glass, and autocorrect becomes part writing assistant, part tiny saboteur, and somehow, obsessed with the word “duck”.

The Titan 2 Elite thinks it’s found a sweet spot between tapping and typing. Its physical QWERTY keyboard gives typing its own space again, separate from the screen like the BlackBerrys of old. You can feel the keys, build a typing rhythm (mind the learning curve), and return to a time when you could type without staring down at every letter like you’re entering a Wi-Fi password under pressure. I never had a BlackBerry, but I certainly miss the no-look typing experience that only a physical keypad can provide.

They Turned the Keyboard Into a Touchpad

Unihertz takes things further than just a BlackBerry-inspired keyboard. The surface is touch-sensitive, so you can scroll through webpages, move the cursor, flick through suggested words, switch into Mouse Mode and assign shortcuts to individual keys. The old trade-off with keyboard phones was that the keys took up space. Here, Unihertz is trying to earn back that space.

That said, the keyboard still occupies a considerable portion of the Titan 2 Elite. If your phone mostly exists for TikTok, YouTube, mobile gaming or Instagram, it’s probably going to be more of a nuisance than it needs to be. But if you spend your day replying to emails, editing documents, writing notes or living inside Slack and Teams, real keys start looking less like a blast from the past and more like a different way of working. Even if it is a little old school, someone out there is mourning the loss of their physical keyboard, and now it’s back.

Unihertz titan 2 elite smartphone 7

A Keyboard Phone With Modern Specs

The last proper BlackBerry keyboard flagship, the KEY2, launched in 2018. Back then, it ran Android 8.1, packed a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and a pair of 12MP rear cameras. At the time, that was a respectable amount of power for a business phone with a keyboard. Eight years later, the Titan 2 Elite picks up where that idea left off, only the world has well and truly moved on.

The standard Titan 2 Elite runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro version steps up to a Dimensity 8400 and 512GB of storage. Both versions get 5G, eSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 6.0 and a 4,050mAh battery with 33W charging.

The screen is also more modern than the form factor suggests. You get a 4.03-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 × 1200 resolution, 401 PPI and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a fairly serious screen for something this small and oddly shaped. Unihertz says the Titan 2 Elite ships with Android 16, with OS upgrades promised through to Android 20 and security patches until 2031.

Even the cameras have been brought into the present day. On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP telephoto camera, while the front gets a 32MP selfie camera. But we’re not going to pretend this will suddenly replace your Galaxy Ultra or the iPhone Pro Max. You’re not buying the Titan 2 Elite to take photos. You’re buying it because, on paper at least, it looks capable enough to be your everyday phone, without asking you to give up modern smartphone features just to get a physical keyboard.

Unihertz titan 2 elite smartphone 3

Who Is the Titan 2 Elite Actually For?

Unihertz isn’t going to win everyone over with the Titan 2 Elite. Plenty of us are quite happy shoving an oversized candy bar of glass and aluminium in our pockets and tapping away on the screen after every notification. That makes sense in 2026, because your smartphone does far more than just take calls and send messages. It’s a camera, a gaming device, a social media feed, and a portable TV. For those people, a phone with a smaller, square-ish screen and a physical keyboard will probably feel like a step back rather than an upgrade.

But for a certain kind of user, those compromises are exactly why they want it. The Titan 2 Elite makes the most sense for people who still treat their phone as a writing tool: heavy email users, note-takers, Slack and Teams regulars, people who edit documents on the move, or anyone who has spent the past decade quietly resenting glass keyboards while pretending everything is fine.

The people who want their BlackBerry back are not the majority, obviously. But they do exist. The Titan 2 Elite might not out-iPhone an iPhone. But for the person who looks at a modern smartphone and thinks, “Great, but where do I put my thumbs?”, the Titan 2 Elite might be exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

Unihertz titan 2 elite smartphone 1
Unihertz titan 2 elite smartphone 4

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Iphone 18 pro burgundy
TECH

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Cristiano Ronaldo takes top spot on the list of highest paid players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SPORT

10 Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

Gta vi screenshots 0000 generative fill 2
GAMING

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Order Pricing, Bonuses, and “Code in a Box” Release Revealed

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

2026 macan gts 0021 dscf9977
CARS

2026 Porsche Macan GTS Review: Has the EV Gamble Finally Paid Off?

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

8 best trench coats for men who want timeless style
STYLE

8 Best Trench Coats for Men Who Want Timeless Style

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Louis vuitton vans copy 0002 imgi 25 730120535 17992680719997491 5479312929415248219 n
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Pharrell’s New Louis Vuitton ‘Combi’ Sneaker is Just a Fancy Vans Authentic

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Morgan waterhouse batcave mansion 0003 layer 1
ARCHITECTURE

Inside Australia’s $35 Million ‘Batcave’ Mansion

The mid life health audit habits to master in your 30s and 40s
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Mid-Life Health Audit: Habits to Master in Your 30s and 40s

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Gta vi screenshots 0074 jason and lucia 01 ultrawide
ENTERTAINMENT

GTA 6 Release Date: Everything We Know About the Vice City Sequel

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube

Australia's best mancave 9 11 bloomburg street 0008 imgi 68 101a9535 hdr 8851 69f191f6795cf scaled
ARCHITECTURE

Australia’s Best Man Cave Up for Grabs After $1.45 Million Transformation

Tag heuer connected calibre e5 x taylormade edition 15
WATCHES

TAG Heuer’s New $3,850 TaylorMade Smartwatch is Built for Serious Golfers