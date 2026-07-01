Unihertz Titan 2 Elite Reinvents the BlackBerry Formula for 2026

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 1 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Unihertz has opened pre-orders for the Titan 2 Elite, billed as the world’s smallest 5G QWERTY physical-keyboard smartphone

The compact Android 16 phone pairs a 4.03-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a physical keyboard that also works as a touchpad and shortcut surface

Prices start at USD$489.99 (approx. AUD$700) for the Titan 2 Elite and USD$579.99 (AUD$850) for the Titan 2 Elite Pro, with shipping listed for August

Remember the BlackBerry? I saw them everywhere as a kid in the early 2000s; every dad had one. Compact computers pulled out of pockets and suit jackets, thumbs firing away across those tiny physical keyboards, important correspondence happening over BBM. These were not flip phones or Nokia bricks. They looked like the future of the mobile phone. And while my own dad swore against ever having one, it wasn’t long before the iPhone arrived and the whole business world started moving from typing to tapping.

Now, in 2026, Unihertz is trying to bring that form factor back with the Titan 2 Elite, which it calls the world’s smallest 5G QWERTY physical-keyboard smartphone. But here’s where it gets interesting. That physical keyboard is also a touchpad. That means you can type, scroll, move the cursor and launch shortcuts without covering half the screen.

In other words, Unihertz may have found a way to make the BlackBerry idea feel useful again.

Unihertz Titan 2 Elite Key Details:

Display: 4.03-inch AMOLED

4.03-inch AMOLED Resolution: 1080 × 1200

1080 × 1200 Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz OS: Android 16

Android 16 Standard model: Dimensity 7400, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Dimensity 7400, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Pro model: Dimensity 8400, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Dimensity 8400, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage Dimensions: 117.8 × 75 × 10.4mm

117.8 × 75 × 10.4mm Weight: 163g

163g Battery: 4050mAh

4050mAh Charging: 33W

33W Rear cameras: 50MP main + 50MP telephoto

50MP main + 50MP telephoto Front camera: 32MP

32MP Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C

5G, eSIM, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C Keyboard: Physical QWERTY with touchpad, scrolling, cursor and shortcut features

Physical QWERTY with touchpad, scrolling, cursor and shortcut features Price: From USD$489.99

From USD$489.99 Shipping: August

Why the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is Bringing Back Physical Keys

When Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, the message was pretty clear: your thumbs would learn. And he was right. Touchscreens are excellent for almost everything phones are built to do these days. Scrolling, watching, pinching, swiping left or right, ordering food, video calling and dismissing notifications you haven’t bothered to turn off. In a world where we consume so much content day in and day out, it’s no wonder glass won.

Writing is a little different, though. The second you need to get actual words onto a phone screen, the drawbacks show up. The keyboard consumes half the display, your thumbs float over a flat pane of glass, and autocorrect becomes part writing assistant, part tiny saboteur, and somehow, obsessed with the word “duck”.

The Titan 2 Elite thinks it’s found a sweet spot between tapping and typing. Its physical QWERTY keyboard gives typing its own space again, separate from the screen like the BlackBerrys of old. You can feel the keys, build a typing rhythm (mind the learning curve), and return to a time when you could type without staring down at every letter like you’re entering a Wi-Fi password under pressure. I never had a BlackBerry, but I certainly miss the no-look typing experience that only a physical keypad can provide.

They Turned the Keyboard Into a Touchpad

Unihertz takes things further than just a BlackBerry-inspired keyboard. The surface is touch-sensitive, so you can scroll through webpages, move the cursor, flick through suggested words, switch into Mouse Mode and assign shortcuts to individual keys. The old trade-off with keyboard phones was that the keys took up space. Here, Unihertz is trying to earn back that space.

That said, the keyboard still occupies a considerable portion of the Titan 2 Elite. If your phone mostly exists for TikTok, YouTube, mobile gaming or Instagram, it’s probably going to be more of a nuisance than it needs to be. But if you spend your day replying to emails, editing documents, writing notes or living inside Slack and Teams, real keys start looking less like a blast from the past and more like a different way of working. Even if it is a little old school, someone out there is mourning the loss of their physical keyboard, and now it’s back.

A Keyboard Phone With Modern Specs

The last proper BlackBerry keyboard flagship, the KEY2, launched in 2018. Back then, it ran Android 8.1, packed a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and a pair of 12MP rear cameras. At the time, that was a respectable amount of power for a business phone with a keyboard. Eight years later, the Titan 2 Elite picks up where that idea left off, only the world has well and truly moved on.

The standard Titan 2 Elite runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro version steps up to a Dimensity 8400 and 512GB of storage. Both versions get 5G, eSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 6.0 and a 4,050mAh battery with 33W charging.

The screen is also more modern than the form factor suggests. You get a 4.03-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 × 1200 resolution, 401 PPI and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a fairly serious screen for something this small and oddly shaped. Unihertz says the Titan 2 Elite ships with Android 16, with OS upgrades promised through to Android 20 and security patches until 2031.

Even the cameras have been brought into the present day. On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP telephoto camera, while the front gets a 32MP selfie camera. But we’re not going to pretend this will suddenly replace your Galaxy Ultra or the iPhone Pro Max. You’re not buying the Titan 2 Elite to take photos. You’re buying it because, on paper at least, it looks capable enough to be your everyday phone, without asking you to give up modern smartphone features just to get a physical keyboard.

Who Is the Titan 2 Elite Actually For?

Unihertz isn’t going to win everyone over with the Titan 2 Elite. Plenty of us are quite happy shoving an oversized candy bar of glass and aluminium in our pockets and tapping away on the screen after every notification. That makes sense in 2026, because your smartphone does far more than just take calls and send messages. It’s a camera, a gaming device, a social media feed, and a portable TV. For those people, a phone with a smaller, square-ish screen and a physical keyboard will probably feel like a step back rather than an upgrade.

But for a certain kind of user, those compromises are exactly why they want it. The Titan 2 Elite makes the most sense for people who still treat their phone as a writing tool: heavy email users, note-takers, Slack and Teams regulars, people who edit documents on the move, or anyone who has spent the past decade quietly resenting glass keyboards while pretending everything is fine.

The people who want their BlackBerry back are not the majority, obviously. But they do exist. The Titan 2 Elite might not out-iPhone an iPhone. But for the person who looks at a modern smartphone and thinks, “Great, but where do I put my thumbs?”, the Titan 2 Elite might be exactly what they’ve been waiting for.