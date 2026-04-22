GoPro MISSION 1 Series Official Pricing, Specs, and Release Date Revealed

GoPro was the rugged little camera you packed alongside your primary rig for years. I’ve written heaps of reviews testing their limits, including the outgoing GoPro HERO13 Black. However, the more I tested their products, the more their flaws became apparent, and eventually I began replacing all my GoPros with DJI Action cameras in various form factors, as they proved to be highly reliable. Now, GoPro is making its boldest play yet to become your main camera as the brand has officially announced the final pricing, availability, and pre-order details for its highly anticipated MISSION 1 Series.

This is a completely new lineup of compact, high-frame-rate cinema cameras built around a large 1-inch sensor (a premium feature we’ve loved testing on portable rigs like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4).

Moving beyond traditional action cam territory, which is a space fiercely contested by the DJI Action 6 and ultra-compacts like the DJI Osmo Nano, the MISSION 1 Series delivers hardware that finally closes some gaps for creators. With 8K and 4K Open Gate recording, an ultra-efficient new GP3 processor, and even an interchangeable Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lens model, GoPro is out-spec’ing traditional cameras and competing on what it used to do best in versatility and sheer capability. Here’s everything you need to know about the new GoPro MISSION 1 Series.

Australian and New Zealand Pricing (and Pre-Order Bonus)

If you’ve been waiting to see how the MISSION 1 stacks up against dedicated mirrorless options on price, the details are finally here.

Camera Model AUD RRP AUD Subscriber NZD RRP NZD Subscriber Availability MISSION 1 $949.95 $799.95 $1,199.99 $1,009.99 May 29, 2026 MISSION 1 PRO $1,099.95 $949.95 $1,399.99 $1,209.99 May 29, 2026 MISSION 1 PRO ILS $1,099.95 $949.95 $1,399.99 $1,209.99 Q3 2026 Scroll horizontally to view full table

If you’re looking to grab a subscriber discount on the new MISSION 1 series or just want the cloud storage and replacement benefits, GoPro currently offers two main subscription tiers.

GoPro Premium is the standard tier that gets you the camera discounts, unlimited cloud storage for your GoPro footage, and up to 50% off accessories at GoPro.com.

Australia : AUD $69.99 / year

: AUD $69.99 / year New Zealand: NZD $79.99 / year

GoPro Premium+ is the upgraded tier aimed at heavy users and creators. It includes everything in the standard Premium tier, plus HyperSmooth Pro video stabilisation (a huge asset for desktop editing) and an extra 500GB of cloud storage for footage shot on non-GoPro cameras.

Australia : AUD $169.99 / year

: AUD $169.99 / year New Zealand: NZD $199.99 / year

If you’re planning to pick up the MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO, the standard Premium subscription pays for itself immediately, just from the AUD $150 / NZD $190 hardware discount alone. Finally, if you reserve the MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO at GoPro.com right now, you’ll receive the new MISSION 1 Series Point-and-Shoot Grip (valued at AUD$154.95 / NZD$199.99) entirely for free as a pre-order bonus.

DJI Action 6 | Image: Ben McKimm

How Does the Price of GoPro MISSION 1 Compare to the Competition?

Compared to the competition from DJI and Insta360, the first thing I noticed is that GoPro isn’t trying to win on budget here. They’re firmly positioning the MISSION 1 Series as a premium camera you can use all the time, rather than a secondary action cam, and the price tag reflects that. If we look at the current heavyweight action cameras on the market, the DJI Osmo Action 6 and the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, the MISSION 1 comes in at a noticeably higher price point. However, when you factor in the sensor, 8K Open Gate capabilities, and cinema-focused features, it seems to be competing in a completely different weight class.

Here is a quick look at how the RRPs compare (in Australian Dollars):

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Standard Bundle) : from AUD$719.99

: from AUD$719.99 DJI Osmo Action 6 (Standard Combo) : from AUD $650.00

: from AUD $650.00 GoPro MISSION 1 : AUD$949.95 (AUD $799.95 for subscribers)

: AUD$949.95 (AUD $799.95 for subscribers) GoPro MISSION 1 PRO: AUD $1,099.95 (AUD $949.95 for subscribers)

While the DJI Action 6 and Ace Pro 2 are great options for traditional, rugged POV shooting, their smaller sensors and standard resolutions can’t quite match the MISSION 1’s cinematic output on paper. Of course, we’ll have to test that when we have a chance to compare the three in our tests, but if you just need a standard action cam to mount on a helmet, the DJI or Insta360 could save you some cash. Still, if you’re looking for a primary camera that just happens to be indestructible (and that GoPro subscriber discount puts the base MISSION 1 right in the same ballpark as the competition) then GoPro’s new lineup could be worth the premium.

GoPro MISSION 1 Series | Image: GoPro

GoPro MISSION 1 Lineup and First Impressions

There are three new models, and the star of the show is the new 50MP 1-inch sensor. I’ve always loved testing 1-inch sensors on portable rigs like the DJI Osmo Pocket series, but having it in a GoPro body is a game-changer. Thanks to the larger pixels, the dynamic range will surely be great, and the footage should hold up well when the light drops off. Plus, the new GP3 processor is said to keep thermals in check, which has been an issue with GoPro in the past (without airflow).

Still, we’ll reserve our ultimate judgment until the GoPro comes in for review.

Before we talk about the entire line, it’s important to note that GoPro has beefed up the pro-level features. You can dial bitrates up to 240Mbps and capture in HLG-HDR or 10-Bit Colour with GP-Log2. They’ve also integrated Timecode Sync, 32-Bit Float audio recording (to prevent clipping), and Bluetooth 5.3. On the hardware side, you get a 14% larger OLED rear display, a 159° native field of view, and taller buttons that are much easier to press with gloves on.

GoPro MISSION 1 PRO | Image: GoPro GoPro MISSION 1 PRO ILS | Image: GoPro

GoPro MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS

The flagship of the new GoPro MISSION range is the MISSION 1 PRO, with a PRO ILS (Interchangeable Lens System) variant. It should turn out to be a low-light, high-speed monster designed for serious creators and professional workflows. We’ll have to wait until Q3 2026 for the ILS, which shares the exact same sensor, processor, and video specs as the standard PRO but features a mirrorless Micro Four Thirds (MFT) mount. This will let you slap your existing MFT telephoto and macro lenses onto a GoPro body, and it supports in-camera HyperSmooth stabilisation with any rectilinear prime lens. Just note that because of the exposed mount, the ILS trades GoPro’s standard 20m waterproofing.

GoPro MISSION 1 PRO Specifications:

Sensor: 50MP 1-inch

50MP 1-inch Processor: GP3 (5nm design with an AI Neural Processor Unit)

GP3 (5nm design with an AI Neural Processor Unit) 16:9 Video: 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 (up to 10-second bursts for 32X slo-mo)

8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 (up to 10-second bursts for 32X slo-mo) Open Gate (4:3): 8K30 / 4K120

8K30 / 4K120 Photo: 50MP RAW (up to 60fps burst capture)

50MP RAW (up to 60fps burst capture) Durability: Waterproof down to 20m (66ft) out of the box without a housing.

GoPro MISSION 1 | Image: GoPro

GoPro MISSION 1

Many don’t need the PRO’s extremely high frame rate. Therefore, the base MISSION 1 is a brilliant alternative that has the exact same 50MP 1-inch sensor and GP3 processor at a much more accessible price point. You’ll still be able to record 4K120 Open Gate footage, which will be more than enough for most creators’ social and YouTube workflows.

Durability: Waterproof down to 20m (66ft) without a housing.

Waterproof down to 20m (66ft) without a housing. 16:9 Video: 8K30 / 4K120 / 1080p240

8K30 / 4K120 / 1080p240 Open Gate: Limited to 4K120

Limited to 4K120 Photo: 50MP

GoPro MISSION 1 Series | Image: GoPro

New Accessory Ecosystem & Creator Bundles

Finally, next to the new release, GoPro is launching the MISSION 1 PRO in several tailored bundles to accommodate different workflows:

Grip Edition: Bundles the camera with a 2-in-1 point-and-shoot grip.

Bundles the camera with a 2-in-1 point-and-shoot grip. Creator Edition: New Media Mod, the Volta 2 battery grip, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit.

New Media Mod, the Volta 2 battery grip, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit. Ultimate Creator Edition: Swaps the Volta 2 for GoPro’s new Fluid Pro AI gimbal, adds Light Mod 2.

Leading the new accessory charge is the new GoPro Wireless Mic System, which should compete directly with the DJI Mic Mini as a compact, professional audio setup that delivers crystal-clear 24-bit/48kHz audio and Dynamic Noise Reduction. Like the Mic Mini, it’s an ultra-small 10g magnetic transmitter that clips right to your clothes and features adjustable gain, along with a Safety Track mode that records a backup track at -6dB to ensure balanced sound.

You’ll get 6.5 hours of runtime per mic, a charging case offering two additional full charges, and up to 150 meters of wireless range.

GoPro MISSION 1 Series | Image: GoPro

Pair the GoPro mic with the redesigned Media Mod, which features a built-in multi-pattern mic with eight pickup patterns to match the FOV of your video. It packs its own quick-release mounting system and three 3.5mm ports: an external mic port, a line-in for timecode sync, and a headset port for live audio level monitoring. It also includes a micro-HDMI port for up to 4K60 video output to external monitors and recorders.

On the power front, the new 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers over 5 hours of recording at 1080p30 or over 3 hours at 4K30. It’s backward compatible with the HERO13 Black, and the new Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2 lets you fast-charge two batteries at once while checking battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged.

GoPro MISSION 1 Series | Image: GoPro

Those who shoot professionally might opt for the new Volta 2 powered battery grip, which packs a built-in 5800mAh battery, integrated camera controls, and 1/4-20 mounting for up to 9 hours of 4K30 recording. You can easily pair that with the Light Mod 2, which adds a compact 200-lumen LED with an optimised diffuser design, a 33% increase in battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes.

Finally, a must-have in our books is the M-Series ND Filters 4-pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64). The camera automatically detects which filter you’re using and instantly adjusts the shutter speed for perfect cinematic motion blur, while still allowing you to retain full manual control. The Vertical Mount Adapter provides three convenient options with built-in mounting fingers, 1/4-20 threads, and Magnetic Latch Mount compatibility for social media-friendly capture. Lastly, the Protective Housing takes MISSION 1’s native 20m (66ft) waterproofing down to a massive 196ft (60m) for deep dives.

GoPro MISSION 1 Series | Image: GoPro

If you’re ready to make the jump back to GoPro, the MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO, and the MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition will be available for preorder beginning May 21st 2026. Global on-shelf availability for these core models starts a week later, on May 28th 2026.

Those cinema camera lovers holding out for the MISSION 1 PRO ILS, or vloggers waiting on the beefed-up Creator and Ultimate Creator Editions, you will have to hold tight until Q3 2026. The massive new suite of MISSION 1 Series accessories will also be rolling out on a staggered basis between May 2026 and Q3 2026.

Will it finally replace my DJI Action cameras as my daily driver? The spec sheet and that massive 1-inch sensor certainly make a compelling case, but I’ll hold my final verdict until I can put the MISSION 1 through its paces in the real world. Stay tuned for the full review.

GoPro MISSION 1 Pro Example Photo Gallery