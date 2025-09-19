Home/Tech
First iphone 17 customers in sydney 7
TECH

First Apple iPhone 17 Customers Line Up in Sydney

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

8 a.m. on George Street, Sydney. The first new iPhone 17 customers line up to get their hands on the latest and greatest products before anyone else in the country.

Speaking to customers in line at the launch, we discovered that the first people had been up since 3 a.m. Still, despite the popularity of these new products, it’s good to hear that you don’t have to camp out from midnight to get your hands on these iPhones like you did many years ago. We attend the launch every year, and the most interesting thing is finding out what devices the first customers choose to purchase.

The first three products purchased at the launch were an iPhone 17 in Mist Blue, an iPhone 17 Pro Max in Silver, and an Apple Watch Series 11.

The man in the blue hoodie (who said he’d been up since 5 a.m.) purchased a new iPhone 17 in Mist Blue.

It’s an interesting choice because while most die-hard Apple fans usually go for a Pro model, many tech nerds (including ourselves) have earmarked the standard iPhone as one of the best value-for-money models in years. The customer echoed this when asked about what product he chose.

He said the iPhone 17 had “Basically every Pro feature you want, without having to pay for a Pro.”

First iphone 17 customers in sydney 9
Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
First iphone 17 customers in sydney 8
Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
First iphone 17 customers in sydney 3
Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
First iphone 17 customers in sydney 6
Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

While it’s unclear if the brand selects who the first three customers are, the other two customers chose different products, including a Silver iPhone 17 Pro Max and an Apple Watch Series 11. Interestingly, none of the first three customers chose an iPhone Air, the most talked about model in the line-up.

By the time we left the store at 8:45 a.m., the line had grown to a few hundred people.

The new iPhone Air (AUD$1,799), iPhone 17 (from AUD$1,399), iPhone 17 Pro (from AUD$1,999), and iPhone 17 Pro Max (from AUD$2,199) are available in-store from today, Friday, September 19th, 2025. They’ve been released alongside many new Apple products, including the new AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11.

Shop iPhone 17
Shop iPhone 17 Pro
Shop iPhone Air
First iphone 17 customers in sydney 2
Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

TAG Heuer Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring | Image: TAG Heuer
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Unveils Watchmaking ‘Breakthrough’ 10 Years in the Making

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time Australasian Limited Edition 'The Conte' | Image: Seiko Australia
WATCHES

Seiko’s New Sub-$1,000 Timepiece is a Negroni For Your Wrist

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 1518 | Image: Phillips Auctions
WATCHES

The First Stainless-Steel Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph is Headed to Auction

Marlin® jet quartz chronograph 40mm stainless steel bracelet watch white
WATCHES

The $500 Timex Marlin Jet Chronograph “Panda” That Has Tudor Owners’ Attention

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

2026 bmw ix3 neue klasse front end on road
CARS

2026 BMW iX3 “Neue Klasse” Revealed as the Future of BMW

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Teaser | Image: Entertainment Weekly
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘The Witcher’ Season 4: Release Date, Teaser, Cast, and More

Eqs53 amg
CARS

10 Slowest-Selling Cars in Australia for 2025 Revealed

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Hideo Kojima | Source: Sony Australia, Photo by Hiromichi Uchida (The Voice)
GAMING

INTERVIEW: For Hideo Kojima, Creativity is ‘Like a Disease’

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

'Hollow Knight Silksong'
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—13 September, 2025

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Medium length faux hawk hairstyle | Image: No 1 Barbers Newport
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

10 Faux Hawk Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men

Porsche cayenne wireless charging 3
CARS

Porsche’s Game-Changing Wireless EV Charging Technology Revealed

Shirtless Jason Statham with only a towel wrapped around his hips
HEALTH & FITNESS

Jason Statham’s Diet and Workout Plan