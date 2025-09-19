First Apple iPhone 17 Customers Line Up in Sydney

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 19 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

8 a.m. on George Street, Sydney. The first new iPhone 17 customers line up to get their hands on the latest and greatest products before anyone else in the country.

Speaking to customers in line at the launch, we discovered that the first people had been up since 3 a.m. Still, despite the popularity of these new products, it’s good to hear that you don’t have to camp out from midnight to get your hands on these iPhones like you did many years ago. We attend the launch every year, and the most interesting thing is finding out what devices the first customers choose to purchase.

The first three products purchased at the launch were an iPhone 17 in Mist Blue, an iPhone 17 Pro Max in Silver, and an Apple Watch Series 11.

The man in the blue hoodie (who said he’d been up since 5 a.m.) purchased a new iPhone 17 in Mist Blue.

It’s an interesting choice because while most die-hard Apple fans usually go for a Pro model, many tech nerds (including ourselves) have earmarked the standard iPhone as one of the best value-for-money models in years. The customer echoed this when asked about what product he chose.

He said the iPhone 17 had “Basically every Pro feature you want, without having to pay for a Pro.”

Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

While it’s unclear if the brand selects who the first three customers are, the other two customers chose different products, including a Silver iPhone 17 Pro Max and an Apple Watch Series 11. Interestingly, none of the first three customers chose an iPhone Air, the most talked about model in the line-up.

By the time we left the store at 8:45 a.m., the line had grown to a few hundred people.

The new iPhone Air (AUD$1,799), iPhone 17 (from AUD$1,399), iPhone 17 Pro (from AUD$1,999), and iPhone 17 Pro Max (from AUD$2,199) are available in-store from today, Friday, September 19th, 2025. They’ve been released alongside many new Apple products, including the new AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11.