‘Michael’ Offers A Highly Sanitised, Incredibly Entertaining Look at the King of Pop

By Chad Kennerk - Review Updated: 24 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A crowd-pleasing ode to the King of Pop, Michael understands exactly what its audience came for and delivers with style. Less of a traditional biopic and more of a feature-length concert experience with narrative dashes thrown in, the story spans the early days of The Jackson 5 to the electric heights of Michael’s Bad world tour in 1988, showcasing his boundary-breaking approach to music and performance.

Michael may not be an extensive portrait, but it’s a highly entertaining one. And that’s very much by design. Michael is produced by Graham King, whose Bohemian Rhapsody holds the record for the highest-grossing music biopic of all time (a record Michael could easily eclipse).

Most importantly, the film was shaped by the firm hand of the Jackson estate, which gives Jackson’s legacy the sparkling white-glove treatment by sidestepping controversy and positioning Jackson as a lonely, near-mythic creative force.

It’s the kind of movie that critics blast and audiences love. And while it does go a long way towards sanctifying its subject, most people walking into a Michael Jackson movie aren’t looking for a warts-and-all exposé; they just want to be entertained by the man, the myth and his music.

A Complicated Film About A Complicated Man

Behind the scenes, the film’s journey to theatres was a rocky one. Early drafts included a third act reportedly centred on abuse allegations and a courtroom trial. A major memory lapse overlooked a prior settlement that prohibited any depiction or mention of that particular case, forcing extensive reshoots and a reported $15 million pivot coughed up by the estate.

The result is a film that cuts off in 1988 in a moment of triumph. Closing on the high of the ‘Bad’ era leaves audiences on their feet, immersed in Michael’s magic.

With the courtroom on the cutting room floor, director Antoine Fuqua brings an arguably more effective celebration of Michael Jackson to the screen, preserving the icon and reviving him as a phenomenon rather than a headline.

A Version Of Michael We Can All Love

Much of that success rests on the squared-off shoulders of Jaafar Jackson, whose uncanny portrayal of his real-life uncle truly brings the legend back to life. From Michael’s gentle vulnerability to his artistic precision, Jaafar taps into the physicality and magnetism that defined Jackson at his peak.

Without that central turn, the film falls completely flat, but with Jaafar Jackson’s remarkable turn, Michael comes alive. Colman Domingo is a growling presence as Joe Jackson, whose severity helps sketch the origins of Michael’s anxieties and isolation.

Fuqua also highlights the classic Hollywood fantasies that fuelled Michael’s imagination, including a well-deserved nod to Vincent Price, the screen legend who delivered that infamous monologue and laugh for ‘Thriller’.

The film closes on the ambiguous note “His Story Continues” with industry chatter and comments from Lionsgate leadership suggesting this may only be ‘Part One’. If a follow-up materialises (hopefully titled Jackson and not Michael: Part Two), it could open the door to exploring the more complicated chapters avoided here.

Whether audiences would embrace a second act, particularly if it’s another highly sanitised one, is anyone’s guess. For now, Michael is content to let the music do the talking, and in that, Jackson’s legacy remains undeniable.

Four Stars ★★★★

Watch the ‘Michael’ Trailer below

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