Home/Entertainment/Sport
Tony hawk 1
SPORT

Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard Fetches $1.15 Million at Auction

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Tony Hawk’s 1999 “900” board sells for record USD$1.15M
  • Worn skateboard, helmet, sneakers and pads smash auction expectations
  • Hawk rode the board to a legendary X Games victory in 1999
  • Proceeds benefit The Skatepark Project, supporting over 700 global parks
  • Julien’s Auctions cements skateboarding history with culture-defining sale

There are skateboards, and then there’s Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2. The board that famously catapulted the skater into a “900” spin at the San Francisco competition and then gold in the Vert Doubles event has managed record numbers at Julien’s auctions. When the hammer struck at USD$1,152,000, it blew pre-auction estimates ($500,000-$700,000) out of the water. Notably, a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Skatepark Project.

Unlike the most expensive whiskies sold at auction, Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 is well-used. He rode the skateboard to victory on July 27th 1999, during the “Vert Best Trick” competition, but he also won gold in the “Vert Doubles” event alongside Andy Macdonald.

Most recently, Hawk took one last ride on the board at the vert ramp during the 2025 X Games back on June 28th, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Only a few months later, the skateboard would reach Julien’s auctions alongside many memorabilia from the man himself, each with a certificate of authenticity signed by Tony Hawk, matched to each lot. Let’s look at the sale of that recording-breaking Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2, and the matching sneakers and helmet that were also auctioned.

While the event’s highlight was the 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard (Ridden), which fetched USD$1,152,000, it wasn’t the only item auctioned from that event.

Tony Hawk was on hand at the Solano Room at the Loews Hollywood Hotel to witness history when Juliens also auctioned off his 1999 X Games “900” Helmet (Signed and worn), 1999 X Games “900” Sneakers (worn), 1999 X Games “900” Knee Pads (worn), and 1999 X Games “Vert Singles” Skateboard Deck, which went for a “measly” USD$38,400.

Here are the best-performing lots from the auction:

  • 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard (Ridden) – USD$1,152,000
  • 1999 X Games “900” Helmet (Signed and Worn) – USD$115,200
  • 1999 X Games “900” Sneakers (Worn) – USD$64,000
  • 1982 Powell-Peralta Signature Pro Model Skateboard Deck (Ridden) – USD$57,600
  • 1999 X Games “900” Knee Pads (Worn) – USD$57,600
  • 1982 Powell-Peralta Stained Finish “House Fire Survived” Pro Model Deck – USD$51,200
  • 1999 X Games “Vert Singles” Skateboard Deck – USD$38,400

Next to the ridden, worn, and signed items, there was an assortment of clothing and awards, including his 1999 X Games “Vert Singles” Bronze Medal that went well over pre-auction estimates ($4,000 – $6,000) when it hammered at USD$8,960.

Skateboard 900 1
Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard
Skateboard 3
Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard
Skateboard 2
Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard
Knee pads
Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Knee Pads
Helmet
Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Helmet
Shoes
Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Sneakers

Why is Hawk auctioning off so much of his memorabilia? He told Forbes that it was time to move on, and being able to benefit his not-for-profit charity is an essential factor. “Part of the proceeds go to The Skateboard Project, and that is the foundation I started about 22 years ago,” said Hawk. “We help to create public skate parks under certain areas. We help to either fund them or get the resources and the roadmap to getting a park developed in these areas. Honestly, it’s my proudest work. We’ve helped to develop over 700 parks during that time.”

“I have auctioned off a few items just individually to raise money for the skatepark project, but never something so comprehensive,” continued Hawk. “To be honest, I haven’t had anyone privately offer me anything for this stuff. I think a lot of people didn’t realise that I had it.”

While people might not have offered Hawk money for these items privately, the auction house did a great job marketing the lots. The majority of the products featured fetched well above pre-auction estimates.

“This historic result is not just a landing for Julien’s Auctions but for the culture of skateboarding and collecting,” said Martin Nolan, Julien’s Auctions’ co-founder and executive director. “With the 900 Board shattering a world record, we’re truly catching some air – propelled by the passion of bidders and the enduring legacy of this iconic moment in sports history.”

You can view all of them at Juliens via the brand’s website, which is linked below.

View at Juliens
Tony hawk 900 skateboard
Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard | Image: Supplied / Juliens
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

First iphone 17 customers in sydney 7
TECH

First Apple iPhone 17 Customers Line Up in Sydney

Yangwang u9 xtreme 4
CARS

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme Beats Bugatti To Become the World’s Fastest Car

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Apple crossbody strap review 4
TECH

Is Apple’s $99 Crossbody Strap Worth It?

Zeekr 7x review front three quarter
CARS

Is the Zeekr 7X the Tesla Model Y Slayer That Everyone Claims It Is?

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 1518 | Image: Phillips Auctions
WATCHES

The First Stainless-Steel Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph is Headed to Auction

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best kindles
ENTERTAINMENT

3 Best Kindles You Can Buy Today: Portable, Colourful, and Versatile

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

LG Signature OLED T Transparent TV | Image: LG Australia
APPLIANCES & TVS

Would You Pay $75,000 for the ‘World’s First’ Transparent True Wireless 4K OLED TV?

Dji osmo nano 2
TECH

DJI Osmo Nano Review: The 4K60 Micro Action Camera We’ve Been Waiting For?

Best Alcohol Gift Ideas | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

42 Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Thinnest Watches in the World
WATCHES

10 Thinnest Watches in the World

Leonard DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
MOVIES & TV

‘One Battle After Another’ Review: The the Best Film of 2025?

Bacardi's Spiced Rum with Coke | Image: Bacardi
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—20 September, 2025

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Max ravier
ADVICE

The Art of Making Friends as an Adult

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide