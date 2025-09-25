Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard Fetches $1.15 Million at Auction

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 25 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Tony Hawk’s 1999 “900” board sells for record USD$1.15M

Worn skateboard, helmet, sneakers and pads smash auction expectations

Hawk rode the board to a legendary X Games victory in 1999

Proceeds benefit The Skatepark Project, supporting over 700 global parks

Julien’s Auctions cements skateboarding history with culture-defining sale

There are skateboards, and then there’s Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2. The board that famously catapulted the skater into a “900” spin at the San Francisco competition and then gold in the Vert Doubles event has managed record numbers at Julien’s auctions. When the hammer struck at USD$1,152,000, it blew pre-auction estimates ($500,000-$700,000) out of the water. Notably, a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Skatepark Project.

Unlike the most expensive whiskies sold at auction, Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 is well-used. He rode the skateboard to victory on July 27th 1999, during the “Vert Best Trick” competition, but he also won gold in the “Vert Doubles” event alongside Andy Macdonald.

Most recently, Hawk took one last ride on the board at the vert ramp during the 2025 X Games back on June 28th, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Only a few months later, the skateboard would reach Julien’s auctions alongside many memorabilia from the man himself, each with a certificate of authenticity signed by Tony Hawk, matched to each lot. Let’s look at the sale of that recording-breaking Tony Hawk’s 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2, and the matching sneakers and helmet that were also auctioned.

While the event’s highlight was the 1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard (Ridden), which fetched USD$1,152,000, it wasn’t the only item auctioned from that event.

Tony Hawk was on hand at the Solano Room at the Loews Hollywood Hotel to witness history when Juliens also auctioned off his 1999 X Games “900” Helmet (Signed and worn), 1999 X Games “900” Sneakers (worn), 1999 X Games “900” Knee Pads (worn), and 1999 X Games “Vert Singles” Skateboard Deck, which went for a “measly” USD$38,400.

Here are the best-performing lots from the auction:

1999 X Games “900” Falcon 2 Skateboard (Ridden) – USD$1,152,000

– USD$1,152,000 1999 X Games “900” Helmet (Signed and Worn) – USD$115,200

– USD$115,200 1999 X Games “900” Sneakers (Worn) – USD$64,000

– USD$64,000 1982 Powell-Peralta Signature Pro Model Skateboard Deck (Ridden) – USD$57,600

– USD$57,600 1999 X Games “900” Knee Pads (Worn) – USD$57,600

– USD$57,600 1982 Powell-Peralta Stained Finish “House Fire Survived” Pro Model Deck – USD$51,200

– USD$51,200 1999 X Games “Vert Singles” Skateboard Deck – USD$38,400

Next to the ridden, worn, and signed items, there was an assortment of clothing and awards, including his 1999 X Games “Vert Singles” Bronze Medal that went well over pre-auction estimates ($4,000 – $6,000) when it hammered at USD$8,960.

Tony Hawk's 1999 X Games "900" Falcon 2 Skateboard
Tony Hawk's 1999 X Games "900" Knee Pads
Tony Hawk's 1999 X Games "900" Helmet
Tony Hawk's 1999 X Games "900" Sneakers

Why is Hawk auctioning off so much of his memorabilia? He told Forbes that it was time to move on, and being able to benefit his not-for-profit charity is an essential factor. “Part of the proceeds go to The Skateboard Project, and that is the foundation I started about 22 years ago,” said Hawk. “We help to create public skate parks under certain areas. We help to either fund them or get the resources and the roadmap to getting a park developed in these areas. Honestly, it’s my proudest work. We’ve helped to develop over 700 parks during that time.”

“I have auctioned off a few items just individually to raise money for the skatepark project, but never something so comprehensive,” continued Hawk. “To be honest, I haven’t had anyone privately offer me anything for this stuff. I think a lot of people didn’t realise that I had it.”

While people might not have offered Hawk money for these items privately, the auction house did a great job marketing the lots. The majority of the products featured fetched well above pre-auction estimates.

“This historic result is not just a landing for Julien’s Auctions but for the culture of skateboarding and collecting,” said Martin Nolan, Julien’s Auctions’ co-founder and executive director. “With the 900 Board shattering a world record, we’re truly catching some air – propelled by the passion of bidders and the enduring legacy of this iconic moment in sports history.”

You can view all of them at Juliens via the brand’s website, which is linked below.