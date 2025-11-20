SUPPLY Turns the Salomon Upside Down With XT-4 OG ‘Down Under’ Collaboration

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 20 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

We’re a small but impactful sneaker country, with some of the most recognised sneaker retailers on the planet. We’ve established sought-after collaborations over the years that have competed with some of the world’s most recognised sneaker retailers, content creators, and industry figures’ efforts for spots on year-end lists of the best sneakers.

Perth’s Highs and Lows has collaborated with ASICS, producing notable releases such as the Gel-Lyte III “Mortar,” Gel-Lyte V “Medic” and “Physician” Pack, and Gel-Lyte III “Silver Bullet.” Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Up There Store has created some next-level New Balances, including a New Balance 2002R “Backyard Legends” that was an early entrant on everyone’s sneaker of the year lists. Now, it’s Sydney’s SUPPLY store turn, with a SALOMON XT-4 OG ‘SUPPLY’ Down Under collab (SKU: L49117500).

Set to release in-store at Supply in Melbourne, Sydney, and Salomon Sydney (The Galeries) and Melbourne (Emporium) on Friday, 21st November 2025 at 10 am AEDT. Priced at $320 AUD / $360 NZD, they’ll also be available online at Supply and Salomon. However, don’t expect them to last long, so get in quick.

SALOMON XT-4 OG ‘SUPPLY®’ | Image: Supplied

SUPPLY’s goal here was to merge off-road performance with urban exploration. Set in Paris, the sneakers campaign features a ‘Down Under’ campaign following two explorers across Paris and Sydney. They find themselves in each city’s sub-terrain with catacombs, caves, and paths.

The brand has gone so far as to overlay the sneaker’s Sensifit upper with interior imagery of the Paris catacombs. Meanwhile, the inverted Salomon branding gestures Sydney’s colloquial position ‘Down Under’, marking the first time Salomon has inverted its logo on a shoe. The woven tongue label features ‘SUPPLY XT-4’ branding in a custom colour palette of SUPPLY blue, black, and white. ‘SUP-PLY’ replaces Salomon’s reflective ‘LAB’ mark on the toe box.

SALOMON XT-4 OG ‘SUPPLY®’ | Image: Supplied SALOMON XT-4 OG ‘SUPPLY®’ | Image: Supplied SALOMON XT-4 OG ‘SUPPLY®’ | Image: Supplied SALOMON XT-4 OG ‘SUPPLY®’ | Image: Supplied

These changes are all made to an otherwise unchanged XT4 OG, and that means you still get the comfort you expect, with the Quicklace one-pull system for quick entry and exit into the shoe, Sensifit construction that hugs the foot, and full-length Agile Chassis Skeleton.

The Salomon hype peaked with Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance two years ago, but it hasn’t slowed down. This latest release from SUPPLY marks the next phase in the brand’s expansion into collaborations, featuring Palace, Comme des Garçons, and their ongoing work with MM6 Maison Margiela. Expect to see plenty from the outdoors brand moving forward, but for now, this SUPPLY collab is undoubtedly one to get your hands on.

It’s set to release on Friday, 21st November 2025 at 10 am AEDT in-store at Supply Store Sydney & Melbourne, Salomon Sydney (The Galeries), Salomon Melbourne (Emporium), and online at Supply and Salomon, linked below. and www.salomon.com.au.