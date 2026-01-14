Home/Auto/Cars
2026 kia ev6 gt front three quarter close up
CARS

2026 Kia EV6 Price and Updates Revealed for Australia

Ben McKimm
  • Kia fast-tracks the 2026 EV6 facelift following an 80% sales slump.
  • Prices remain steady, starting at $72,660 (+AUD$70) for the entry-level Air RWD.
  • Larger 84kWh battery increases driving range up to 582km WLTP.
  • New tech includes wireless smartphone integration and fingerprint recognition on higher trims.
  • The flagship GT receives a significant power boost and retuned suspension.

So much has changed since Kia unveiled its all-electric EV6 model Downunder back in February 2022. Chinese brands now dominate the EV market with cut-price alternatives, while luxury brands have backtracked on their electrified plans. Korean brands like Kia have held firm, offering premium alternatives to Tesla, but they’ve had to adapt to an ever-competitive and challenging new car market, making it difficult.

Kia EV6 sales declined 80.5% in 2025, with 348 vehicles sold, a significant decrease from the 1,785 cars sold in the previous year. However, instead of patching its wounds and moving on, the brand has fast-tracked its face-lifted 2026 model to our shores, due to hit dealer showrooms imminently.

It arrives without a price increase, and that’s welcome news to those in the market for the brand’s mid-size electric SUV. Still, it doesn’t come cheap at AUD$72,660 before on-road costs for the entry-level Air RWD model, and that will likely price it out of the market for many buyers, who would simply opt for a Chinese-made alternative from the likes of BYD, Geely, or one of the other seemingly endless list of manufacturers that have arrived on our shores in the last 12 months.

2026 kia ev6 gt rear three quarter close up
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia

Price

The updated 2026 Kia EV6 will arrive in four model grades from launch, including:

  • Kia EV6 Air RWD (from AUD$72,660 before on-road costs)
  • Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD (from AUD$79,660 before on-road costs)
  • Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD (from AUD$87,660 before on-road costs)
  • Kia EV6 GT AWD (from AUD$99,660 before on-road costs)

To put this pricing in perspective, the entry-level Kia EV6 Air is only a few hundred dollars cheaper than the flagship Zeekr 7X Performance AWD model (from AUD$72,900 before on-road costs) and is almost $4,000 more expensive than the class-leading Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (from AUD$68,900 before on-road costs). That’s an issue for the South Korean-made vehicle, despite its comprehensive list of upgrades, which we’re about to review.

2026 kia ev6 steering wheel 2
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia

Specs

While Kia hasn’t revealed the full list of Australian specification updates for the new EV6 just yet, we do know that it will come with a larger 84kWh high-voltage battery pack (up from 77.4kWh), and that brings more range and performance.

Specifically, the entry-level Air RWD model offers a WLTP range of up to 582 km. This number is significantly higher than the 466 kilometres (WLTP) offered by the entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD, but is slightly less than the 600 kilometres (WLTP) offered by the similarly priced Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD. It’s also less than the Zeekr 7X Long Range RWD, which boasts a significantly higher range of 615 km (WLTP). Still, it at least makes the Kia EV6 competitive in this space, improving range over the previous model by 60 km.

Tech-wise, the standard dual 12.3-inch display returns in an updated guise. It integrates the instrument cluster and centre screen, and now employs ccNc software, bringing enhanced graphics and the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto standard across the range. Fingerprint Recognition functionality is now available on GT-Line and GT trims, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates have also arrived, allowing owners to update and wirelessly control vehicle functions from their smartphones.

2026 kia ev6 dashboard interior front seats
2026 kia ev6 rear seat
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia
2026 kia ev6 steering wheel
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia
2026 kia ev6 centre console
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia
2026 kia ev6 app connection
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia
2026 kia ev6 dashboard
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia

The brand has yet to confirm specific power outputs, but overseas markets see no change for the entry-level EV6 Air, GT-Line RWD (168 kW and 350 Nm of torque), or GT-Line AWD (239kW and 605 Nm of torque). However, the flagship Kia EV6 GT does receive a power bump to a substantial 478kW and 770Nm with boost enabled. This enables a 0-100km/h time of less than 3.5 seconds, but this has also yet to be confirmed for our local market.

Most importantly, Kia Australia has retuned both suspension and steering for the GT variant. This takes advantage of the hardware changes that received further dynamic attention globally, with stiffer rear sway bars and softer front springs.

Every drive mode has been improved in terms of ride and handling dynamics, with increased natural feel and grip levels, according to the brand. The retune of the MDPS map has improved steering feedback with a natural feel, as well as enhanced cornering accuracy and effort build-up. This isn’t limited to smooth tarmac, but also rough roads, where driving limit confidence has been furthered.

The updated 2026 Kia EV6 will land in Australian showrooms imminently, priced from AUD$72,660 before on-road costs for the entry-level Air RWD model and up to AUD$99,660 before on-road costs for the flagship GT AWD model. More information can be found at the brand’s website, linked below.

Kia ev6 front end
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia
2026 kia ev6 front end close up
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia
2026 kia ev6 gt rear end close up
2026 Kia EV6 | Image: Supplied / Kia

