Great Scott! Casio Just Revived its ‘Back to the Future’ Watch

Casio America, Inc. has announced a limited-edition Back to the Future calculator watch, the CA500WEBF-1A, in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary.

Based on the CA-500, Casio's popular calculator model, the special edition features different colours around the buttons to evoke the time circuits of the DeLorean time machine.

The case back is also engraved with the flux capacitor, with the Back to the Future logo printed on the band buckle.

The Casio CA500WEBF-1A will be available from October and is priced at €119.

There are plenty of retro-themed watches that take us back in time, but none quite like Casio’s latest. Released on the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, this one simply oozes with clever detail. Not only does it bring back the original calculator watch, as worn by Marty McFly in the blockbuster film, but it layers in a DeLorean motif. The price is right and so is the design, which isn’t to mention the lasting cultural allure of both the watchmaker and the film. As it turns out, some things are timeless after all.

It Was 40 Years Ago…

Released in 1985, Back to the Future was one of those movies that nailed the zeitgeist from the moment it landed. It opened in early summer and went on to become the year’s highest-grossing release, spawning multiple sequels and a franchise legacy that lives on to this day.

We’re going to assume you know the story by heart, but here’s a very quick refresher: teen Marty McFly hops in a DeLorean and travels back to the year 1955, where he almost erases his own existence after becoming the object of his mother’s affection. That about sums it up, right?

Casio Vintage Celebrates an Enduring Hollywood Classic

The only way to experience Back to the Future is to catch it for yourself, naturally. From Michael J. Fox’s star-making performance to the subversive plot points to the onslaught of memorable characters and quotes, it’s truly a film for the ages. And who better than Casio Vintage to celebrate its 40th anniversary? After all, Marty McFly is wearing an iconic Casio Calculator watch right there on the original movie poster.

When crafting their latest model, Casio Vintage drew direct inspiration from Doc Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean. In the film, the eccentric scientist radically modified the sleek sports car with a digital keypad and the all-important (but also completely made-up) flux capacitor. The anniversary watch runs with this very theme, combining its calculator function with DeLorean-based details such as the digital keypad and even a license plate. The motif continues around to the caseback, where one will find an illustration of the flux capacitor design.

A Match Made in Retro Heaven

One might call Casio and Back to the Future a perfect pairing. Both entities share a backstory in the direct sense, but they also embody the lasting power of the 1980s. Just as the Casio calculator watch is still in production after four decades, new generations are likewise discovering the iconic film franchise. With the new CA-500WEBF digital watch, everything comes full circle in seamless fashion. As icing on the cake, the watch is even presented in special videotape-style packaging. What’s there not to love?!

Casio CA500WEBF-1A ‘Back to the Future’ Technical Specifications

Brand : Casio

: Casio Model : Calculator Watch

: Calculator Watch Reference : Ref. CA500WEBF-1A

: Ref. CA500WEBF-1A Diameter : 43.2mm

: 43.2mm Thickness : 8.2mm

: 8.2mm Case Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Price: €119

