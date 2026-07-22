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Dwayne Johnson raises a toast with a bottle of Teremana Anejo tequila at the Destileria Teremana de Agave barrel room
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3 Teremana Tequila Expressions to Know, from Blanco to Anejo

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - Sponsored

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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If you like your agave spirits made the slow way, Teremana Tequila is worth a proper look. It is a small batch tequila crafted in a small Mexican town among the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highland mountains, where the jimadores harvest fully mature, naturally sweet agave before it is slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills.

The name says a lot about the intent. Teremana combines ‘TERE’, from the Latin ‘terra’ meaning earth, with ‘MANA’, the Polynesian word for spirit, giving you the Spirit of the Earth. Founded by Dwayne Johnson and made at Destileria Teremana de Agave, the range spans three expressions, and you can meet all of them here. If you already keep a shelf of agave, it slots in neatly next to the picks in our roundup of the 7 best aged tequilas every whisky fan needs to try.

Explore the Teremana Tequila Range Here

At a Glance

  • A clean, unaged starting point for the range: Blanco
  • Those after a rested Teremana expression: Reposado
  • Agave fans who lean toward aged spirits: Anejo
Bottle of Teremana Blanco small batch tequila on a white background
Teremana Blanco | Image: Teremana

1. Teremana Blanco

Teremana Blanco is the entry into the range, distilled in handmade copper pot stills from fully mature, naturally sweet agave grown in the Jalisco Highlands. It is the expression that shows off the small batch, brick oven process at its most direct.

You can find out where to pick it up and see the full range here.

  • Distillery: Destileria Teremana de Agave
  • Region: Jalisco Highlands, Mexico
  • Agave: Fully mature, naturally sweet agave
  • Roasting: Slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens
  • Distillation: Handmade copper pot stills
See Where to Find Teremana Blanco
Bottle of Teremana Reposado small batch tequila on a white background
Teremana Reposado | Image: Teremana

2. Teremana Reposado

Teremana Reposado is the second of the three expressions, made through the same small batch process at Destileria Teremana de Agave in the Jalisco Highlands, from slow roasted agave distilled in handmade copper pot stills.

Check availability and browse the wider Teremana line here.

  • Distillery: Destileria Teremana de Agave
  • Region: Jalisco Highlands, Mexico
  • Agave: Fully mature, naturally sweet agave
  • Roasting: Slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens
  • Distillation: Handmade copper pot stills
See Where to Find Teremana Reposado
Bottle of Teremana Anejo small batch tequila on a white background
Teremana Anejo | Image: Teremana

3. Teremana Anejo

Teremana Anejo rounds out the range, sharing the same Jalisco Highlands origins, brick oven roasting and copper pot still distillation as its stablemates. It is the pick for anyone who tends toward aged agave.

Find out where to buy it and explore the full Teremana range here.

  • Distillery: Destileria Teremana de Agave
  • Region: Jalisco Highlands, Mexico
  • Agave: Fully mature, naturally sweet agave
  • Roasting: Slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens
  • Distillation: Handmade copper pot stills
See Where to Find Teremana Anejo
Teremana Blanco, Reposado and Anejo bottles lined up on a barrel in the Jalisco Highlands agave fields
Teremana Blanco, Reposado and Anejo in the Jalisco Highlands | Image: Teremana

How the Teremana Tequila Range Is Made

Every bottle in the Teremana line starts the same way, in the Jalisco Highlands at Destileria Teremana de Agave. The process is deliberate: jimadores harvest fully mature, naturally sweet agave, the agave is slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens, and the spirit is distilled in handmade copper pot stills to create a bright, flavourful tequila that honours the land it comes from.

Handmade copper pot still used to distill Teremana Tequila at Destileria Teremana de Agave
The handmade copper pot still at Destileria Teremana de Agave | Image: Teremana

From there the range splits into three expressions, Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. If aged agave is your thing, it sits comfortably alongside the bottles our team keeps reaching for, including a few in our staff favourites.

Hands holding soil from the Jalisco Highlands where Teremana agave is grown
Jalisco Highlands soil, home to the agave behind every Teremana bottle | Image: Teremana

FAQs

What is Teremana Tequila?

Teremana is a small batch tequila crafted in a small Mexican town in the Jalisco Highland mountains, made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave that is slow roasted in traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills.

Where is Teremana made?

It is produced at Destileria Teremana de Agave in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico.

What does the name Teremana mean?

The name combines 'TERE', from the Latin 'terra' meaning earth, with 'MANA', the Polynesian word for spirit, giving the meaning Spirit of the Earth.

Who founded Teremana?

Teremana was founded by Dwayne Johnson.

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

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