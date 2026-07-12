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The Simpsons | Image: IMDb
MOVIES & TV

Is ‘The Simpsons’ Good Again? How The Show Went From ‘Zombie’ to ‘Renaissance’

Dean Blake
By Dean Blake - Entertainment

Updated:

Readtime: 8 min

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  • Fans and critics say that The Simpsons declined in quality from Season 8.
  • The show’s 30th season has the long-running TV classic’s lowest IMDb score.
  • Now fans and critics are arguing that there’s been a resurgence in quality through recent seasons.
  • This ‘renaissance’ has been attributed, in part, to primary showrunner Matt Selman.

If you’re anything like me, you remember a time when The Simpsons was the biggest thing on television. In my formative years, The Simpsons was my favourite TV show, and I’d spend hours watching (and rewatching) the series almost every weekend. It ruled my pre-internet childhood.

Even as a kid, though, I could tell that there were two eras of the show. There were the older episodes, where Homer was a dim-witted but loving father struggling to support his family, Bart was a naughty but well-meaning kid unable to fit in, etc. These episodes regularly explored what it meant to be part of a dysfunctional family.

Then there are the newer episodes, where Homer seems happy to recklessly put his family in danger, Bart is whatever he’s needed to be for a joke to land, and individual episodes are about anything and everything. 

I’d never thought too deeply about this divide, but I’ve come to learn that these two eras of the show actually have names: ‘The Golden Age’ and ‘Zombie Simpsons’. The latter is epitomised by characters on the show being reduced to brainless, cheap knock-off versions of themselves for easy gags.

In recent years, however, there’ve been murmurs that a new age may be upon us. A renaissance in which the series’ long-dormant heart has begun to show signs of new life. 

The Simpsons family gathered in their living room, with bright yellow skin and wide eyes, smiling at the viewer.
The Simpsons | Image: 20th Television Animation

When Was The Golden Age Of ‘The Simpsons’?

Starting out as an animated short on sketch comedy show The Tracey Ullman Show, The Simpsons made the jump to 30-minute episodes in 1989. While its first season struggles a bit out of the gate, the family at the heart of it arrived fully formed. 

Homer’s a buffoon, but is doing his best to keep a roof over his family’s heads by working a thankless job he dislikes. Marge has unrealised dreams and potential, but stays by Homer’s side because she can see the sweet, loving father underneath. Bart’s a quick-witted kid who can’t help but find himself on the wrong side of authority, while Lisa’s a model student (though rigid and overly optimistic). The family is rounded out by baby Maggie and Homer’s father Abe, a World War II-vet who can’t quite keep up in the new, fast-paced world. 

The Simpsons were a satirical reflection of what contemporary families actually looked like in the early ’90s. The solid and incisive writing in the show’s first eight seasons put it on the map. In its heyday, The Simpsons went deep into the lives of Springfield residents while also offering biting critiques of ’90s society and culture.

Treehouse of Horror 3, Season 4| Image: IMDb
‘Treehouse of Horror 3’ | Image: IMDb/20th Television

When Was The “Downfall” Of ‘The Simpsons’?

And then something changed. Season eight is where many fans began to notice a drastic change of tone. Rather than focusing on relatable tales, or satirising other popular media around it, The Simpsons began adding in more outlandish plots. A good example? That one episode where David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson appeared as The X-Files’ Mulder and Scully, seeking out a glowing alien-like Mr. Burns.

The Simpsons’ cast of characters became malleable; anything could be changed about them to make sense for an episode, but those changes were temporary enough that Springfield life could continue as it always had. Season nine’s ‘The Principal and the Pauper’ is perhaps the most glaring example of this, with Principal Skinner being exposed as an imposter who has lied to the entire town for 20-odd years, only for the episode to end with everything reverting to the status quo.

The show pretty quickly lost its heart. This approach allowed writers to take the characters in wacky new directions, but it also meant they were no longer relatable. Celebrities stopped voicing interesting characters that made sense (like Danny DeVito voicing Homer’s brother Herb) and instead voiced themselves in one-off instances where they’re only in Springfield for a moment. Reviews of these later seasons reflects this, with the series hitting a slump with Season 30 getting the lowest average review score.

The Tipping Point, Season 35 | Image: IMDb
‘The Tipping Point’, Season 35 | Image: IMDb/20th Television Animation

So, Is ‘The Simpsons’ Actually Good Again?

And then something changed, again.

Around season 33 (2021), long-time writer Matt Selman became the series’ primary showrunner, and slowly but surely, the writing team’s approach changed. Instead of writing episodes designed to deliver rapid-fire jokes to keep its social-media-addicted audience engaged, Selman gave writers the freedom to explore new approaches, new narratives, and to feel comfortable pitching really ‘out there’ ideas.

As a result, the show started taking risks again. Not every episode of these newer seasons are incredible but there have been enough standouts for the audience to notice. In fact, the series’ latest season (37) currently has the highest average review score of any season released in the past 15 years. 

Does that mean The Simpsons is good again? Well, whether you find the show funny is up to you, but it is more creative than it has been in years, and is undoubtedly a more interesting show than it has been for most of my adult life. 

A Serious Flanders, Season 33 | Image: IMDb
‘A Serious Flanders’, Season 33 | Image: IMDb/20th Television Animation

8 Best New Episodes Of ‘The Simpsons’ To Watch

‘A Serious Flanders’, S33 E6 & 7

A two-part parody of prestige television that exists outside of the series’ continuity, ‘A Serious Flanders’ puts Springfield’s perennially pious neighbour, Ned Flanders, in increasingly immoral situations after he finds himself targeted by a deadly debt collector. And, after Homer is kidnapped in Ned’s place, he’ll need to decide what he is capable of doing in order to save his fellow man.

Watch ‘A Serious Flanders’ on Disney+
Pixelated and Afraid, Season 33 | Image: IMDb
‘Pixelated and Afraid’, Season 33 | Image: IMDb/20th Television Animation

‘Pixelated and Afraid’, S33 E12 

Homer and Marge go on a romantic getaway to attempt to bring a bit of spice back into their marriage, but after crashing their car deep in the wilderness the pair find themselves trapped alone, naked, and afraid in the deep woods. And, to make matters worse, a deadly wolverine is stalking them.

Watch ‘Pixelated and Afraid’ on Disney+
Lisa the Boy Scout, Season 34 | Image: IMDb
‘Lisa the Boy Scout’, Season 34 | Image: IMDb/20th Television Animation

‘Lisa the Boy Scout’, S34 E3

During a regularly scheduled episode of The Simpsons, an ‘anonymous’-like hacker group takes control and begins broadcasting controversial scenes cut from previous episodes in an attempt to shock the audience, such as Lenny having been a figment of Carl’s imagination, and Martin Prince actually being an adult working undercover at Springfield elementary. It gets wild.

Watch ‘Lisa the Boy Scout’ on Disney+
Carl Carlson Rides Again, Season 34 | Image: IMDb
‘Carl Carlson Rides Again’, Season 34 | Image: IMDb/20th Television Animation

‘Carl Carlson Rides Again’, S34 E14

Speaking of Carl, how much do you really know about him? Well, he doesn’t know much about himself, as it turns out, and this episode details his quest to learn more about his family’s history in an effort to better understand who he is.

Watch ‘Carl Carlson Rides Again’ on Disney+
Bartless, Season 34 | Image: IMDb
‘Bartless’, Season 34 | Image: IMDb

‘Bartless’, S34 E15

After questioning whether they actually ‘like’ their son, Homer and Marge wake up in a world without Bart – and get to see what Springfield would be without El Barto on the loose. Despite all the difficulties he causes, it turns out the Simpsons’ lives would be pretty different without the spikey-haired devil we all love.

Watch ‘Bartless’ on Disney+

‘The Simpsons’ Top 10 Rated Episodes

Episode NameSeasonIMDb Rating
1. Homer’s EnemySeason 8, Episode 239.3
2. You Only Move TwiceSeason 8, Episode 29.2
3. Cape FeareSeason 5, Episode 29.2
4. Treehouse of Horror VSeason 6, Episode 69.2
5. Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part OneSeason 6, Episode 259.2
6. Marge vs. the MonorailSeason 4, Episode 129.1
7. The Springfield FilesSeason 8, Episode 109.1
8. Last Exit to SpringfieldSeason 4, Episode 179.0
9. The City of New York vs. Homer SimpsonSeason 9, Episode 19.0
10. Homer BadmanSeason 6, Episode 99.0
Scroll horizontally to view full table

‘The Simpsons’ Seasons’ Average IMDb Score

The Simpsons SeasonAverage IMDb Score
Season 17.7
Season 28
Season 38.1
Season 48.2
Season 58.3
Season 68.4
Season 78.4
Season 88.2
Season 97.8
Season 107.5
Season 117.3
Season 127.3
Season 137
Season 147
Season 157
Season 166.9
Season 176.8
Season 186.9
Season 196.8
Season 206.8
Season 216.7
Season 226.7
Season 236.7
Season 246.7
Season 256.7
Season 266.5
Season 276.6
Season 286.4
Season 296.6
Season 306.2
Season 316.5
Season 326.5
Season 336.6
Season 346.5
Season 356.6
Season 366.6
Season 376.8
Scroll horizontally to view full table

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Dean Blake

Journalist - Tech, Entertainment & Features

Dean Blake

Dean Blake is a freelance writer focusing on the consumer technology and entertainment spaces. He formerly served as Man of Many's Technology, Entertainment and Features journalist.

Dean has vast experience working across online and print journalism, and has played more video ...

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