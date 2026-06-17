Lost Lantern’s Historic ‘United States of Bourbon’ Blends Whiskey From All 50 States

By Rob Stott - News Updated: 17 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Independent bottler Lost Lantern has blended straight bourbons from all 50 US states into a single collection to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery acts as the blend’s anchor component, making up just 14.4 per cent of the total liquid to ensure no single state dominates.

The limited-edition drop is split into three ultra-rare expressions: 100 Proof, Cask Strength, and a historically curated 1776 Edition.

Blending whiskey barrels is commonplace in Scotland, but far less common in the United States – until now. That’s thanks to Vermont-based independent bottler Lost Lantern, who are taking on a mammoth project to celebrate the United States’ semi-quincentennial marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was first published. They’re blending together bourbons from all 50 US states into a single, first-ever collection.

Lost Lantern’s United States of Bourbon project is a massive undertaking, that has taken several years to pull together, but the final result is as a snapshot of America’s whiskey industry, from Alaska to Hawaii, and New York to California.

Co-founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski first floated the idea back in 2021, and have spent the last several years personally vetting distilleries across the United States, in search of the perfect blend of bourbons. It was an exhaustive process:

“We taste until we’re absolutely confident and in agreement that our selection represents the very best of what American whiskey can offer,” they said. “Both of us have to emphatically agree to every cask. If one of us disagrees, which does happen, we have to pass.”

Image: Lost Lantern

Related: 7 Best New Whiskies of 2026

The anchor component for the blend comes from the Cedar Ridge distillery in Iowa, accounting for 14.4% of the blend, with the other 49 states making up the rest, meaning no single state dominates the collection. That means you’re getting a complex mix of flavours from across the continent, with whiskies distilled in salty coastal air blending with rich, grain-to-glass drops from the Great Plains, and a bourbon distilled in Alaska’s pure Arctic waters.

“We taste all whiskies semi-blind: we know what distillery a sample came from, but not which cask is which (usually the mix will include a range of age statements, finishes, and styles). We start with a few screening flights to narrow down our choices, then taste the finalists over and over again, in different orders and at different times of the day. We taste in silence or separately, and only reveal our preferences after we’ve both completed the flight.”

The result is three incredibly rare bottles – the 100 proof, cask strength, and the 1776 edition – each with their own distinct character.

United States of Bourbon 1776 Edition

This one-time-only blend skips the 50-state matrix to focus on whiskies from just the first 13 states, resulting in a deeper, more mature blend of older heritage-state liquids.

United States of Bourbon 1776 Edition Key Details

Price: USD $199.99 (AUD $285)

USD $199.99 (AUD $285) ABV: 60.7%

60.7% Batch: Special Edition 250th Anniversary

Special Edition 250th Anniversary Age: 4 year age statement; components range from 4 to 8 years old

4 year age statement; components range from 4 to 8 years old Proof: 121.4

121.4 Quantity produced: 1,776 bottles

1,776 bottles Format: 750mL

750mL Details: Non-chill filtered; no colour added

Tasting notes: Warm, complex, and spicy on the nose, with orange zest, dark chocolate, and walnut notes. The palate bursts with fruit and spice, with hints of fresh-baked bread and notes of leather leading into a very long, spicy finish. Deep and complex.

Image: Lost Lantern

United States of Bourbon Cask Strength

A cask-strength version of the 100 proof, blended in Vermont and bottled at its natural proof. This is the blend in its purest, most powerful form, delivering a viscous mouthfeel and concentrated wood spice that handles a drop of water beautifully.

United States of Bourbon Cask Strength Key Details

Price: USD $99.99 (AUD $145)

USD $99.99 (AUD $145) ABV: 61.5%

61.5% Batch: 1

Age: 2 year age statement; components range from 2 to 10 years old

2 year age statement; components range from 2 to 10 years old Proof: 122.9

122.9 Quantity produced: 3,300 bottles

3,300 bottles Format: 750mL

750mL Details: Non-chill filtered; no colour added

Tasting notes: Rich wood spice and vanilla on the nose, with hints of nutmeg and clove. Rich depth with a lot of complexity. On the palate, oak, spice, and fruit intermingle into a deep and balanced whole, with notes of black raspberry, dark chocolate, and leather. A bright and powerful whiskey.

Image: Lost Lantern

United States of Bourbon 100 Proof

By bringing the identical 50-state blend down to a more approachable 100 proof, the intense heat of the cask strength steps aside to let the brighter fruit notes – like dark chocolate and orange zest – really open up on the palate.

United States of Bourbon 100 Proof Key Details

Price: USD $79.99 (AUD $115)

USD $79.99 (AUD $115) ABV: 50%

50% Batch: 1

1 Age: 2 year age statement; components range from 2 to 10 years old

2 year age statement; components range from 2 to 10 years old Proof: 100

100 Quantity produced: 6,780 bottles

6,780 bottles Format: 750mL

750mL Details: Non-chill filtered; no colour added

Tasting notes: Warm vanilla and balanced wood spice on the nose, with hints of nutmeg and clove. Warm, welcoming, and complex. On the palate, notes of dark chocolate, raspberry, and orange zest. Balanced and deep, with a long finish.

Every Distillery Used for Lost Lantern’s United States of Bourbon Collection

Check out the full list of craft distilleries featured across the groundbreaking collection below:

Delaware: Painted Stave Distilling

Painted Stave Distilling Pennsylvania: Liberty Pole Spirits

Liberty Pole Spirits New Jersey: Sourland Mountain Spirits

Sourland Mountain Spirits Georgia: ASW Fiddler Distillery

ASW Fiddler Distillery Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery

Litchfield Distillery Massachusetts: Triple Eight Distillery

Triple Eight Distillery Maryland: Baltimore Spirits Co.

Baltimore Spirits Co. South Carolina: High Wire Distilling Co.

High Wire Distilling Co. New Hampshire: Cathedral Ledge Distillery

Cathedral Ledge Distillery Virginia: Reservoir Distillery

Reservoir Distillery New York: Kings County Distillery

Kings County Distillery North Carolina: Broad Branch Distillery

Broad Branch Distillery Rhode Island: South County Distillers

South County Distillers Vermont: Stonecutter Spirits

Stonecutter Spirits Kentucky: New Riff Distilling

New Riff Distilling Tennessee: Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Leiper’s Fork Distillery Ohio: Tom’s Foolery Distillery

Tom’s Foolery Distillery Louisiana: Distillerie Acadian

Distillerie Acadian Indiana: Starlight Distillery

Starlight Distillery Mississippi: Rich Grain Distilling

Rich Grain Distilling Illinois: Whiskey Acres Distilling Co.

Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. Alabama: Dread River Distilling Co.

Dread River Distilling Co. Maine: Hardshore Distilling Co.

Hardshore Distilling Co. Missouri: J. Rieger & Co.

J. Rieger & Co. Arkansas: Rock Town Distillery

Rock Town Distillery Michigan: New Holland Distilling Co.

New Holland Distilling Co. Florida: St. Augustine Distillery

St. Augustine Distillery Texas: Balcones Distilling

Balcones Distilling Iowa: Cedar Ridge Distillery

Cedar Ridge Distillery Wisconsin: Wollersheim Distillery

Wollersheim Distillery California: Corbin Cash Distillery

Corbin Cash Distillery Minnesota: Far North Spirits

Far North Spirits Oregon: Oregon Spirit Distillers

Oregon Spirit Distillers Kansas: Union Horse Distilling Co.

Union Horse Distilling Co. West Virginia: Smooth Ambler Spirits

Smooth Ambler Spirits Nevada: Frey Ranch Distillery

Frey Ranch Distillery Nebraska: Brickway Distillery

Brickway Distillery Colorado: Boulder Spirits

Boulder Spirits North Dakota: Proof Artisan Distillers

Proof Artisan Distillers South Dakota: Blackfork Farms

Blackfork Farms Montana: Montgomery Distillery

Montgomery Distillery Washington: Woodinville Whiskey Co.

Woodinville Whiskey Co. Idaho: Day’s Defile

Day’s Defile Wyoming: Backwards Distilling Co.

Backwards Distilling Co. Utah: High West Distillery

High West Distillery Oklahoma: Hochatown Distilling

Hochatown Distilling New Mexico: Safe House Distilling

Safe House Distilling Arizona: SanTan Distilling

SanTan Distilling Alaska: Denali Spirits

Denali Spirits Hawai‘i: Ko‘olau Distillery

The United States of Bourbon is available now, directly from Lost Lantern. Get them before they’re gone.