Lost Lantern’s Historic ‘United States of Bourbon’ Blends Whiskey From All 50 States
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Readtime: 6 min
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- Independent bottler Lost Lantern has blended straight bourbons from all 50 US states into a single collection to mark America’s 250th anniversary.
- Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery acts as the blend’s anchor component, making up just 14.4 per cent of the total liquid to ensure no single state dominates.
- The limited-edition drop is split into three ultra-rare expressions: 100 Proof, Cask Strength, and a historically curated 1776 Edition.
Blending whiskey barrels is commonplace in Scotland, but far less common in the United States – until now. That’s thanks to Vermont-based independent bottler Lost Lantern, who are taking on a mammoth project to celebrate the United States’ semi-quincentennial marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was first published. They’re blending together bourbons from all 50 US states into a single, first-ever collection.
Lost Lantern’s United States of Bourbon project is a massive undertaking, that has taken several years to pull together, but the final result is as a snapshot of America’s whiskey industry, from Alaska to Hawaii, and New York to California.
Co-founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski first floated the idea back in 2021, and have spent the last several years personally vetting distilleries across the United States, in search of the perfect blend of bourbons. It was an exhaustive process:
“We taste until we’re absolutely confident and in agreement that our selection represents the very best of what American whiskey can offer,” they said. “Both of us have to emphatically agree to every cask. If one of us disagrees, which does happen, we have to pass.”
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The anchor component for the blend comes from the Cedar Ridge distillery in Iowa, accounting for 14.4% of the blend, with the other 49 states making up the rest, meaning no single state dominates the collection. That means you’re getting a complex mix of flavours from across the continent, with whiskies distilled in salty coastal air blending with rich, grain-to-glass drops from the Great Plains, and a bourbon distilled in Alaska’s pure Arctic waters.
“We taste all whiskies semi-blind: we know what distillery a sample came from, but not which cask is which (usually the mix will include a range of age statements, finishes, and styles). We start with a few screening flights to narrow down our choices, then taste the finalists over and over again, in different orders and at different times of the day. We taste in silence or separately, and only reveal our preferences after we’ve both completed the flight.”
The result is three incredibly rare bottles – the 100 proof, cask strength, and the 1776 edition – each with their own distinct character.
United States of Bourbon 1776 Edition
This one-time-only blend skips the 50-state matrix to focus on whiskies from just the first 13 states, resulting in a deeper, more mature blend of older heritage-state liquids.
United States of Bourbon 1776 Edition Key Details
- Price: USD $199.99 (AUD $285)
- ABV: 60.7%
- Batch: Special Edition 250th Anniversary
- Age: 4 year age statement; components range from 4 to 8 years old
- Proof: 121.4
- Quantity produced: 1,776 bottles
- Format: 750mL
- Details: Non-chill filtered; no colour added
- Tasting notes: Warm, complex, and spicy on the nose, with orange zest, dark chocolate, and walnut notes. The palate bursts with fruit and spice, with hints of fresh-baked bread and notes of leather leading into a very long, spicy finish. Deep and complex.
United States of Bourbon Cask Strength
A cask-strength version of the 100 proof, blended in Vermont and bottled at its natural proof. This is the blend in its purest, most powerful form, delivering a viscous mouthfeel and concentrated wood spice that handles a drop of water beautifully.
United States of Bourbon Cask Strength Key Details
- Price: USD $99.99 (AUD $145)
- ABV: 61.5%
- Batch: 1
- Age: 2 year age statement; components range from 2 to 10 years old
- Proof: 122.9
- Quantity produced: 3,300 bottles
- Format: 750mL
- Details: Non-chill filtered; no colour added
- Tasting notes: Rich wood spice and vanilla on the nose, with hints of nutmeg and clove. Rich depth with a lot of complexity. On the palate, oak, spice, and fruit intermingle into a deep and balanced whole, with notes of black raspberry, dark chocolate, and leather. A bright and powerful whiskey.
United States of Bourbon 100 Proof
By bringing the identical 50-state blend down to a more approachable 100 proof, the intense heat of the cask strength steps aside to let the brighter fruit notes – like dark chocolate and orange zest – really open up on the palate.
United States of Bourbon 100 Proof Key Details
- Price: USD $79.99 (AUD $115)
- ABV: 50%
- Batch: 1
- Age: 2 year age statement; components range from 2 to 10 years old
- Proof: 100
- Quantity produced: 6,780 bottles
- Format: 750mL
- Details: Non-chill filtered; no colour added
- Tasting notes: Warm vanilla and balanced wood spice on the nose, with hints of nutmeg and clove. Warm, welcoming, and complex. On the palate, notes of dark chocolate, raspberry, and orange zest. Balanced and deep, with a long finish.
Every Distillery Used for Lost Lantern’s United States of Bourbon Collection
Check out the full list of craft distilleries featured across the groundbreaking collection below:
- Delaware: Painted Stave Distilling
- Pennsylvania: Liberty Pole Spirits
- New Jersey: Sourland Mountain Spirits
- Georgia: ASW Fiddler Distillery
- Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery
- Massachusetts: Triple Eight Distillery
- Maryland: Baltimore Spirits Co.
- South Carolina: High Wire Distilling Co.
- New Hampshire: Cathedral Ledge Distillery
- Virginia: Reservoir Distillery
- New York: Kings County Distillery
- North Carolina: Broad Branch Distillery
- Rhode Island: South County Distillers
- Vermont: Stonecutter Spirits
- Kentucky: New Riff Distilling
- Tennessee: Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Ohio: Tom’s Foolery Distillery
- Louisiana: Distillerie Acadian
- Indiana: Starlight Distillery
- Mississippi: Rich Grain Distilling
- Illinois: Whiskey Acres Distilling Co.
- Alabama: Dread River Distilling Co.
- Maine: Hardshore Distilling Co.
- Missouri: J. Rieger & Co.
- Arkansas: Rock Town Distillery
- Michigan: New Holland Distilling Co.
- Florida: St. Augustine Distillery
- Texas: Balcones Distilling
- Iowa: Cedar Ridge Distillery
- Wisconsin: Wollersheim Distillery
- California: Corbin Cash Distillery
- Minnesota: Far North Spirits
- Oregon: Oregon Spirit Distillers
- Kansas: Union Horse Distilling Co.
- West Virginia: Smooth Ambler Spirits
- Nevada: Frey Ranch Distillery
- Nebraska: Brickway Distillery
- Colorado: Boulder Spirits
- North Dakota: Proof Artisan Distillers
- South Dakota: Blackfork Farms
- Montana: Montgomery Distillery
- Washington: Woodinville Whiskey Co.
- Idaho: Day’s Defile
- Wyoming: Backwards Distilling Co.
- Utah: High West Distillery
- Oklahoma: Hochatown Distilling
- New Mexico: Safe House Distilling
- Arizona: SanTan Distilling
- Alaska: Denali Spirits
- Hawai‘i: Ko‘olau Distillery
The United States of Bourbon is available now, directly from Lost Lantern. Get them before they’re gone.
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