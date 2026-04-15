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2026 discontinued rolex watches 1
WATCHES

Not Just the Pepsi. Every Model Rolex Has Quietly Discontinued in 2026

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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The big talking point out of day one at Watches & Wonders is that the Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ is no longer. Both the stainless steel (Ref. 126710BLRO) and the white gold version (Ref. 126719BLRO) have disappeared from Rolex’s catalogue.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’re not exactly shocked. The watch has been the subject of discontinuation speculation for years, mostly tied to how difficult and expensive that red and blue ceramic bezel was to produce.

But the Pepsi is not alone. Yesterday, Rolex unveiled several new releases at Watches and Wonders, while several classic models didn’t make the cut. Here’s everything Rolex has quietly removed from the catalogue in 2026.

Rolex GMT-Master II watch with red and blue bezel and black dial, shown at an angle against a grey background.

1. GMT-Master II “Pepsi” (Ref. 126710BLRO / 126719BLRO)

One of the most recognisable Rolexes of the modern era, now gone from the catalogue.

Case: Oystersteel / White gold
Bezel: Red and blue Cerachrom
Functions: GMT, date
Bracelet: Jubilee (steel), Oyster (white gold)
Notable: Dual-colour ceramic bezel long rumoured to be difficult to produce

Rolex 126619lb
Submariner Date “Cookie Monster” | Image: Chrono 24

Full blue bezel and dial in white gold, with noticeably more weight than the steel Submariners.

Case: 18 ct white gold
Bezel: Blue Cerachrom
Functions: Time, date
Bracelet: Oyster
Notable: Nicknamed for its all-blue colourway

Rolex datejust 41 azzurro
Rolex Datejust 41 “Azzurro”

3. Rolex Datejust 41 “Azzurro” (Ref. 126300 / 126334 variants)

A brighter, more saturated blue dial than Rolex usually leans into.

Case: Oystersteel / White Rolesor
Dial: Azzurro blue
Functions: Time, date
Bracelet: Oyster / Jubilee
Notable: One of the more vibrant Datejust dial options

Day date 3640 stone dial variants refs 128238 128239 128235
Day-Date 36/40 Stone Dial Variants | Image: Chrono24

4. Day-Date 36/40 Stone Dial Variants (Refs. 128238 / 128239 / 128235 etc.)

Turquoise and stone dials that rarely look the same twice.

Case: 18 ct gold
Dial: Stone (turquoise, aventurine and others)
Functions: Day, date
Bracelet: President
Notable: Natural variation makes each dial unique

Yacht master diamond dial variants e g ref 226658
Yacht-Master Diamond Dial Variant. Image: Chrono 24

5. Yacht-Master Diamond Dial Variants (e.g. Ref. 226658)

More decorative takes on the Yacht-Master, leaning further into jewellery than tool watch.

Case: Gold / Oysterflex variants
Dial: Pave diamond
Functions: Time
Bracelet: Oysterflex / Oyster
Notable: One of the more design-led Yacht-Master configurations

Rolex doesn’t announce these moves. One day, a watch is there, the next it isn’t. Only this time, they took a few of the most recongi

This time, a few of the most recognisable ones went with it.

If you’re wondering what replaced them, we’ve broken down the full 2026 Rolex lineup from Watches & Wonders.

At a Glance: Every Discontinued Rolex (April 2026)

Model NameReference(s)Case MaterialThe “Rolex” Reason
GMT-Master II “Pepsi”126710BLRO / 126719BLROSteel / White GoldProduction difficulties with the red-blue ceramic bezel.
Submariner Date “Cookie Monster”126619LB18ct White GoldSurprise retirement; likely clearing path for a new PM Sub.
Datejust 41 “Azzurro”126300 / 126334Steel / White RolesorReplaced by new green ombré and slate “100 Year” dials.
OP “Celebration” (Bubbles)124300 / 126000OystersteelThe 2023 novelty has reached the end of its 3-year run.
Day-Date “Stone” Dials128238 / 128239Yellow / White GoldBoutique-only “Off-Catalogue” shift for rare stones.
Yacht-Master II (Steel)116680OystersteelTotal lineup refresh following the 2026 YMII revival.
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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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