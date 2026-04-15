Not Just the Pepsi. Every Model Rolex Has Quietly Discontinued in 2026

The big talking point out of day one at Watches & Wonders is that the Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ is no longer. Both the stainless steel (Ref. 126710BLRO) and the white gold version (Ref. 126719BLRO) have disappeared from Rolex’s catalogue.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’re not exactly shocked. The watch has been the subject of discontinuation speculation for years, mostly tied to how difficult and expensive that red and blue ceramic bezel was to produce.

But the Pepsi is not alone. Yesterday, Rolex unveiled several new releases at Watches and Wonders, while several classic models didn’t make the cut. Here’s everything Rolex has quietly removed from the catalogue in 2026.

1. GMT-Master II “Pepsi” (Ref. 126710BLRO / 126719BLRO)

One of the most recognisable Rolexes of the modern era, now gone from the catalogue.

Case: Oystersteel / White gold

Bezel: Red and blue Cerachrom

Functions: GMT, date

Bracelet: Jubilee (steel), Oyster (white gold)

Notable: Dual-colour ceramic bezel long rumoured to be difficult to produce

Submariner Date “Cookie Monster” | Image: Chrono 24

Full blue bezel and dial in white gold, with noticeably more weight than the steel Submariners.

Case: 18 ct white gold

Bezel: Blue Cerachrom

Functions: Time, date

Bracelet: Oyster

Notable: Nicknamed for its all-blue colourway

Rolex Datejust 41 “Azzurro”

A brighter, more saturated blue dial than Rolex usually leans into.

Case: Oystersteel / White Rolesor

Dial: Azzurro blue

Functions: Time, date

Bracelet: Oyster / Jubilee

Notable: One of the more vibrant Datejust dial options

Day-Date 36/40 Stone Dial Variants | Image: Chrono24

Turquoise and stone dials that rarely look the same twice.

Case: 18 ct gold

Dial: Stone (turquoise, aventurine and others)

Functions: Day, date

Bracelet: President

Notable: Natural variation makes each dial unique

Yacht-Master Diamond Dial Variant. Image: Chrono 24

5. Yacht-Master Diamond Dial Variants (e.g. Ref. 226658)

More decorative takes on the Yacht-Master, leaning further into jewellery than tool watch.

Case: Gold / Oysterflex variants

Dial: Pave diamond

Functions: Time

Bracelet: Oysterflex / Oyster

Notable: One of the more design-led Yacht-Master configurations

Rolex doesn’t announce these moves. One day, a watch is there, the next it isn’t. Only this time, they took a few of the most recongi

This time, a few of the most recognisable ones went with it.

If you’re wondering what replaced them, we’ve broken down the full 2026 Rolex lineup from Watches & Wonders.

At a Glance: Every Discontinued Rolex (April 2026)