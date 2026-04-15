Not Just the Pepsi. Every Model Rolex Has Quietly Discontinued in 2026

Updated:
Table of contents
- 1. GMT-Master II “Pepsi” (Ref. 126710BLRO / 126719BLRO)
- 2. Submariner Date “Cookie Monster” (Ref. 126619LB)
- 3. Rolex Datejust 41 “Azzurro” (Ref. 126300 / 126334 variants)
- 4. Day-Date 36/40 Stone Dial Variants (Refs. 128238 / 128239 / 128235 etc.)
- 5. Yacht-Master Diamond Dial Variants (e.g. Ref. 226658)
- At a Glance: Every Discontinued Rolex (April 2026)
Readtime: 3 min
Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.
The big talking point out of day one at Watches & Wonders is that the Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ is no longer. Both the stainless steel (Ref. 126710BLRO) and the white gold version (Ref. 126719BLRO) have disappeared from Rolex’s catalogue.
If you’ve been paying attention, you’re not exactly shocked. The watch has been the subject of discontinuation speculation for years, mostly tied to how difficult and expensive that red and blue ceramic bezel was to produce.
But the Pepsi is not alone. Yesterday, Rolex unveiled several new releases at Watches and Wonders, while several classic models didn’t make the cut. Here’s everything Rolex has quietly removed from the catalogue in 2026.
1. GMT-Master II “Pepsi” (Ref. 126710BLRO / 126719BLRO)
One of the most recognisable Rolexes of the modern era, now gone from the catalogue.
Case: Oystersteel / White gold
Bezel: Red and blue Cerachrom
Functions: GMT, date
Bracelet: Jubilee (steel), Oyster (white gold)
Notable: Dual-colour ceramic bezel long rumoured to be difficult to produce
2. Submariner Date “Cookie Monster” (Ref. 126619LB)
Full blue bezel and dial in white gold, with noticeably more weight than the steel Submariners.
Case: 18 ct white gold
Bezel: Blue Cerachrom
Functions: Time, date
Bracelet: Oyster
Notable: Nicknamed for its all-blue colourway
3. Rolex Datejust 41 “Azzurro” (Ref. 126300 / 126334 variants)
A brighter, more saturated blue dial than Rolex usually leans into.
Case: Oystersteel / White Rolesor
Dial: Azzurro blue
Functions: Time, date
Bracelet: Oyster / Jubilee
Notable: One of the more vibrant Datejust dial options
4. Day-Date 36/40 Stone Dial Variants (Refs. 128238 / 128239 / 128235 etc.)
Turquoise and stone dials that rarely look the same twice.
Case: 18 ct gold
Dial: Stone (turquoise, aventurine and others)
Functions: Day, date
Bracelet: President
Notable: Natural variation makes each dial unique
5. Yacht-Master Diamond Dial Variants (e.g. Ref. 226658)
More decorative takes on the Yacht-Master, leaning further into jewellery than tool watch.
Case: Gold / Oysterflex variants
Dial: Pave diamond
Functions: Time
Bracelet: Oysterflex / Oyster
Notable: One of the more design-led Yacht-Master configurations
Rolex doesn’t announce these moves. One day, a watch is there, the next it isn’t. Only this time, they took a few of the most recongi
This time, a few of the most recognisable ones went with it.
If you’re wondering what replaced them, we’ve broken down the full 2026 Rolex lineup from Watches & Wonders.
At a Glance: Every Discontinued Rolex (April 2026)
|Model Name
|Reference(s)
|Case Material
|The “Rolex” Reason
|GMT-Master II “Pepsi”
|126710BLRO / 126719BLRO
|Steel / White Gold
|Production difficulties with the red-blue ceramic bezel.
|Submariner Date “Cookie Monster”
|126619LB
|18ct White Gold
|Surprise retirement; likely clearing path for a new PM Sub.
|Datejust 41 “Azzurro”
|126300 / 126334
|Steel / White Rolesor
|Replaced by new green ombré and slate “100 Year” dials.
|OP “Celebration” (Bubbles)
|124300 / 126000
|Oystersteel
|The 2023 novelty has reached the end of its 3-year run.
|Day-Date “Stone” Dials
|128238 / 128239
|Yellow / White Gold
|Boutique-only “Off-Catalogue” shift for rare stones.
|Yacht-Master II (Steel)
|116680
|Oystersteel
|Total lineup refresh following the 2026 YMII revival.
Comments
We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.