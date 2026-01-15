13 Best Shows on Prime Video: Landman, Fallout, Reacher, and More

Since its 2016 launch, Amazon Prime Video has treated Australians to its impressive line-up of movies and TV shows. Sadly, with bigger and more established players like Netflix and Stan nabbing some famous names, poor Prime Video was often left off the monthly subscription list. Well, no longer. Jeff Bezos and his team of content curators have stepped up their game, adding a series of notable enhancements to their portfolio, not to mention some substantial financial gains.

The streaming service is now home to the most expensive series ever produced, and that’s not all. Some of the best series currently out there are Amazon Prime shows, so save yourself the time, we’ve done it for you. Plus, you’ll get the added bonus of free delivery from your Prime membership—not a bad deal if you ask us. Here’s our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.

There are a lot of Amazon Prime Video TV shows to choose from, but most of them are buried in some not-so-kick-ass TV shows. We’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best across a range of categories, from the best new series to the best dramas, comedies, thrillers, and more. Highlights of our list include the following options:

Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Landman’ | Image: IMDb

1. Landman

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

Created by: Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace

Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland

Number of seasons: 2

Release Date: 17 November 2024

Coming from the creator of the fantastic Yellowstone universe, Landman delivers a story of greed, family, and morality, set against the backdrop of a power struggle over the Texas oilfields. Tommy Norris, played masterfully by Billy Bob Thornton, serves as the boots-on-the-ground for oil company M-Tex and must navigate tense and lucrative relationships between drillers and M-Tex’s management, as well as fend off the local chapter of a drug cartel with eyes on M-Tex’s prize.

What follows is a deep examination of Norris and his fractured family, the corporate and legal politics at play in the oil industry, and a portrait of a perilous land teeming with potential. When I say dangerous, I mean it—there will be blood.

Season 2 is finishing up in early 2026, with a third season already confirmed—so feel free to binge this one with the expectation of more to come.

Jacob Elordi in ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ | Image: IMDb

2. The Narrow Road to the Deep North

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Created by: Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel

Starring: Jacob Elordi, Odessa Young, Ciarán Hinds

Number of seasons: 1

Release Date: 18 April 2025

Based on a book of the same name by Richard Flanagan, Saltburn‘s Jacob Elordi fronts up this incredible story. The series follows former soldier Dorrigo Evans (Elordi) through three major moments in his life—prior to the Second World War; during the war, when Evans served as a POW in Japan; and decades after the war, when Evans is reflecting on his life through the lens of an interview with a journalist.

When the show dropped in 2025, it blew critics and audiences away with a touching tale of Australian resilience, the deeply human impact of war, and a man at war with what he had to do to survive the awful, traumatic events he was forced into. Check this one out if you’re willing to relive some of the darkest parts of human history.

Madeleine Sami and Kate Box in ‘Deadloch’ | Image: IMDb

3. Deadloch

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Created by: Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan

Starring: Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Alicia Gardiner

Number of seasons: 1

Release Date: 2 June, 2023

Coming from the brilliant minds behind The Katering Show, Deadloch is a deeply Australian take on a murder mystery paired with black comedy. When the small town of Deadloch is rocked by a body washing up on the beach, local Sergeant Dulcie Collins and ship-in detective Eddie Redcliff must work together to figure out what happened. The pair’s relationship is initially tense, with Collins slow to trust the brash and unconventional Redcliff; they eventually begin to find a rhythm and make headway on the case.

Thankfully, the seemingly sleepy Deadloch plays host to a whole mess of secrets, with the first season delivering a bunch of exciting and interesting mysteries to ponder over. The show was received well, and we’re getting a second season in 2026, so get ahead of the tide and dive in!

Image: Prime Video

4. Fallout

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Created by: Graham Wagner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Starring: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan

Number of seasons: 2

Release Date: 10 April, 2024

Based on the infamous post-apocalyptic series of video games, Fallout is one of the most successful video game adaptations of recent memory. Based in the aftermath of a nuclear winter that left much of the world an irradiated wasteland, Fallout delivers a darkly comedic take on what could come when the majority of life on Earth ends.

Exiting a nuclear-safe Vault in search of her father (who has been kidnapped by Mad Max-style raiders), Lucy (Purnell) is a naive survivor who crosses the path of Brotherhood of Steel squire Maximus (Moten) and a bounty-hunting ghoul (Goggins). Together, the trio begin unlocking the mystery of what happened to Lucy’s father, settling some old scores along the way.

The series was surprisingly good, and season 2 dropped at the end of 2025, taking the cast to the Nevada desert of New Vegas. A third season recently started filming, so keep your eyes on the horizon for more.

Clarkson’s Farm: Season 4 | Image: Prime Video

5. Clarkson’s Farm

IMDB Rating: 9.0

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Created by: Gavin Whitehead

Starring: Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland

Number of seasons: 5

Release Date: 11 June 2021

Who would have thought that watching Jeremy Clarkson take to life on the farm would create some of the funniest, cosiest, and most inspirational television in recent memory? And yet, here we are. Clarkson’s Farm is an easy recommendation if you’re at all interested in seeing what life on a farm is actually like, if you just want something funny and relaxing to watch after work, or if you need more Clarkson after the soaring success of The Grand Tour (more on that below).

Bolstered by some genuine characters—such as small-town farmer Kaleb Cooper, generally pragmatic land agent Charlie Ireland, and bafflingly incomprehensible Gerald—the series tackles the reality of what it’s like to run a farm in today’s hyper-capitalistic and overly bureaucratic society.

While the show is driven by Clarkson’s infamous dry wit, he also shows a softer, gentler side at times—largely when it comes to the farm’s myriad chickens, cows, pigs, bulls, dogs and goats.

Image: CBS

6. 1883

IMDB Rating: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

Created by: Taylor Sheridan

Starring: Tim McGraw, Sam Elliot, Faith Hill

Number of seasons: 1

Release Date: 19 December 2022

Fan of Yellowstone? 1883 needs to be put on your watch list because it’s the prequel to the wildly popular modern-day western. 1883 follows the Dutton family in 1883, as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. At the heart of this show is a distinct retelling of Western expansion, along with the classic chasing of the American Dream.

Taking place long before John Dutton Jr. ever set foot on the Wyoming ranch, 1883 is a “stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana.” Once you’re done with 1883, check out the follow-up series, 1923, which follows a new generation of Duttons.

7. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

Created by: J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay

Starring: Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Robert Aramaic, Daniel Weyman, Charlie Vickers

Number of seasons: 2

Release Date: 1 September 2022

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power exploded in popularity across the globe, becoming Amazon Prime’s top-watched show this year. Covering a span of Middle-earth’s history in the Second Age, before The Lord of the Rings books, but also in continuity with the books and The Hobbit film trilogies, LOTR fans and even people impartial to LOTR are loving The Rings of Power. A political fantasy drama, the series references numerous original LOTR content, including the forging of the Great Rings, the Downfall of Númenor, the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, and more. You don’t have to have watched LOTR to enjoy this series, but it definitely helps if you have.

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the show follows a bunch of different characters, including Galadriel – previously portrayed by Cate Blanchett, who is here replaced by Morfydd Clark – as they “confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” according to the show’s synopsis.

Jensen Akles as Soldier Boy in The Boys | Image: Prime Video

8. The Boys

IMDB Rating: 8.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Created by: Eric Kripke

Starring: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jensen Ackles

Number of seasons: 4

Release Date: 26 June 2019

Set in a universe where everyday people with superpowers are seen as heroes by the public, but really owned by a powerful corporation trying to monetise superheroes, The Boys is entertaining, thrilling, humorous and heartfelt all in one. Based on the comic book of the same name, the series focuses on the titular Boys – vigilantes attempting to keep the corrupted superheroes under control – and the Seven, Vought International’s league of superheroes. Plenty of action, drama and of course a love story thrown in too, The Boys will keep you on your toes with plenty of twists, turns and the occasional graphic and definitely NSFW scene.

Since its debut in 2016, the show, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s bestselling comic book series, has proven to be one of Amazon Prime Video’s most successful series. From the outset, fans loved the concept; however, the show’s ability to blur the lines between reality and fantasy has attracted a massive global audience. The show has now spread into its own spin-offs and is gearing up for its fifth and final season this year.

9. The Grand Tour

IMDB Rating: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 66%

Created by: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Andy Willman

Starring: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Richard Porter

Number of seasons: 6

Release Date: 18 November 2016

The boys are back! When Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May departed the BBC series Top Gear, the legendary trio moved to Prime Video for this exclusive series.

Following a fairly similar format to Top Gear, The Grand Tour includes car challenges and races, studio segments and plenty of great car content. Basically, if you loved Top Gear, this show will be right up your alley.

Alan Ritchson in ‘Reacher’ | Image: Prime Video

10. Reacher

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Created by: Nick Santora

Starring: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin

Number of seasons: 3

Release Date: 4 February 2022

Reacher is a highly-rated Amazon Prime TV show based on the first book of the Jack Reacher series, “Killing Floor,” The series follows a veteran military police investigator who has re-entered life as a civilian.

A true drifter with no phone and just the bare essentials, Reacher finds himself in a small town in Georgia where the community is dealing with its first homicide in two decades, with Reacher himself fingered as the prime suspect. From there, the show spreads into a mess of conspiracies, ranging from corrupt local police to international arms trafficking, depending on which season you’re watching.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag’ | Image: Amazon Prime Video

11. Fleabag

IMDB Rating: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Created by: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott

Number of seasons: 2

Release Date: 21 July, 2016

One of the best Prime Video series, Fleabag, was created by the extremely talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also stars in the show. The series, based on her 2013 one-woman show of the same name, follows a dry-witted, no-filter woman known only as ‘Fleabag’ as she navigates life and love in London.

Tim Robinson in ‘The Chair Conspiracy’ | Image: IMDb

12. The Chair Company

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Created by: Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin

Starring: Tim Robinson, Lake Bells, Sophia Lillis

Number of seasons: 1

Release Date: 12 October 2025

The Chair Conspiracy is a hell of a ride from start to finish. After Ron Trosper’s (Robinson) chair breaks, embarrassing him in front of a crowd of people, he obsesses over who to blame for the shoddy quality of the seat—only to discover a deep conspiracy that puts him and his family at risk.

Robinson reportedly wanted a show that feels like a prestige horror show but with the added layer of his patented brand of surreal humour: something I’m happy to report it absolutely nails. If you’re a fan of Robinson, you’ve probably already watched this; and if you’ve bounced off Robinson’s humour before, this show does feature a solid through-line that could keep you invested, but it’s still very weird.

Maggie Q in ‘Ballard’ | Image: IMDb

13. Ballard

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Created by: Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood

Starring: Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor, Michael Mosley

Number of seasons: 1

Release Date: 9 July 2025

Part of the Bosch universe, this police procedural follows a detective who takes over the cold-case unit of the LAPD and must rally an understaffed department to solve decades-old homicides. As these investigations begin to take off, however, signs of a conspiracy and corruption start to emerge, leading her to question the boys in blue around her.

Ballard is a fantastic series, blending both episodic storytelling and a series-long mystery to great effect. And, with the first season ending on a huge cliffhanger, the series is set to continue in a forthcoming Season 2, though no word has yet been given on when that’ll actually be hitting our screens.

