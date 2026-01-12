Golden Globes 2026 Biggest Winners and Losers Revealed (Full List)

The list of winners at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards is here, and we’re breaking down all the biggest winners and losers from the awards ceremony. “Hamnet” is the movie name that you’ll see plastered all over the news in the coming few hours for winning Best Motion Picture – Drama. Still, the biggest winners were “One Battle After Another” and “Adolescence,” which took home four awards each.

Of course, this awards season includes a few snubs, with plenty of highly influential or successful movies overlooked from the nominations lists, and actors unfairly rewarded for their roles.

When the nominations were revealed, people were screaming from the rooftops that “Ne Zha 2,” a film that earned almost $2 billion last year, wasn’t included on the list. Still, we wouldn’t want to be “Frankenstein” or “Wicked: For Good,” as these two films made our list of biggest losers after failing to secure a single award in their numerous nominations. Here’s the complete list of categories and nominees:

Biggest Winners

Nominations are great, but these are the movies that turned their nominations into awards at the 2026 Golden Globes.

One Battle After Another

Awards:

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)

(Paul Thomas Anderson) Best Screenplay (Paul Thomas Anderson)

(Paul Thomas Anderson) Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro might be the headline stars in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed One Battle After Another. However, it was Teyana Taylor who took the top honours alongside her director at the Golden Globes 2026. Taylor won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Perfidia, a Black revolutionary leader, while Anderson won Best Director and Screenplay. The fourth and final award was given to the entire team for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It’s a headline award that was put on a pedestal next to Hamnet, which won Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Adolescence

Awards:

Best Limited Series

Best Supporting Actress (TV) (Erin Doherty)

(Erin Doherty) Best Supporting Actor (TV) (Owen Cooper)

(Owen Cooper) Best Actor (Limited Series/TV Movie) (Stephen Graham)

Adolescence was the big winner at this year’s Golden Globes, taking home the award for Best Limited Series. The cast also walked away with their fair share of glory, with Erin Doherty winning Best Supporting Actress, Owen Cooper winning Best Supporting Actor, and Stephen Graham winning Best Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie. Basically, if you haven’t watched Adolescence yet, you’re missing out.

Other Multi-award Winners

Hamnet – 2 wins Best Motion Picture – Drama Best Actress (Drama) — Jessie Buckley

The Secret Agent – 2 wins Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language Best Actor (Drama) — Wagner Moura

KPop Demon Hunters – 2 wins Best Animated Feature Best Original Song (“Golden”)

Sinners – 2 wins Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson)

The Pitt – 2 wins Best TV Series – Drama Best Actor (TV Drama) — Noah Wyle

The Studio – 2 wins Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy Best Actor (TV Comedy) — Seth Rogen



Biggest Losers

It’s hard to say that these movies were “losers” in the truest sense of the word, because they grossed millions of dollars, the actors and directors have cemented themselves in film history for their nomination alone, and they are by no means “bad” movies. However, when you have this many entries and nothing to show for it, someone has to start asking the big questions as to why you couldn’t take home just one award.

Sentimental Value

Nominations:

Best Supporting Actor — Stellan Skarsgård (WINNER)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Best Actress (Drama) — Renate Reinsve

Best Supporting Actress — Elle Fanning

Best Supporting Actress — Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Best Supporting Actor — Stellan Skarsgård

Best Director — Joachim Trier

Best Screenplay — Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

With nine nominations and one win, it was a tough night for the cast of Sentimental Value. The Joachim Trier-directed film follows Sisters Nora and Agnes as they reunite with their estranged father, Gustav, a retired film director himself. Some criticised the movie for its extremely slow pace, lingering scenes, and tedious nature. However, the overwhelming majority of viewers say it’s a profoundly human film that is relatable, beautiful, nuanced, and will leave you with a certain perspective on the father-daughter relationship in the movie and how they reflect your own relationships in the real world.

Frankenstein

Nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actor (Drama) — Oscar Isaac

Best Supporting Actor — Jacob Elordi

Best Director — Guillermo del Toro

Best Original Score — Alexandre Desplat

It was a tough day at the office for Frankenstein at the Golden Globes 2026. The Guillermo del Toro-directed film was packed with names, including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Christoph Waltz. However, it failed to get even one win in five nominations. Some criticised the film for its lack of realism and gratuitous gore that detracts from an otherwise great cast and unique cinematography. Others said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime film that brings Mary Shelley’s novel to life in a world of 19th-century dark romanticism.

Wicked: For Good

Nominations:

Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) — Cynthia Erivo

Best Supporting Actress — Ariana Grande

Best Original Song — “No Place Like Home”

Best Original Song — “The Girl in the Bubble”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

It seems even the members of the Golden Globe Foundation had had enough of watching Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande walk around like a pair of glass humans. On a serious note, the pair were nominated for individual awards, each of which is an achievement in itself. However, they failed to win a single award, as Wicked: For Good left empty-handed at the Golden Globes 2026 awards. It’s a classic case of “wanted to love it,” but a movie that ultimately fails to deliver with illogical character motivations and only loose ties to the musical. Other reviewers called it a “totally irresponsible glorification of anorexia.” Ouch.

Complete List of Golden Globes 2026 Winners and Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hamnet (WINNER)

Frankenstein

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Best Motion Picture – Animated

KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

Acro

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

The Secret Agent, Brazil (WINNER)

It Was Just An Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (WINNER)

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Michael B. Jordan in ‘Sinners’ (2025) | Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (WINNER)

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Oscar Issac, Frankenstein

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (WINNER)

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme (WINNER)

Ethan Hawk, Blue Moon

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (WINNER)

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Ronald Bronstien and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer, F1

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamner

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters, written by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick (WINNER)

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash, written by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

I Lied to You, Sinners, written by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams, Train Dreams, written by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Sinners (WINNER)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Rhea Seehorn as ‘Carol’ in Pluribus | Image: Apple TV+

Best Television Series – Drama

The Pitt (WINNER)

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Studio (WINNER)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence (WINNER)

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Bella Ramsey as ‘Ellie’ in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 | Image: HBO

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)

Adam Scott, Severance

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Sterling Brown, Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (WINNER)

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Seth Rogan in ‘The Studio’ | Image: Apple TV+

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Seth Rogan, The Studio (WINNER)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (WINNER)

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Walton Goggins in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 | Image: HBO

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jason Issacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (WINNER)

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Biggest Night of your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast