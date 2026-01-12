Golden Globes 2026 Biggest Winners and Losers Revealed (Full List)
Table of Contents
- Biggest Winners
- Biggest Losers
- Complete List of Golden Globes 2026 Winners and Nominees
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Best Television Series – Drama
- Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Best Podcast
The list of winners at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards is here, and we’re breaking down all the biggest winners and losers from the awards ceremony. “Hamnet” is the movie name that you’ll see plastered all over the news in the coming few hours for winning Best Motion Picture – Drama. Still, the biggest winners were “One Battle After Another” and “Adolescence,” which took home four awards each.
Of course, this awards season includes a few snubs, with plenty of highly influential or successful movies overlooked from the nominations lists, and actors unfairly rewarded for their roles.
When the nominations were revealed, people were screaming from the rooftops that “Ne Zha 2,” a film that earned almost $2 billion last year, wasn’t included on the list. Still, we wouldn’t want to be “Frankenstein” or “Wicked: For Good,” as these two films made our list of biggest losers after failing to secure a single award in their numerous nominations. Here’s the complete list of categories and nominees:
Biggest Winners
Nominations are great, but these are the movies that turned their nominations into awards at the 2026 Golden Globes.
One Battle After Another
Awards:
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Best Screenplay (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro might be the headline stars in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed One Battle After Another. However, it was Teyana Taylor who took the top honours alongside her director at the Golden Globes 2026. Taylor won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Perfidia, a Black revolutionary leader, while Anderson won Best Director and Screenplay. The fourth and final award was given to the entire team for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It’s a headline award that was put on a pedestal next to Hamnet, which won Best Motion Picture – Drama.
Adolescence
Awards:
- Best Limited Series
- Best Supporting Actress (TV) (Erin Doherty)
- Best Supporting Actor (TV) (Owen Cooper)
- Best Actor (Limited Series/TV Movie) (Stephen Graham)
Adolescence was the big winner at this year’s Golden Globes, taking home the award for Best Limited Series. The cast also walked away with their fair share of glory, with Erin Doherty winning Best Supporting Actress, Owen Cooper winning Best Supporting Actor, and Stephen Graham winning Best Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie. Basically, if you haven’t watched Adolescence yet, you’re missing out.
Other Multi-award Winners
- Hamnet – 2 wins
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Actress (Drama) — Jessie Buckley
- The Secret Agent – 2 wins
- Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Best Actor (Drama) — Wagner Moura
- KPop Demon Hunters – 2 wins
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Original Song (“Golden”)
- Sinners – 2 wins
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson)
- The Pitt – 2 wins
- Best TV Series – Drama
- Best Actor (TV Drama) — Noah Wyle
- The Studio – 2 wins
- Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Actor (TV Comedy) — Seth Rogen
Biggest Losers
It’s hard to say that these movies were “losers” in the truest sense of the word, because they grossed millions of dollars, the actors and directors have cemented themselves in film history for their nomination alone, and they are by no means “bad” movies. However, when you have this many entries and nothing to show for it, someone has to start asking the big questions as to why you couldn’t take home just one award.
Sentimental Value
Nominations:
- Best Supporting Actor — Stellan Skarsgård (WINNER)
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Best Actress (Drama) — Renate Reinsve
- Best Supporting Actress — Elle Fanning
- Best Supporting Actress — Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
- Best Supporting Actor — Stellan Skarsgård
- Best Director — Joachim Trier
- Best Screenplay — Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
With nine nominations and one win, it was a tough night for the cast of Sentimental Value. The Joachim Trier-directed film follows Sisters Nora and Agnes as they reunite with their estranged father, Gustav, a retired film director himself. Some criticised the movie for its extremely slow pace, lingering scenes, and tedious nature. However, the overwhelming majority of viewers say it’s a profoundly human film that is relatable, beautiful, nuanced, and will leave you with a certain perspective on the father-daughter relationship in the movie and how they reflect your own relationships in the real world.
Frankenstein
Nominations:
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Actor (Drama) — Oscar Isaac
- Best Supporting Actor — Jacob Elordi
- Best Director — Guillermo del Toro
- Best Original Score — Alexandre Desplat
It was a tough day at the office for Frankenstein at the Golden Globes 2026. The Guillermo del Toro-directed film was packed with names, including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Christoph Waltz. However, it failed to get even one win in five nominations. Some criticised the film for its lack of realism and gratuitous gore that detracts from an otherwise great cast and unique cinematography. Others said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime film that brings Mary Shelley’s novel to life in a world of 19th-century dark romanticism.
Wicked: For Good
Nominations:
- Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) — Cynthia Erivo
- Best Supporting Actress — Ariana Grande
- Best Original Song — “No Place Like Home”
- Best Original Song — “The Girl in the Bubble”
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
It seems even the members of the Golden Globe Foundation had had enough of watching Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande walk around like a pair of glass humans. On a serious note, the pair were nominated for individual awards, each of which is an achievement in itself. However, they failed to win a single award, as Wicked: For Good left empty-handed at the Golden Globes 2026 awards. It’s a classic case of “wanted to love it,” but a movie that ultimately fails to deliver with illogical character motivations and only loose ties to the musical. Other reviewers called it a “totally irresponsible glorification of anorexia.” Ouch.
Complete List of Golden Globes 2026 Winners and Nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Hamnet (WINNER)
- Frankenstein
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- One Battle After Another (WINNER)
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)
- Acro
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- The Secret Agent, Brazil (WINNER)
- It Was Just An Accident, France
- No Other Choice, South Korea
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirāt, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (WINNER)
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (WINNER)
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Oscar Issac, Frankenstein
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (WINNER)
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme (WINNER)
- Ethan Hawk, Blue Moon
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another (WINNER)
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (WINNER)
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (WINNER)
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (WINNER)
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
- Ronald Bronstien and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (WINNER)
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Hans Zimmer, F1
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray, Sirāt
- Max Richter, Hamner
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Golden, KPop Demon Hunters, written by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick (WINNER)
- Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash, written by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
- I Lied to You, Sinners, written by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
- No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz
- The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good, written by Stephen Schwartz
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams, written by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Sinners (WINNER)
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Pitt (WINNER)
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- The Studio (WINNER)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Adolescence (WINNER)
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Beast in Me
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (WINNER)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, MobLand
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Sterling Brown, Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (WINNER)
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Seth Rogan, The Studio (WINNER)
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence (WINNER)
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality (WINNER)
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Biggest Night of your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler (WINNER)
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Alex Cooper presents Call Her Daddy
- Smartless with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnet
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Up First from NPR
