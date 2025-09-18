An Aviator’s Dream: Bell & Ross’ BR-X3 Timepieces Soar

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 19 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bell & Ross has long been something of a rogue entity within the luxury watch space. Offering an unmistakable aesthetic that blends high performance with decisive modernity, this watchmaker’s journey echoes the supersonic momentum of the military aviators for whom many of its timepieces are crafted.

Rarely has this parallel been better demonstrated than with the launch of the maison’s two newest references: the BR-X3 in Black Titanium and Blue Steel. Taking the BR-03 blueprint and propelling it onwards and upwards, the BR-X3 line combines an innovative and aviation-inspired case construction with a new movement backed by a five-year warranty. Bold, forward-looking, and exceptional in its finishing, the BR-X3 line is a new undertaking from Bell & Ross that’s ideal for those who love exceptional timepieces that embody an irrepressible sense of adventure.

BR-X3 Blue Steel 41mm | Image: Bell & Ross

The X Factor

In the same way that the BR-X5 range took the foundation of Bell & Ross’ BR-05 offering and took it to new heights, these BR-X3 releases offer an enticingly experimental take on the BR-03 collection.

Once again using X for its synonymity with performance and modernity (the letter is often used as a code name for special projects in the aerospace industry), the BR-X3 timepieces possess an experimental nature that pushes the BR-03 collection’s limits. The result is the most sophisticated entries in Bell & Ross’ professional range.

BR-X3 Black Titanium 41mm | Image: Bell & Ross

A Triumph in Titanium

Starting with the Black Titanium incarnation, Bell & Ross has combined cutting-edge materials and design to create a masterclass in precision. The case is made entirely of titanium, a material frequently used in aerospace, spacecraft design, and Formula 1 for its ability to withstand the most extreme conditions. It’s resistant to corrosion and scratches while maintaining a weight one-third that of steel. Simply put, titanium’s strength-to-weight ratio is nothing short of exceptional.

Further, this minimalised weight actually maximises comfort for the wearer, as does the titanium’s natural warmth on the skin. Plus, the textured black rubber strap adds to the comfort level thanks to its perforated design’s breathability and additional lightness.

So we’ve established the remarkable properties of titanium, but what is this extraordinary material used for? Well, it’s the cornerstone of the BR-X3 Black Titanium’s 41 mm “sandwich-style” case, which features one grey titanium plate at the top and a second at the bottom holding all of the watch’s components together. Everything is held in place by four screws that secure the titanium plates, middle case, bezel, and case-back.

Within this striking piece of engineering, the watch’s X-shaped dial design acts as the visual centrepiece. The matte grey metallic structure frames the date window at 3 o’clock and the power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock, while applied metallic indices are embedded in the wide 60-minute graduated flange. Perfect legibility comes courtesy of the photoluminescence of Super-LumiNova-applied indices and hands, while the large date display shows three days as a nod to the 70-hour power reserve. Altogether, it’s a superb feat.

BR-X3 Blue Steel 41mm | Image: Bell & Ross

A Bolt from the Blue

Moving on to the Blue Steel edition, this watch brings finishing and styling to the fore. Combining steel and a stunning shade of blue, Bell & Ross’ design draws inspiration from the world of aerospace and is a tribute to all those who’ve ever looked up to the blue sky and pondered what was possible.

The timepiece marries silver-toned metal with a range of decorative blue elements, with the unquestionable pièce de résistance coming in the form of the sunray-finished background of the deep blue dial. Further, the metallic elements of the watch have their edges polished for a refined look, contrasting with a micro-blasted finish on top to emphasise the piece’s technical side.

Like the Black Titanium incarnation, this watch boasts applied metallic indices, numerals, and hands that are photoluminescent thanks to the presence of white Super-LumiNova, while it simultaneously stands apart with the use of anodised blue aluminium to construct the bezel ring and structural columns. This material and its finish act as a subtle tribute to the connection systems on the Apollo 11 crew’s flight suits. If you know, you know.

An immaculate example of Bell & Ross’ signature “circle in a square” design, this mix of polished and satin finishes, exquisite materials, and rousing colour is intended by the maison to be a futuristic jewel within its range, all topped off by a strap coloured to match the tones of the case and dial. We’d say this is a clear case of mission accomplished.

BR-X3 Black Titanium 41mm | Image: Bell & Ross

Always on the Move

The BR-CAL.323 calibre automatic mechanical movement that powers both of these references was exclusively developed for Bell & Ross by Kenissi. Certified by the COSC (Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute) and running at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, it features the aforementioned 70-hour power reserve and is covered by a five-year warranty. It’s an impressive engine for this pair of remarkable timekeeping machines.

Whether you’re drawn to the material mastery of the Black Titanium or impressed by the immaculate finishing of the Blue Steel, the BR-X3 line sees Bell & Ross elevating its already sky-high game.