Australia’s Best (and Worst) Uber Riders Have Been Revealed, According to Uber Data

Australia’s average Uber rider rating stays steady at 4.82 for 2025.

Perth and Adelaide record the lowest metro rider ratings at 4.78.

Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Cairns lead cities with impressive 4.88 scores.

NT tops state rankings, while VIC, SA and WA trail behind.

Uber outlines how to check and improve your personal rider rating.

With the release of their 2025 Uber Rider Ratings Ranking, Uber has revealed where the best and worst riders in Australia reside. The national average of 4.82 out of 5 stars remains unchanged from 2024, indicating that we haven’t taken any steps backwards as a country, but we also haven’t made any progress. Most notably, Uber has stopped short of revealing their worst Uber drivers, so we’ll be focusing on the riders in this article.

It’s bad news for those in Perth, as their average rider rating (4.78) is the lowest in the country for riders in metropolitan areas. That score sits just below the national average (4.82), but it’s far behind the city with the highest rider rating, the Gold Coast (4.88). It’s the third year in a row that coastal QLD has secured the best average rating, but the story isn’t the same for Queensland as a state, as the average rider rating for the state (4.83) is worse than NT (4.86), TAS (4.85), and NSW (4.84).

Uber has shared the method for checking your rider rating and provided a few tips to improve your rating if it falls below the national average, along with this data. We’re taking a closer look at the best and worst riders in the country, and those tips are outlined in the article below.

Uber Rider Ratings | Image: Supplied / Uber

Worst Uber Riders in Australia

The national average for Uber riders in metro areas is 4.82, and the following cities have a long way to go if they want to surpass that low average.

These are the cities with the worst rider ratings in Australia, according to Uber:

Brisbane – 4.80

Melbourne – 4.80

Adelaide – 4.78

Perth – 4.78

If we examine the state-by-state breakdown of Uber rider ratings, it tells a different story altogether. The state average is 4.82, which remains unchanged from last year. However, there appears to be no crossover from the city averages.

These are the states with the worst rider ratings in Australia, according to Uber:

VIC – 4.80

SA – 4.78

WA – 4.78

Uber Rider Ratings | Image: Supplied / Uber

Best Uber Riders in Australia

The winners of Uber’s 2025 Rider Ratings Rankings are the Gold Coast (4.88) for cities, and NT (4.86) for the states. With sad news for Newcastle, the city has fallen off the podium after a strong finish last year.

These cities scored above the national average of 4.82 for riders in metro areas:

Gold Coast – 4.88

Sunshine Coast – 4.88

Cairns – 4.88

Newcastle – 4.86

Darwin – 4.86

Launceston – 4.85

Hobart – 4.85

Wollongong – 4.83

Sydney – 4.83

Geelong – 4.83

Canberra – 4.83

These states scored above the national average of 4.82:

NT – 4.86

TAS – 4.85

NSW – 4.84

QLD – 4.83

ACT – 4.83

Uber Rider Ratings | Image: Supplied / Uber

How To Find Your Personal Rider Rating

Here are step-by-step instructions for finding your rider rating:

Ensure you’ve got the latest version of the Uber app

Open the app and tap Account (bottom right)

Your star rating is waiting for you in the top left corner

To dive deeper into your rider rating and uncover your nicest and naughtiest trips, head to the Privacy Centre to see how many times you’ve earned a perfect 5-star rating from drivers. Just follow these simple steps:

In the settings menu, tap Privacy, and you’ll be directed to the Privacy Centre

In the Privacy Centre, on the “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?”

Click on “See summary”

Scroll down to Ratings and tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown

NOTE: Your Uber rider rating is based on your last 500 trips, so there’s always room to improve.

Uber Rider Ratings | Image: Supplied / Uber

How to Improve Your Rider Rating

While a good start is not vomiting on the Uber ride home after a night out, there are some extra things you can do to get some brownie points, according to Uber itself.

Be ready and at the correct pickup spot when your driver arrives

Greet your driver with a simple “how are you going, mate?”

Don’t slam the door

Take your rubbish and belongings with you

Whether you’re on a mission to achieve a 5-star rating or you’re just here to learn a bit about Australia’s friendliest places, you can read more information about Uber’s two-way rating system via the link below.