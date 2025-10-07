LeBron James’ “Second Decision” is Just Hennessy Ad, Not Retirement

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 8 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

LeBron’s “Second Decision” is the pair’s second Hennessy collaboration.

Fans thought retirement, instead got a limited-edition cognac bottle.

Ticket prices soared from $82 to $580 before the announcement.

The campaign mimics the 2010 “Decision” where LeBron left Cleveland.

Bottle launches November 1, 2025, for around AUD$129.99.

Remember when Snoop Dogg said, “I’m giving up smoke,” to shill a Solo Stove smokeless fire pit? Well, LeBron James, 40, is next in line as it’s been revealed his “Second Decision” is simply an advertisement for his new Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James.

The brand says it’s a playful homage to his iconic 2010 “The Decision” interview, but we’re not sure the fans who paid upwards of USD$580 for tickets to his final game of the 2025-2026 NBA Regular Season against the Utah Jazz would agree.

Before the campaign rolled out globally across Hennessy and LeBron James’ digital platforms, ticket sales for the April 12th 2026 game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena spiked from USD$82 to USD$580. This is despite James playing down retirement speculation during the NBA’s media days last week. “I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season,” said James. “However the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is. I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”

Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James | Image: Supplied / Hennessy

No matter how you slice it, it’s clever marketing from Moët Hennessy.

The LVMH-owned label curated a set that mimics the original “Decision,” in which LeBron left Cleveland for the Miami Heat to join forces with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with LeBron James—a cultural icon whose influence reaches far beyond sport,” said Vincent Montalescot, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hennessy. “LeBron embodies a spirit of collective play and social generosity—values that resonate deeply with our own. This is a tribute to LeBron’s extraordinary journey and to a defining moment in the history of sport, it is a privilege to partner with him in a way that is both genuine and celebratory.”

Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James | Image: Supplied / Hennessy

While fans won’t be impressed with the rollout of this marketing campaign, it’s the second in a line of Hennessy collaborations for LeBron.

The first release was announced in September 2024, directly from the iconic region in western France. It arrived in two new releases, the Hennessy Limited Editions by LeBron James Very Special (V.S) and the Hennessy Limited Editions by LeBron James Very Superior Old Pale (V.S.O.P).

Like the first release, the bottle is unique, featuring LeBron in his signature crown pose. Meanwhile, the Hennessy Bras Armé has been reimagined, intertwined with King James’s trademark crown once again.

“I’m proud to continue this partnership with Hennessy,” said LeBron James. “Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence over time, and this new limited edition is the next chapter of that story. We put a lot of thought into the design that stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.”

The limited edition will be available in select Australian retailers nationwide from 1 November 2025. Prices will be around AUD$129.99.