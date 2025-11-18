The ‘Dirty Secret’ of Plug-in Hybrids: Why Most Aren’t Being Charged in Australia

By Mr Dimitri Tsilioris - News Published: 18 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Sales of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) are up 137.4% year-to-date in Australia, with 42,797 vehicles sold. The category is driven by the SUV market, which accounts for 24,922 of those sales, with vehicles like the BYD Sealion 6 leading the charge, literally.

More often than not, they’re considered a happy medium for new car buyers, and that’s certainly true in many ways. Your car is charged overnight, and if you drive further than your battery can take you, then you have a backup petrol engine to get you home. It’s the ideal way to ease into the electric future, that is, if you’re following the instructions correctly.

New data reveals that many of these drivers aren’t using the battery at all, resulting in far dirtier emissions that could bring scrutiny to Australia’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard.

Gap Between Lab Testing and Real-World Use Identified

New data from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) uncovered the dirty reality of PHEVs after analysing hundreds of thousands of plug-in hybrids in Europe.

They found that many of these vehicles are being driven on empty batteries, resulting in emissions three to five times higher than their official test results. This makes them no better than your average petrol car, and with the added weight, and more often than not, an inefficient petrol engine, the PHEVs pump out an average of 150g of CO₂ per kilometre. This isn’t much better than sporty hatchbacks like the VW Golf GTI, which manages a claimed 163g/km.

How This Effect is Felt in Australia

Where things may become particularly tricky in Australia is with our fleet market, which, according to a 2024 report from the Grattan Institute, accounts for a significant chunk of new car sales.

To make matters worse, many of these fleet owners do not have to pay for their own fuel, which provides no real incentive for PHEV owners to plug their cars in overnight if the pump is free.

Currently, it’s a fleet problem that could escalate into a national issue if we compare the results from Grattan with those from the ICCT. While Grattan assumes that PHEVs operate in electric mode about 80 per cent of the time through the 2030s, the ICCT suggests real-world usage is closer to 20 per cent. If true, that could add more than 100 million tonnes of CO₂ to our emissions between 2025 and 2050. To put that into perspective, it is roughly equivalent to the emissions of every car, ute, van, truck, and bus in the country.

The ‘Carbon Credit’ Policy Debate

With additional, somewhat unaccounted-for pollution on the table, it’s no wonder that PHEVs have become a focal point of policy debates, especially with the introduction of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES). Currently, carmakers earn carbon credits for selling low-emission vehicles, which include some PHEVs that qualify for the standard.

Chief Executive of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), Tony Weber, argued at the launch of the NVES that the inclusion of PHEVs in the standard is necessary for drivers who are not yet ready to make the switch to EVs.

“There are now more than 100 electric vehicle (EV) models and more than 50 plug-in hybrids available to Australian consumers,” said Weber. “But supply is only part of the equation. Demand remains constrained by a lack of affordability, infrastructure and consumer confidence, factors that the Government must address if the NVES is to succeed.”

“The October results confirm that Australians are increasingly choosing hybrid and PHEV models as a practical path towards lower emissions,” Mr Weber said. “Petrol-only vehicles, on the other hand, continue to lose ground.”

Meanwhile, the Electric Vehicle Council holds the opposite opinion, arguing that the inclusion of PHEVs creates a loophole in the credit system, citing the discrepancy between real-world emissions and laboratory assumptions.

What We Can Learn from Overseas Changes

So, how do we bridge the gap between assumptions made in the lab and the reality on our roads? The Europeans are testing a new protocol, Euro 6e-bis, which aims to produce more realistic CO₂ figures for plug-in hybrids. They’ve already discovered that official emissions rose sharply for many car models, with some doubling or even tripling.

The model has been so effective already that the United Kingdom plans to adopt the standard from April 2026, highlighting just how important the transition to greener emissions is to governments worldwide, especially with older testing methods overstating PHEV performance and underestimating their environmental impact.

While Australia is separate from the regulatory setting in the UK and Europe, the introduction of NVES means it’s getting closer and closer to those overseas. it is clear that more testing is required to ensure we, too, are getting things right down under. As governments update their methods for measuring the emissions of PHEVs, we will need to reassess their role in our transition to green energy.

