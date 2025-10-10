Fender’s Godzilla Guitars Celebrate 70 Years of Japan’s Atomic Cinema Icon

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 10 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

When two cultural forces collide, the effect can be nothing short of earth-shaking. That’s certainly the case with the epic new collaboration between legendary American guitar manufacturer Fender and beloved Japanese film studio Toho.

Following last year’s 70th anniversary celebrations for Fender’s Stratocaster electric guitar, the iconic instrument maker has just launched an ambitious new collection from its Fender Flagship Tokyo store, marking yet another epic 70th birthday. This time, it’s for the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla, and I was there on behalf of Man of Many to take it all in.

Limited Edition Masterbuilt Godzilla Stratocaster Reverse | Image: Supplied

70 Atomic Years

Central to this celebration of Godzilla’s unparalleled seven-decade legacy is a trio of remarkable instruments that capture the ferocity, power, and undeniable cool factor of Japan’s most famous cinematic symbol.

The first of these is the Limited Edition Masterbuilt Godzilla Stratocaster (RRP ¥5,500,000 JPY – approximately AUD$55,000). This one-of-a-kind instrument has been handcrafted by Fender Custom Shop master builder Andy Hicks in collaboration with Los Angeles–based illustrator Tom Neely. Thanks to the pair’s extraordinary talents, this meticulous instrument, constructed from select premium tonewoods, is not only a professional-grade guitar of the highest order, but an artistic showpiece and downright head-turner.

In addition to its incredible aesthetic, the other calling card of this unique instrument is a specially engineered onboard circuit that recreates Godzilla’s unmistakable roar live on stage through the player’s amps, putting the audience on notice to look out for the big guy’s atomic breath. That signature blast attack is further referenced when you place the guitar under black light, with Neely’s striking artwork glowing vividly on stage to mesmerising effect.

Limited Edition Masterbuilt Godzilla Stratocaster | Image: Supplied

Made by Fans for Fans

“This guitar unites my two greatest passions: Godzilla and the guitar,” reveals Hicks, who was present at Fender Flagship Tokyo to show off his latest creation. “The front features the iconic Heisei-era Godzilla in monochrome as a tribute to its origins, while the back showcases Godzilla’s evolution across eras, from Shōwa to Heisei, Millennium, Shin Godzilla, and Godzilla.”

As for Neely, who was also in attendance at the Tokyo Event, he’s been a Godzilla fan for most of his life: “I first encountered Godzilla as a child watching late-night TV movies, and I’ve been a devoted fan ever since. For the front of the guitar, we featured a black-and-white Godzilla with a blue blast to complement the neck inlay, capturing the spirit of the Heisei-era films.

“For the back, to celebrate Godzilla’s 70th anniversary, we created a montage of seven Godzillas—from the 1954 original to Godzilla Minus One—and added neon paint that glows under black light for a dynamic effect. As a lifelong fan of music, Godzilla, and Japanese culture, I’m honoured to have taken on my first custom-painted guitar for such a historic milestone.”

Limited Edition Masterbuilt Godzilla Stratocaster under black light | Image: Supplied

Chiming back in, Hicks’ unabashed fandom is on full display, as he explains, “Every version holds special meaning for me, and I hope that you can feel the passion that went into this piece. My favourite detail is the special mechanism that, with the push of a button, sees the legendary roar thunder through the amp, a true union between the King of Monsters and the ‘King of Guitars’.”

The Godzilla roar is an undeniably fun addition to this singular Strat, and we’re here for it. We’re also here for the twin made-in-Japan guitars that round out the rest of this incredible 70th-anniversary collection’s core.

Made in Japan Godzilla Stratocasters | Image: Supplied

Legendary Japanese Creations

Available in either blue or black, the Made in Japan Godzilla Stratocasters are something to behold. Starting with the blue model, which will be available in Australia later this year for AUD$4,999, it features an alder body capped with myrtlewood and is finished in a glossy deep blue. A striking 12th-fret Godzilla logo inlay in stark red immediately catches the eye. That said, thanks to a new patent-pending technological innovation, the Godzilla dorsal-fin artwork on the scratch plate is even more arresting.

This is due to the GLO (Gain-Linked Optics) mechanism that illuminates the scratch plate artwork when the Tone 2 knob engages an onboard distortion circuit. Its brightness changes with gain levels, once again recreating Godzilla’s atomic breath effect in sync with the music being played through the guitar. It’s a fun, wonderfully tongue-in-cheek novelty, and while its use would certainly be niche, I’d be lying if I said I couldn’t think back to times on stage in my band days when it might have come in handy.

The guitar’s GLO mechanism | Image: Supplied

All of this would matter little if the guitar didn’t emit sound worthy of one of cinema’s most famous creations. Fortunately, the guitar also boasts specially developed Custom Godzilla Humbucking pickups to deliver a uniquely heavy tone. Also included is a special-edition neck plate, certificate of authenticity, and dedicated hard case to round out a perfect package for anyone whose twin passions, like Hicks, happen to be Godzilla and guitar (of which I’m sure there are many).

As for the black model? Well, the more subtle incarnation features all the same technical wizardry as its blue counterpart and is to be sold exclusively at the Fender Flagship Tokyo store and Fender Japan Official Online Shop. With a comparatively muted aesthetic that pays tribute to the monochrome look of early Godzilla films, it’s no less a beast of a guitar.

Godzilla Distortion pedal | Image: Supplied

Something Worth Stomping

Expanding Fender’s 70th anniversary Godzilla collection is the Godzilla Distortion pedal, which will launch in Australia’s autumn 2026 for AUD$249. To make such a pedal worthy of the King of Monsters, Fender promises the new pedal will deliver “a wide range of sounds, from heavy rhythm playing to brilliant lead tones that cut through even the most powerful band sounds.”

Unsurprisingly, active treble and bass controls let you boost or cut any frequency in the distortion, so you can freely adjust the balance between harshness and sharpness, while the distortion knob enables you to create a distortion sound as thick as Godzilla’s hide. Most important of all, the pedal is wrapped in unmistakable Godzilla artwork, making it the perfect companion for when you pick up one of Fender’s new guitars.

Godzilla picks | Image: Supplied

A range of accessories rounds out the rest of Fender’s excellent Godzilla collection. This starts with a set of Godzilla Collaboration Picks (¥3,300 JPY – approximately AUD$33).

It continues with new additions to Fender’s original apparel brand, F IS FOR FENDER, with two limited-edition Godzilla T-shirt designs (¥22,000 JPY – approximately AUD$220) and a baseball cap (¥16,500 JPY – approximately AUD$165), all of which are made in Japan in limited quantities and available exclusively at Fender Flagship Tokyo.

Finally, visitors to Fender Glagship Tokyo from October 11 to 31, 2025, will be able to drop by the Fender Cafe and try the Godzilla Charcoal Latte (¥980 JPY – approximately AUD$9.80). Drawing inspiration from Godzilla’s jet-black silhouette and commanding presence, it’s a rich concoction of Japanese flavours that hopefully won’t leave you with atomic coffee breath.