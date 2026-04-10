The Classic Dr. Martens’ 1461 Turns 65. Some Things Don’t Need to Change

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 10 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

1461 shoe marks 65 years since 1961 release

Limited-edition Made in England anniversary pair

“Sepia grey” leather designed to age over time

Built in Northamptonshire using traditional methods

Subtle refinements, not a full redesign

I’ve never owned a pair of Docs. But I’ve thought about it more times than I can count. You see them everywhere. Not in a trend-cycle, just consistently. Same three-eye shoe, same yellow stitching, worn by completely different people for completely different reasons. Some look like they’ve had theirs for a decade. Others look like they’ve been trying them on in their head for just as long.

That’s the 1462. The low-profile version of the boot we know and love. First released in 1961, a year after the 1460, it keeps the same DNA in a lower, more wearable shape. Three eyelets, air-cushioned sole, and that famous yellow welt stitch.

Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied

For its 65th anniversary, Dr. Martens isn’t changing much at all. The latest Made in England pair is cut from Classic Calf leather sourced from Leeds-based tannery C. F. Stead, finished in a muted “sepia grey” that’s designed to wear in rather than stay perfect. These shoes were made for walking, and they won’t mind a scuff or two.

But that won’t stop Dr. Martens from adding a few extra details. Antique gold eyelets instead of the usual hardware. Round waxed laces. A special swing tag that points back to the Cobbs Lane factory, where these are still made. And underneath it all, it’s the same build that’s been there the whole time. Goodyear welted, air-cushioned sole, the familiar bounce, and a shoe you can depend on.

While most things get updated, refined, or completely reworked every couple of years, the 1461 has mostly stayed the same. Not untouched, but close enough that you’d struggle to tell the difference at a glance. Because even 65 years on, people keep coming back to Docs.

Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied

Doc Martens 1461 Made in England (65th Anniversary) – Key Specs

Model: 1461 Made in England (65th Anniversary)

1461 Made in England (65th Anniversary) Construction: Goodyear welted

Goodyear welted Upper: Classic Calf leather (C. F. Stead tannery)

Classic Calf leather (C. F. Stead tannery) Colour: Sepia grey

Sepia grey Sole: Air-cushioned with signature grooving

Air-cushioned with signature grooving Details: Yellow welt stitching, antique gold eyelets, waxed laces

Yellow welt stitching, antique gold eyelets, waxed laces Origin: Northamptonshire, England

Northamptonshire, England Edition: Limited release

Limited release Price: TBC

Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied

Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied

Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied