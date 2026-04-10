Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary 9
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The Classic Dr. Martens’ 1461 Turns 65. Some Things Don’t Need to Change

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • 1461 shoe marks 65 years since 1961 release
  • Limited-edition Made in England anniversary pair
  • “Sepia grey” leather designed to age over time
  • Built in Northamptonshire using traditional methods
  • Subtle refinements, not a full redesign

I’ve never owned a pair of Docs. But I’ve thought about it more times than I can count. You see them everywhere. Not in a trend-cycle, just consistently. Same three-eye shoe, same yellow stitching, worn by completely different people for completely different reasons. Some look like they’ve had theirs for a decade. Others look like they’ve been trying them on in their head for just as long.

That’s the 1462. The low-profile version of the boot we know and love. First released in 1961, a year after the 1460, it keeps the same DNA in a lower, more wearable shape. Three eyelets, air-cushioned sole, and that famous yellow welt stitch.

Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary
Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied

For its 65th anniversary, Dr. Martens isn’t changing much at all. The latest Made in England pair is cut from Classic Calf leather sourced from Leeds-based tannery C. F. Stead, finished in a muted “sepia grey” that’s designed to wear in rather than stay perfect. These shoes were made for walking, and they won’t mind a scuff or two.

But that won’t stop Dr. Martens from adding a few extra details. Antique gold eyelets instead of the usual hardware. Round waxed laces. A special swing tag that points back to the Cobbs Lane factory, where these are still made. And underneath it all, it’s the same build that’s been there the whole time. Goodyear welted, air-cushioned sole, the familiar bounce, and a shoe you can depend on.

While most things get updated, refined, or completely reworked every couple of years, the 1461 has mostly stayed the same. Not untouched, but close enough that you’d struggle to tell the difference at a glance. Because even 65 years on, people keep coming back to Docs.

Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary 4
Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied

Doc Martens 1461 Made in England (65th Anniversary) – Key Specs

  • Model: 1461 Made in England (65th Anniversary)
  • Construction: Goodyear welted
  • Upper: Classic Calf leather (C. F. Stead tannery)
  • Colour: Sepia grey
  • Sole: Air-cushioned with signature grooving
  • Details: Yellow welt stitching, antique gold eyelets, waxed laces
  • Origin: Northamptonshire, England
  • Edition: Limited release
  • Price: TBC
Learn More About Doc Martens 1461
Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary 5
Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied
Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary 6
Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied
Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary 3
Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied
Dr martens 1461 65th anniversary 7
Dr. Martens 1461 65th anniversary | Image: Supplied

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 2
TECH

Portable Fans Usually Suck. The New Dyson HushJet Definitely Doesn’t.

Jacob - co godfather ii 4
WATCHES

Jacob & Co. “Godfather II’ Watch Plays Two Themes… for $440K

Forget the signature scent here's how to build a fragrance wardrobe instead
FRAGRANCES

Forget the Signature Scent: Here’s How To Build a Fragrance Wardrobe Instead

Oura ring fitness review
HEALTH & FITNESS

6 Months with the Oura Ring: How a Smart Ring Helped Me Get Back in Shape at 37

MR PORTER - Art of Layering
STYLE

Master the Art of Layering with MR PORTER

Mazda cx 6e feature
CARS

Legacy Car Brands are Turning to China to Stay Competitive

Riviera 5600 sport yacht platinum edition 5
BOATS

7 Best Luxury Yachts at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Byd shark 6 in dirt
CARS

BYD Shark 6 Performance Revealed as 350kW, 3,500kg Towing Raptor Rival

Dreame z50 feature
TECH

Exact Moment Vacuuming Became Fun For Me as a 28-Year-Old Man

Retinol for men a complete guide
CULTURE

Retinol for Men: A Complete Guide to the ‘Cheat Code For Your Skin’

Deus ex machina x zagato agtz twin tail
CARS

Zagato and La Squadra Reveal Exclusive 1-of-19 Deus Ex Machina AGTZ Twin Tail

Longines hydroconquest l3 779 4 70 6
WATCHES

Hands-On Review: The 2026 HydroConquest Sees Longines on the Attack

Kia ev5 front end
CARS

EV Sales Spike in March as Petrol Prices and Supply Uncertainy Give Aussies a Reason to Switch

Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 1
AUDIO

$450,000 Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Speakers Are More Art Than Tech

10 entry level watches that look way more expensive than they actually are 1
WATCHES

10 Affordable Watches That Punch Well Above Their Weight

Jabra evolve3 85t images 4
AUDIO

Jabra Evolve3 85 Review: Clearer Calls Without the Hideous Headset

New balance x district vision 1080v15 cortado brown 3
SNEAKERS & SHOES

New Balance x District Vision 1080v15 Makes the ‘Dad Shoe’ Cool Again

2026 qned evo mini led tv lineup
APPLIANCES & TVS

LG’s 2026 QNED evo TVs Go Bigger, Brighter and More Practical

Guide to the best mens skincare routine top 10 mens skincare tips every guy should follow
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Men’s Skincare Guide: What Every Man in His 30s & 40s Should Be Using