Historic NSW ‘69’ Number Plate On Pace to Fetch Millions at Auction

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 27 Oct 2025

NSW ’69’ plate bidding hits $1 million with one day left.

Rare two-digit heritage plate expected to exceed $2 million.

NSW ‘70’ previously sold for $1.58 million in 2024.

Collectors anticipate fierce bidding before the auction closes on October 28th, 2025.

Other notable listings include NSW ‘2424’ and QLD ‘Q149’.

With a day left of bidding and a current highest bid of AUD$1 million, NSW heritage license plate ’69’ is on pace to fetch millions at Collecting Cars auctions.

The number plate, a two-digit NSW Heritage Plate, which is more than 100 years old, has a quiet history, and has never been detailed through forums or similar. However, with some intrinsic humour attached to it, there’s no doubt in any collector’s mind that this is one of the most desirable two-digit plates to ever head to auction. Its nearest companion, NSW ’70’, sold at auction for AUD$1,580,000 when the hammer fell at 7:00 pm on 19th September, 2024.

While these number plates have traditionally sold privately or at invitation-only auction events, the number plate record holder, ‘NSW 1′, sold at auction a few years ago for AUD$11,505,000 (plus 7.5 per cent buyer’s premium). NSW ’69’ won’t get anywhere near that figure, but expect it to sell for upwards of AUD$2 million (plus 11 per cent buyer’s premium) when the auction closes at 6:35 PM AEST, Tuesday, 28th of October, 2025.

With just over 24 hours of bidding time remaining at the time of publishing, NSW ’69’ has garnered 21 bids, with the highest bid being AUD$1,000,000 before the 11 per cent buyer’s premium is considered.

There appears to be a small bidding war between two users, so expect this price to climb quickly before bidding ends at 6:35 PM AEST, Tuesday, 28th of October, 2025.

To showcase the sheer value of the heritage license plates, NSW custom number plate ’69X’ sold for a mere AUD$3,600 at Collecting Cars a few months ago.

While NSW ’69’ is the most desirable of all the number plates on offer in the Collecting Cars ‘Heritage Number Plates: Part IX’ auction, other notable listings include NSW ‘2424’ and Queensland ‘Q149’, which are both attracting bids of more than AUD$100,000. You can check out the full collection of number plates at the Collecting Cars website, linked below.