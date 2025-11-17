Home/Culture/Drinks
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
DRINKS

Archie Rose’s New Fish Bone Gin is a John Dory in a Glass

  • Distillery Archie Rose has partnered with Sydney seafood restaurant Saint Peter for a ‘world-first’ gin release.
  • The Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin distils the bones of a John Dory fish with local and native botanicals.
  • The limited-edition gin release will be available in limited quantities of just 2,000 bottles, starting from 6 November 2025, at Archie Rose Cellar Door and online.

Aussie distiller Archie Rose had us doing a double-take with their new limited-edition gin. Crafted in collaboration with Saint Peter’s Bar Manager Samuel Cocks, it uses dehydrated John Dory fish bones as the base of its distillate. Yes, you read that correctly: the new Archie Rose Gin was made from dried fish bones. Rounding out the recipe are native botanicals such as green Kampot peppercorns, because who doesn’t want a little seasoning with their fish gin? We’re as confounded as you might be right now, so let’s take a closer look at the release.

Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.

From Fin to Gin

Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin represents a true meeting of minds. On one side of the aisle is master distiller Dave Withers, who churns out some of the best gin in Australia. On the other side is Saint Peter’s bar manager Samuel Cocks, whose employer uses sustainable practices, a fin-to-scale philosophy, and brilliant cooking to deliver world-class seafood.

To create the gin, ethically caught John Dory fish was dried in its entirety over a woodfire for a full 24 hours, followed by a dehydration process. It was then distilled by the Archie Rose team, who tossed in native botanicals – including green Kampot peppercorns – for good measure. The resulting profile is predictably one-of-a-kind, with rich umami layers that you probably won’t find elsewhere. According to Withers, the release is richly balanced with a fine approachability.

“In collaborating with the Saint Peter team, our aim was to craft a gin to rival the complex, layered and refined nature of any dish on the menu at Saint Peter,” Withers said. “The final gin honours the incredible quality ingredients, including air-dried John Dory carcass, delivering their unique flavours with restraint and sophistication.”

Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.

While the new gin might seem completely out of left field, there is method behind the madness. In fact, Withers and Cocks drew directly upon the traditional pechuga mezcal process when creating the new release. Practised in Mexico, pechuga mezcal production involves a third round of distillation, whereby alcohol vapours pass through a raw chicken or turkey breast (the word “pechuga” translates to “poultry breast”). Putting any precedents aside, fish-based gin still sounds pretty wild.

“It was a real highlight to work hand-in-hand with Dave in bringing this pioneering gin to life,” Samuel Cocks, bar manager at Saint Peter said. “The John Dory Gin’s distinctive umami profile pairs beautifully with Saint Peter’s cuisine, creating a unique tasting experience that showcases how the spirit interacts with food in a way rarely explored in distilling.”

Saint Peter bar manager Samuel Cocks | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Saint Peter bar manager Samuel Cocks | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.

Where to Find Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin

If there was ever a spirit you might want to try before you buy, it’s this one right here. Head over to Saint Peter at The Grand National Hotel to order the Frangipani & Pine, a signature cocktail that uses the new gin as a base. Crafted by Cocks himself, it’s available for a limited time this summer.

For those who want to go straight to the source, move fast because Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin is limited to just 2,000 bottles. You can purchase a bottle for $84 AUD either at Archie Rose Cellar Door or online. Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see what else can be turned into alcohol!

Visit Archie Rose Distilling
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Archie Rose x Saint Peter Gin | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.

Archie Rose X Saint Peter Gin

  • Brand: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
  • Release: Saint Peter Gin
  • ABV: 40%
  • STD: 22
  • Availability: 2,000 bottles worldwide
  • Price: AUD$84
Saint Peter owner Josh Niland with bar manager Samuel Cocks | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.
Saint Peter owner Josh Niland with bar manager Samuel Cocks | Image: Archie Rose Distilling Co.

