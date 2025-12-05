Sydney Restaurant Now Pouring $650 Glass of Champagne Dubbed the Greatest of the Modern Era

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 5 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bennelong pours ultra-rare Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008 for $650 a glass.

The 2008 vintage, a single-walled plot, is hailed among the best modern releases.

Bottles retail around $4,500 and rarely reach restaurant service.

Bennelong joins exclusive global Krug Ambassades, offering a curated pairing experience.

Only venue worldwide currently serving Clos du Mesnil 2008 by the glass.

Ever wanted to try what critics call the greatest champagne of the modern era? Bennelong Sydney is now pouring Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008 by the glass for $650. We know, it ain’t cheap! However, it offers guests a chance to taste one of the rarest and most celebrated champagnes in the world, and for collectors and champagne obsessives, this is about as close as it gets to a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Recognised as one of the standout vintages in modern Champagne history, Clos du Mesnil 2008 comes from a single-walled plot in Mesnil-sur-Oger that spans less than two hectares. The cool, slow-ripening season produced Chardonnay of remarkable purity and structure, qualities that earned it near-perfect reviews from critics such as James Suckling, Robert Parker and Antonio Galloni.

If the price makes your eyes water, spare a thought for anyone buying the bottle. Clos du Mesnil 2008 retails for around AUD$4,500, when and if you can find it. Most bottles never reach restaurant service at all. They disappear into private cellars or appear only at specialist tastings, which makes a by-the-glass pour not just rare but almost unheard of.

Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008 | Image: Steven Woodburn

The arrival of Clos du Mesnil 2008 at Bennelong coincides with the restaurant joining the global Krug Ambassades network, a select circle of chefs, sommeliers and venues chosen for their devotion to the house.

Wine Director Amanda Yallop, alongside Executive Chef Peter Gilmore and Head Chef Rob Cockerill, has curated a complete Krug experience that pairs the vintage with dishes such as Sydney rock oysters, Western Australian marron and Maremma duck.

“Bennelong is the only place in the world right now where you can have the unforgettable, perhaps even once-in-a-lifetime, chance to experience Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008 by the glass,” said Fink Group’s Amanda Yallop. “It’s been described as the greatest champagne of the modern era, and we’re excited to extend this opportunity to Krug Lovers and Bennelong patrons in the coming weeks.”

Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008 | Image: Steven Woodburn

The significance of the pour isn’t lost on the house behind it. Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing and Communication Director of Moët Hennessy Australia and New Zealand, says, “We’re proud to present an exceptional Krug experience in one of the world’s most iconic dining destinations.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Bennelong, our newest Krug Ambassade, to offer this unprecedented opportunity to experience Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008, arguably one of the world’s best and rarest champagnes, by the glass,” Charrier adds.

Bennelong is likely the only venue in the world serving Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008 by the glass. The pour has been available since Monday, 1 December, but it won’t stay quiet for long.