Feel-Good Friday—17 October, 2025: Scotch, Superyachts and Squirtle Sightings

If your weekend plans are looking a little dire, don’t stress. This week’s Feel-Good Friday shines a light on the key events, dates, giveaways and positive news stories that you need to know to get your two days of respite off on the right foot. From new store openings to a super yacht spectacle that promises an endless summer soiree, we’ve got you covered. Sit back, relax and take it all in. Here is Feel-Good Friday for this week.

IKEA’s New SANDLÖPARE Collection | Image: IKEA Australia

IKEA Australia Partners with WWF Australia to Protect Endangered Wildlife

IKEA Australia has unveiled a new children’s collection inspired by the adventurous African savannah that encourages families to learn about endangered animals through play and storytelling. Titled SANDLÖPARE, the latest collection aligns with a new partnership between IKEA Australia and WWF-Australia. For every soft toy that customers buy between 13 October and 30 November 2025, IKEA Australia will donate $1 to WWF-Australia to support its vital work to regenerate nature and protect endangered wildlife right here in Australia.

“At IKEA, Sustainability is at the core of everything we do — from the materials we select in our products to the partnerships we foster,” Renea Robson, country sustainability manager at IKEA Australia, said. “Our collaboration with WWF-Australia underscores a shared commitment to protecting biodiversity and inspiring the next generation to care for the planet. The SANDLÖPARE collection is a playful yet powerful way to connect families with nature and conservation, and we’re proud that for every soft toy purchased, $1 will go to support WWF-Australia care for real animals.”

The SANDLÖPARE collection is now available at IKEA in-store and online across Australia from 3 October 2025, with donations to WWF from 13 October to 30 November 2025. To learn more about the collection and check for availability at your local store, visit the IKEA website.

Glenfarclas 70-Year-Old | Image: Glenfarclas

Australia’s Oldest-Ever Single Malt Whisky Tasting

Dram lovers, listen up! The oldest single malt whisky tasting ever held in Australia is set to arrive in just a few short weeks. Hosted by The Whisky List in collaboration with Vintage House, Whisky & Alement, Silver’s Motel Whisky Bar, and The Gillies Club, the upcoming showcase is a spectacle of Scottish patience. In a rare opportunity, guests will have the opportunity to taste the Glenfarclas 70 Year Old, the oldest single malt Scotch whisky ever poured for an event in Australia.

Taking place this November in both Sydney and Melbourne, the event will see guests experience an extraordinary lineup of classic Glenfarclas expressions. Featuring coveted releases such as the Glenfarclas 1993 The Family Casks 28 Year Old and Glenfarclas 21 Year Old, the tasting will culminate in a once-in-a-lifetime tasting of the newly launched Glenfarclas 70 Year Old, with a value of £20,000 / $40,000 AUD per bottle. The Glenfarclas whiskies will be presented by special guest Ian McWilliam, marketing executive for Glenfarclas, who is flying to Australia to showcase this truly one-off tasting.

Tickets are available now and priced at AUS$399 per person. For more information, visit the event page below and head along to this night of history and heritage.

Sydney Glenfarclas 70-Year-Old Event Details

Location : Silver’s Motel Whisky Bar, 187 Enmore Rd, Enmore NSW

: Silver’s Motel Whisky Bar, 187 Enmore Rd, Enmore NSW Date: Thursday 6 November 2025

Thursday 6 November 2025 Time : 6:30pm AEDT

: 6:30pm AEDT Ticket Price: AUD$399

Pokémon GO City Safari is Coming to Sydney | Image: Supplied

Pokémon GO City Safari is Coming to Sydney

The worldwide gaming smash is headed Down Under. Pokémon GO City Safari is set to arrive in Sydney on December 13 and 14, marking the first time the activation has come to Australia. Pokemon fans will be able to set off on a citywide adventure, discovering Sydney’s harbour, landmarks, and hidden gems, while meeting new friends and encountering Pokémon along the way.

Whether you’re a Sydney local or a first-time visitor, your Pokémon GO City Safari will take you across the city in a whole new way. You can visit participating PokéStops and spin their Photo Discs to collect up to eight stamps, each awarding an encounter with Eevee wearing an explorer hat. Stamp designs change based on how long you “press,” making every stamp unique.

Sydney’s streets will come alive with event-themed Pokémon throughout the city, including Mudbray, the Donkey Pokémon, exclusive to City Safari 2025 events. For more information, visit the link below.

Pokémon GO City Safari Key Details

Location : Sydney, Australia

: Sydney, Australia Date: Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14, 2025

Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time : 10am–6pm AEDT

: 10am–6pm AEDT Ticket Price: AUD$19 (including applicable taxes and fees)

TK Maxx Kicks Off in Melbourne | Image: TK Maxx

TK Maxx Kicks Off in Melbourne

The long-awaited launch of TK Maxx is here. The international retail giant unveiled its flagship store on Thursday in Melbourne’s iconic Bourke Street, treating shoppers to a bevy of bargains and a smattering of sales. TK Maxx’s first-ever Australian flagship store, the Bourke Street outlet, offers shoppers big brands at small prices and the retailer’s most extensive range of its exclusive “Gold Find” designer products. If you are looking to snag a deal this weekend, TK Maxx is up and running.

The Jackson is Launching a Superyacht Long Lunch | Image: The Jackson

The Jackson is Launching a Superyacht Long Lunch

Been watching a little too much Below Deck? This one is for you. Sydney’s favourite superyacht, The Jackson, has announced a new Chandon Harbour Long Lunch event series that will run all summer long. The bottomless long lunch offers up to 3.5 hours of luxury cruising on Sydney Harbour with canapés, a gourmet long lunch showcasing sustainable seafood and local produce, and a gelato cart to finish. Best of all, you can sip on free-flowing Chandon Garden Spritz, Chandon NV, and Young Henrys craft beers, while live acoustic music sets the perfect vibe. Tickets start from $189, so get in now and make this summer one to remember.

KitKat Launches Study Break Booths | Image: KitKat

KitKat Launches Study Break Booths

To help make exam season a little easier, confectionery giant KitKat has announced a new ‘Break with a Study Mate’ Snapchat lens and an IRL ‘Study Break Booth’ at uni campuses across Sydney. While the lens is a bit of fun, the Study Booths are actually a real winner in our eyes. The soundproof, two-person booths are set to pop up across selected Sydney university campuses and libraries to help students escape the study hustle, giving them a little oasis to recharge, connect and share a KitKat with a mate.

You’ll find the KitKat Study Break Booths at UTS from 14 October to 30 October, UNSW from 4 November to 13 November, and Macquarie University from 18 November to 21 November. The booths will be open to students between 9-5 pm to take a quick break, and for the first two days of each month, they can enjoy a free KitKat.